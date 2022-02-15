Read news from:
Tunisia to return illegally imported waste to Italy

Italy will take back some 120,000 tonnes of household waste sent to Tunisia last year, the north African country's environment ministry said.

Published: 15 February 2022 10:29 CET
Containers at the port of Sousse, Tunisia, where a shipment of hundreds of tonnes of household waste from Italy to Tunisia in 2020 raised suspicions of dirty dealings in a country that already struggles to manage its own refuse. Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP

Tunisia is to return more than 280 containers of waste illegally imported from Italy in 2020 by a Tunisian company that falsely claimed that the household waste — barred from import under Tunisia law — was in fact plastic scrap to be recycled.

The importation had sparked widespread anger, resulting in protests in Tunisia as people demanded that Italy take back its refuse.

The waste containers were brought in from the Campania region in southern Italy and are currently being stored at a port in the Tunisian city of Sousse.

A deal was signed on Friday between the two countries to return the waste to Italy, its country of origin, the Tunisian environment ministry said Monday.

According to the deal, 213 containers stored at the port of Sousse will initially be returned, with the first ship set to carry the waste to Italy on Saturday.

Consultations are ongoing over the fate of the remaining waste containers stored in Sousse, which were damaged in a fire in December.

Some 26 people are being prosecuted over their alleged involvement in illegally importing the waste.

The manager of the import firm is at large, after the company signed a deal worth five million euros to dispose of up to 120,000 tonnes.

In December 2021, Tunisia’s environment minister was arrested following the attempted importation of household and hospital waste from Italy.

The case shines a spotlight on the global trade in waste, which has grown despite stricter regulations aimed at preventing rich countries from dumping their hazardous refuse on poorer nations.

Tunisian media reported that the Italian authorities in early 2021 had blocked the export from Campania of another 600 containers of waste destined to be incinerated at a cement factory in Tunisia.

POLITICS

Italian foreign minister to visit Kyiv and Moscow for crisis talks

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will fly to Kyiv on Tuesday ahead of a visit to Moscow for talks aimed at averting a Russian invasion, ministry sources said Monday.

Published: 14 February 2022 16:44 CET
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s office confirmed Di Maio was expected on Wednesday, AFP reports.

“We are determined to pass clear, unified, firm messages to Moscow… that discourage any aggression or escalation,” Di Maio said at a meeting with Qatar’s foreign minister earlier on Monday.

Italy is working “in close coordination with our European partners and allies, NATO and OSCE”, he said, on stopping a crisis considered the worst threat to the continent’s security since the Cold War.

Di Maio on Saturday issued a statement urging “all Italian citizens present in Ukraine to return home by commercial means and to postpone all trips” to the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded a rollback of Western influence in eastern Europe and a ban on Ukraine joining NATO.

The United States has warned that Russia’s forces are poised to attack Ukraine, and the western allies have prepared what they warn would be a crippling package of economic sanctions in response.

Putin recently stressed the importance of ties between Russia’s energy industry and Italian businesses in an address to Italian business leaders.

“I would like to underscore that we consider Italy as one of the leading economic partners,” Putin said, according to Reuters, noting that Italian energy companies were benefiting from long-term supply deals with Gazprom.

The online meeting with top Italian companies, including state-controlled energy firm Enel, went ahead despite a call from the Italian government for business executives not to attend amid rising tensions with Ukraine.

Energy is one of the main issues on the agenda for Europe as surging natural gas prices have inflated energy bills for businesses and households.

Russia supplies the European Union with around a third of its gas, with Italy particularly reliant on gas supplies.

