Dashing around in a panic after drinking three cups of coffee and forgetting the time. Speeding towards a traffic light that’s just about to turn red. Arriving at an office to file paperwork a few minutes before it closes for lunch. D any of these scenes sound familiar?

I don’t know about you, but today’s phrase, di fretta, is one I’d use to describe how the Italians in my life often do things.

It sounds a bit like the English verb “fret”, meaning worry. Fittingly so, since even if doing things in this last-minute, disorganised manner isn’t making you stressed, it’s probably making other people feel like tearing their hair out.

Di fretta (pronounced ‘dee fret-tah’) is an adverbial phrase meaning “hastily”, “rushed” or “in a hurry”. It’s a synonym of the more formal precipitosamente.

– Un lavoro fatto di fretta

– A rushed job

In other words, it’s the opposite of piano piano, or con calma.

You could use the phrase to describe yourself:

– Non posso fermarmi a chiacchierare con te: sono di fretta!

– I can’t stop and chat with you, I’m in a rush!

(This is not something I ever hear people say in southern Italy.)

But be careful.

The similar adverbial phrase in fretta looks like it means the same thing at first. However, you can’t use it in exactly the same way. That little preposition makes a big difference. Put simply: Di fretta means hastily, in a rush In fretta means quickly, rapidly For example: – Vado di fretta – I’m in a rush (at the moment). – Vado in fretta – Literally “I go quickly” – I’m a fast walker/driver, generally speaking.

Confusion arises because in fretta can also be used when talking about someone rushing, or going too quickly – although in that case you’d usually add troppo:

– Parli troppo in fretta

– You speak too quickly (in general, and possibly also right now)

It’s easy to use the wrong one. Even Italian native speakers themselves can make the mistake of saying “sono in fretta”, which dictionaries agree is not grammatically correct.

Sono di fretta is the right way to tell someone you’re in a rush.

And once Italian habits start rubbing off on you, no doubt you’ll be using this one a lot.

Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.