POLITICS

Italy’s constitutional court rejects right-to-die referendum

The Italian constitutional court blocked a referendum bid to decriminalise assisted suicide on Tuesday, judging that there were inadequate protections for the weakest.

Published: 16 February 2022 12:12 CET
A person in a medical coat holds hands with another
Italy's constitutional court rejects euthanasia referendum. Photo by Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash

Right-to-die advocates in Italy have been trying to force a referendum on the contentious issue in the largely Catholic country where opposition is strong, having gathered 750,000 signatures in August, well above the minimum required.

In announcing its decision, the court said in a press release the proposed referendum would not guarantee the constitutionally guaranteed “minimum protection of human life in general, particularly with reference to weak and vulnerable persons.”

Under current Italian law, anyone helping another person commit suicide can be jailed for between five and 12 years.

In 2019, the court called on parliament to clarify its law on assisted suicide, saying euthanasia could be permissible for those with an incurable illness causing “intolerable” physical or psychological suffering, who were being kept alive by life support measures.

Those patients, however, must remain capable of making “free and informed decisions”, it ruled.

Anyone who does not fall into this category has no current legal recourse to assisted suicide in the country.

Despite several high-profile cases in recent years, there remains strong opposition to assisted suicide in Italy, where the Catholic Church still holds major sway.

An Italian ethics committee in November allowed a tetraplegic man in his 40s to end his life through assisted dying, in the first approval of its kind.

Italy’s Constitutional Court made an exception for those facing an incurable illness causing “intolerable” physical or psychological suffering, where they are kept alive by life support treatments but remain capable of making “free and informed decisions”.

Following the rejected referendum, the heads of the Democratic Party and Five Star Movement – both within the coalition government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi – said it was now up to parliament to finally address the issue with a concrete law.

ENVIRONMENT

Tunisia to return illegally imported waste to Italy

Italy will take back some 120,000 tonnes of household waste sent to Tunisia last year, the north African country's environment ministry said.

Published: 15 February 2022 10:29 CET
Tunisia is to return more than 280 containers of waste illegally imported from Italy in 2020 by a Tunisian company that falsely claimed that the household waste — barred from import under Tunisia law — was in fact plastic scrap to be recycled.

The importation had sparked widespread anger, resulting in protests in Tunisia as people demanded that Italy take back its refuse.

The waste containers were brought in from the Campania region in southern Italy and are currently being stored at a port in the Tunisian city of Sousse.

A deal was signed on Friday between the two countries to return the waste to Italy, its country of origin, the Tunisian environment ministry said Monday.

According to the deal, 213 containers stored at the port of Sousse will initially be returned, with the first ship set to carry the waste to Italy on Saturday.

Consultations are ongoing over the fate of the remaining waste containers stored in Sousse, which were damaged in a fire in December.

Some 26 people are being prosecuted over their alleged involvement in illegally importing the waste.

The manager of the import firm is at large, after the company signed a deal worth five million euros to dispose of up to 120,000 tonnes.

In December 2021, Tunisia’s environment minister was arrested following the attempted importation of household and hospital waste from Italy.

The case shines a spotlight on the global trade in waste, which has grown despite stricter regulations aimed at preventing rich countries from dumping their hazardous refuse on poorer nations.

Tunisian media reported that the Italian authorities in early 2021 had blocked the export from Campania of another 600 containers of waste destined to be incinerated at a cement factory in Tunisia.

Privacy