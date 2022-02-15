For members
MOVING TO ITALY
How British citizens can retire to Italy after Brexit
Retiring to Italy is a dream for many people, but Brits now face more bureaucratic hurdles since the UK left the EU. Here's what you need to know about planning your retirement in Italy after Brexit.
Published: 16 February 2022 10:02 CET
How British nationals can retire to Italy after Brexit. Photo by Daniel Fazio on Unsplash. https://unsplash.com/@danielfazio
For members
WORK PERMITS
How many people does Italy grant work permits to every year?
If you’re planning to move to Italy for work from outside Europe, you’ll need to consider whether you qualify for a work permit under Italy’s ‘decreto flussi’, or foreign workers quota. Here's how many people are eligible.
Published: 13 January 2022 17:12 CET
Italy has released its annual quota for foreign workers permitted to enter the country for 2022. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments