Italian court blocks referendum on cannabis laws

Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday rejected a request to hold a referendum on legalising cannabis cultivation despite a corresponding petition garnering a large number of signatures.

Published: 17 February 2022 10:01 CET
Italy's constitutional court has blocked the latest efforts to legalise cannabis. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP.

The referendum proposal sought to legalise the growing of cannabis for personal use and ease sanctions on other related crimes, with offenders no longer risking prison sentences for selling small amounts of the drug.

Constitutional court president and former prime minister, Giuliano Amato, told a news conference that the referendum would have been sufficient “to make (Italy) violate multiple international obligations.”

The ruling came on the same day the court blocked a referendum bid to decriminalise assisted suicide, judging that it would not guarantee the “minimum protection of human life in general, particularly with reference to weak and vulnerable persons.”

One of the advocates for liberalisation, Benedetto Della Vedova of the centrist +Europa party, countered that the court’s ruling would “deprive Italy of a public debate and of a process of electoral reform on freedom and responsibility.”

The organisers of the planned referendum had garnered more than 630,000 signatures, arguing that cannabis was no more than dangerous than other legal substances like tobacco or alcohol.

And liberalising the law would have eased overcrowding in prisons, they said.

Currently, the penalty for growing cannabis is a prison sentence of between two and six years.

Opponents of the referendum, including the head of the anti-immigration far-right League party, Matteo Salvini, argued that liberalisation would encourage the use of both soft and hard drugs.

Cultivation and sale of marijuana has been illegal in Italy under legislation dating back to the 90s but inconsistent court decisions since then have caused confusion around the law.

In late 2019, Italy’s parliament voted to legalise the production and sale at tobacconists and other specialist stores of a weaker form of cannabis dubbed “cannabis light”, containing less than 0.3 percent of the psychotropic compound THC, only for the Italian Senate to block the legislation a few days later.

A December 2019 Cassation Court ruling also established that cultivation is not a crime if it is “of minimal size and carried out in a domestic form, through rudimentary practices and on a scarce number of plants” – but did not specify exactly what constitutes small-scale cultivation or how many plants could be considered legal.

Medical marijuana has been legal in Italy since 2013. In 2020, the region of Sicily passed a decree making it available free of charge to all patients who had been prescribed the drug to treat conditions such as chronic pain, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis.

Italy’s constitutional court rejects right-to-die referendum

The Italian constitutional court blocked a referendum bid to decriminalise assisted suicide on Tuesday, judging that there were inadequate protections for the weakest.

Published: 16 February 2022 12:12 CET
Right-to-die advocates in Italy have been trying to force a referendum on the contentious issue in the largely Catholic country where opposition is strong, having gathered 750,000 signatures in August, well above the minimum required.

In announcing its decision, the court said in a press release the proposed referendum would not guarantee the constitutionally guaranteed “minimum protection of human life in general, particularly with reference to weak and vulnerable persons.”

Under current Italian law, anyone helping another person commit suicide can be jailed for between five and 12 years.

In 2019, the court called on parliament to clarify its law on assisted suicide, saying euthanasia could be permissible for those with an incurable illness causing “intolerable” physical or psychological suffering, who were being kept alive by life support measures.

Those patients, however, must remain capable of making “free and informed decisions”, it ruled.

Anyone who does not fall into this category has no current legal recourse to assisted suicide in the country.

Despite several high-profile cases in recent years, there remains strong opposition to assisted suicide in Italy, where the Catholic Church still holds major sway.

An Italian ethics committee in November allowed a tetraplegic man in his 40s to end his life through assisted dying, in the first approval of its kind.

Italy’s Constitutional Court made an exception for those facing an incurable illness causing “intolerable” physical or psychological suffering, where they are kept alive by life support treatments but remain capable of making “free and informed decisions”.

Following the rejected referendum, the heads of the Democratic Party and Five Star Movement – both within the coalition government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi – said it was now up to parliament to finally address the issue with a concrete law.

Privacy