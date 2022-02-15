Read news from:
MOVING TO ITALY

How British citizens can retire to Italy after Brexit

Retiring to Italy is a dream for many people, but Brits now face more bureaucratic hurdles since the UK left the EU. Here's what you need to know about planning your retirement in Italy after Brexit.

Published: 16 February 2022 10:02 CET
How British nationals can retire to Italy after Brexit. Photo by Daniel Fazio on Unsplash. https://unsplash.com/@danielfazio

It’s true that Brexit has made it considerably more difficult for British people to retire to Italy, but it is still possible.

Rules that came into effect on January 1st, 2021 mean that the UK no longer enjoys freedom of movement within the EU. As Third Country Nationals, British citizens now face an immigration process just as other non-EU citizens do, like Americans, Canadians and Australians for instance.

People from these countries can retire to Italy, just as Brits still can, but it requires substantially more paperwork, patience and proof of significant financial resources.

EXPLAINED: What Brits need to know about visas for Italy after Brexit

Italy is an attractive place to spend your retirement as, aside from the obvious draws of its beauty and climate, it also offers some benefits to non-EU citizens, such as a low flat-tax regime.

From the visa paperwork to taxes and healthcare provision, here’s a guide to what British nationals now need to consider when retiring in Italy.

Visa

British people wishing to retire to Italy will now need to apply for a retirement visa known as the elective residency visa or ‘ERV’ (Visto per residenza elettiva).

This is essential for any British national who doesn’t have dual nationality with an EU country, and it applies to retirees wanting to stay in Italy for more than 90 days in every 180.

It’s a type of long-stay visa known as ‘Type D’ or ‘D-Visa’, which allows the holder to stay in Italy longer than the 90-day-rule permits. This type of visa covers moving here for study, work, family reasons – or retirement.

You can read further details about long-stay visas here.

To be eligible for the ERV, you need to show proof of suitable accommodation for at least a year, which can either be a rented or purchased property. However, bookings in B&Bs, Air BnBs, hotels or staying with family and friends are not accepted.

READ ALSO: ‘How I got an elective residency visa to retire in Italy’

Dreaming of retiring to Italy? You’ll need to get your paperwork in order. Photo by Jonathan Bean on Unsplash

Since Brexit, this visa has gained in popularity according to immigration legal expert, Marco Mazzeschi of the eponymous consultancy firm Mazzeschi.

“It’s not that hard to get one of these visas, as long as you meet the eligibility criteria,” he says.

The application process itself however can vary from consulate to consulate.

International financial advisor Daniel Shillito of D&G Property Advice tells The Local: “Your nearest consulate may be an extremely busy one with a backlog of applications, meaning that this visa is instead extremely hard to get.”

“If you meet the conditions, it can be straightforward. If you don’t quite meet the criteria, of course it will be tougher,” he adds.

One of the requirements is that you can’t work to generate an income on an ERV.

Before Brexit, many British citizens bought second homes with the intention of retiring in Italy and living there permanently later on.

But anyone with a second home in Italy wanting to spend more than 90 days in every 180 will now need some type of visa. There are different options available, including visas that allow you to come and work in Italy.

For retirees, however, “the ERV stipulates that you cannot work in Italy under any circumstances, which includes working remotely or running a B&B for example”, Mazzeschi tells The Local.

EXPLAINED: What type of visa will you need to move to Italy?

The Italian Consulate in London confirms, “This visa is issued solely to those applicants who are planning to move permanently to Italy and it does not allow the recipient to work.”

Moving to Italy permanently is crucial to obtaining the visa. “It can be denied to those who are found to have an activity in their home country and only want the visa for the purpose of not being limited by the 90/180 day rule,” says Mazzeschi.

To apply for this visa, you’ll need to attend the Italian consulate closest to you in person and each consulate may vary in the documentation they request. Here is the application form required by the Italian consulate in London, for example.

Other documentation you may need includes a passport, passport photos, international health insurance, a letter explaining why you want to move to Italy, a registered lease or deed for property in Italy and one-way ticket travel reservations. Make sure you bring plenty of copies of all the above.

READ ALSO: 16 of the most essential articles you’ll need when moving to Italy

An Italian retirement dreams are made of. Proof that you can afford it is crucial, though. Photo by Kristine Tanne on Unsplash

The process is theoretically supposed to take around 90 days, but in Shillito’s experience, it can be up to four months, so bear timescales in mind when submitting your application.

In addition to truly proving you want to retire to Italy – rather than just spend more time here – and not being able to work, you’ll need to prove you have the resources to support yourself through retirement.

Finances

You must be financially independent without working, yet you’re asking to potentially spend the next 20-30 years, maybe more, in the country.

As such, the authorities request proof of a minimum passive income of around €31,000 per year. This can come from pensions, investments, rental income and dividends for example.

However, in reality, the consulate may ask for much more in Mazzeschi’s experience.

“You need substantial income, so the authorities may deem that €31,000 per year is not enough,” he says. “They want to see that you can afford to come to Italy and support yourself in the life you’re planning – their question is, ‘how can you justify coming to Italy to enjoy yourself?'”

To prove you have enough passive income, you’ll need to submit documents that show a hefty and steady income for the rest of your life.

These can include bank account statements, showing how much money your capital is generating. Mazzeschi points out that it might not be enough to simply have a large lump sum sitting in the bank – it must keep making you money.

Social security pensions, private pensions, property ownership deeds, business ownership evidence and tax returns may also be submitted for consideration.

“The authorities need to see that enough money is coming in every month. If that’s evident, they can tick the box and move on,” Shillito says.

You don’t already need to be retired to show how much your monthly pension payments are, as there are other ways to show your passive income if you wish to apply beforehand.

“Get advice before you make the application. Show an immigration lawyer or consultant your proof first to check you truly have a passive income or how to set up the evidence that will work,” recommends Shillito.

A bright and sunny retirement in Italy is alluring – and still possible for Brits post-Brexit. Photo by Nicola Pavan on Unsplash

Benefits for pensioners in Italy

Good news for foreign nationals retiring to Italy: some municipalities in central and southern Italy are offering a 7 percent flat-tax regime on all income generated abroad.

They are located in Sicily, Calabria, Sardinia, Campania, Basilicata, Abruzzo, Molise and Puglia, and must have a population not exceeding 20,000 inhabitants, according to Italy’s Inland Revenue (Agenzie delle Entrate).

Elsewhere in Italy, the normal personal income ‘Irpef’ tax brackets apply. All foreign nationals retired in Italy must file tax returns in Italy on all worldwide income.

Healthcare

As noted, you will have to show that you have health cover when you make your visa application.

In the past many British citizens have used their EHIC (European health insurance card) to cover them in the gap between arriving and getting registered within the Italian system, but this is no longer possible.

Once residing in Italy, you can apply to Italy’s national healthcare system, Il servizio sanitario nazionale (SSN), by paying a fee in proportion to your income.

Getting your residence permit

If you’ve jumped through all the hoops and satisfied all the conditions, you’ll have your visa and be allowed to enter Italy.

Once you’re on Italian soil, you’ll need to register your residence at the Questura (local police department) within eight days of your arrival date.

To be legally allowed to stay in Italy, you need a residence permit known as a permesso di soggiorno.

READ ALSO:

This can take a few months to obtain and usually lasts a year, which can then be extended yearly. Sometimes, a two-year extension is granted, according to Mazzeschi.

After five years of residence in Italy a non-EU citizen can apply for a permesso di soggiorno per soggiornanti di lungo periodo (permission to stay for a long period), which can be renewed less frequently. But you’ll need to meet further conditions such as passing a language test.

Getting a mortgage once you’re retired in Italy

Italian banks may be prepared to offer you mortgage even if you’re retired on passive income and no longer have a permanent job.

They prefer you to be employed, but they will look at people on pension income and check that you have a regular stream of funds that you can’t spend before in one go, like blowing it on a Porsche!” Shillito tells us.

READ ALSO: How can a non-EU citizen get a mortgage to buy property in Italy?

He advises that it’s worth bearing in mind that you can’t have outstanding mortgage debts and that mortgages usually have to be paid off by the time you’re 75. So obtaining a 15-year-loan at the age of 60 is feasible, but beyond the age of 65 would be “fairly tough”, he adds.

Citizenship

It might be worth checking if you are entitled to citizenship of an EU country. The above rules only apply to people who don’t have dual nationality with an EU country. People who have the passport of an EU country can continue to take advantage of freedom of movement, which eliminates a lot of paperwork.

Getting Italian citizenship isn’t an easy process, but it is an alternative route for British and non-EU nationals wishing to avoid the paperwork required to retire to Italy.

Daniel Shillito manages a finance company specialising in Italian mortgages and purchase processes. For further information, you can contact him by email here.

Marco Mazzeschi runs an immigration and citizenship consultancy firm in Italy. You can get in touch with him for advice on retiring to Italy here.

Find out more on our section on visasresidency and moving to Italy.

Please note that The Local is unable to advise on specific cases. For more information about visa applications, see the Italian Foreign Ministry’s visa website, or contact your embassy or local Questura in Italy.

WORK PERMITS

How many people does Italy grant work permits to every year?

If you’re planning to move to Italy for work from outside Europe, you’ll need to consider whether you qualify for a work permit under Italy’s ‘decreto flussi’, or foreign workers quota. Here's how many people are eligible.

Published: 13 January 2022 17:12 CET
Italy has released its annual quota for foreign workers permitted to enter the country for 2022.
Italy has released its annual quota for foreign workers permitted to enter the country for 2022. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

One piece of good news for those planning a move is that the Italian government has increased the number of foreign workers allowed into the country this year

The government this week approved the latest annual decreto flussi (which translates as ‘flows decree’), the annual limit on the number of permits issued to those coming from outside the EEA to work.

READ ALSO: Freelance or employee: Which is the best way to work in Italy?

Up to 69,700 workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) will be able to enter Italy for work purposes in 2022 under the quota.

This number is up significantly from 2021, when just over 30,000 non-EEA citizens were legally allowed to move to Italy for work.

Which types of workers can apply for a permit?

This year, the majority of permits (42,000) are for temporary seasonal workers, according to Italy’s Ministry of Labour and Social Policies has confirmed. Of these, 14,000 are for agricultural workers.

Another 27,000 permits are available for those on “non-seasonal contracts” (employees) and self-employed workers. Of these, 20,000 spots are for people employed in road transport, construction and the tourism (hotel) sector.

Up to 100 places are specifically for workers from Venezuela of Italian origin “on the part of at least one of their parents up to the third degree of direct ancestry”, according to the labour ministry.

Italy will allow another 100 admissions for foreign workers who have completed training and education in their country of origin, the ministry stated.

READ ALSO: What’s the difference between Italian residency and citizenship?

A total of 500 places are reserved for self-employed workers again in 2022, as has been the case in previous years – and there are strict criteria for those applying. 

Eligible categories include “entrepreneurs carrying out activities of interest to the Italian economy that involve the use of their own resources of no less than €500,000 and coming from lawful sources,” and resulting in “the creation of at least three new jobs”.

Other categories include “artists of clear fame or of high and well-known professional qualification”.

The remaining 7,000 places provided for under the decree are reserved for those who need to convert a residence permit (permesso di soggiorno) held for other reasons, such as study, into a residence permit for work.

How do you apply?

The process begins with applying for the permit (nulla osta). You can access the application form here.

Applications open at 9am on January 27th for self-employed workers, employers of non-seasonal workers, and those converting an existing residency permit. Seasonal workers can apply from 9am on February 1st.

For seasonal and non-seasonal employment it is the employers who must apply, while for the self-employed and conversions, the applicant must complete the process themselves.

The application can only be filed online via the Interior Ministry’s website. You will need an Italian SPID electronic ID to do so – find out more about getting these credentials here.

On the application form, you will need to include details of where you’ll live in Italy as well as documents necessary for carrying out the work, such as a copy of the employment contract or any relevant licences.

READ ALSO: Visas and residency permits: How to move to Italy (and stay here)

Applications close on March 17th 2022 and will be processed by the Sportello Unico per l’Immigrazione (immigration office) in the chronological order in which they are received.

This means it’s important to begin the visa application procedure as soon as possible after the publication of the quota list – most quotas are filled within a few days. 

Any applications arriving after the quota is filled, or which are completed incorrectly, are rejected, and you can’t apply twice in the same year.

What happens next?

Getting one of these permits is just the start. As a non-EEA citizen, there are three main documents you’ll need to live and work in Italy: a work permit (nulla osta), a work visa (visto) and a residence permit (permesso di soggiorno).

If your permit application is successful, you can then apply for your visa. This must be done before you leave for Italy, at the Italian embassy or consulate in your country of origin.

From there, you may enter Italy, but still need to apply for an Italian residence permit within 8 days of arriving in Italy. The permesso di soggiorno is the documentation that allows you to legally stay in the country.

Note: The nulla osta is valid for six months. This means that you must enter Italy and apply for the residence permit within that six-month period.

Useful links:

Please note that The Local is unable to advise on individual cases or assist with job applications.

For more information about visa and residency permit applications, see the Italian Foreign Ministry’s visa website, or contact your embassy or local Questura (police headquarters) in Italy.

Privacy