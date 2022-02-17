For members
Reader question: How do I renew my Italian driver’s licence?
Wondering how to renew your driver's licence in Italy? Here's what you need to know.
Published: 17 February 2022 15:30 CET
What documentation do you need to renew your driving licence in Italy?Photo by Samuele Errico Piccarini on Unsplash
One third of people in Italy don’t wear seatbelts, study finds
Italian motorists and their passengers are far more prone to risky behaviour than their European counterparts, a new report suggests.
Published: 22 November 2021 15:47 CET
One third of car users in Italy don’t use seatbelts, according to a new study. Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
