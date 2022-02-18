How long will Italy keep its Covid green pass system in place?

As many countries across Europe have recently announced the end of many Covid-19 health measures – including mask mandates and the obligation to show proof of vaccination at certain venues – the Italian government too has promised to give a timeline for easing its own rules.

So far however, confirmed plans for easing restrictions in Italy are limited to allowing food and drink to be consumed inside cinemas and theatres again from March 10th, as Italian media reported on Thursday.

The government is also expected to allow sports stadiums to increase capacity to 75 percent by next week, and then to 100 percent by April.

As of February 11th, Italy’s government reopened nightclubs and scrapped a requirement to wear masks in all outdoor public places in its initial step towards relaxing the country’s restrictions, which were tightened at the end of December in response to the most recent surge in the infection rate.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in early February that a “timeline” for easing measures would soon be announced, though as yet there has been no confirmation of further changes.

EXPLAINED: When will Italy lift its Covid-19 mask mandate?

In particular, the government has not indicated any date by which either the indoor mask-wearing rule or the ‘green pass’ obligation is likely to be removed.

Italy currently operates a two-tiered green pass health certificate system, meaning proof of vaccination or recovery is currently needed for access to everything from hotels and restaurants to public transport and many workplaces in Italy.

Proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result is required in order to enter most shops.

Is Italy planning to scrap the green pass in April?

There has been widespread speculation in Italian media this week that the green pass system could be scrapped entirely from March 31st, when the country’s state of emergency is due to end.

The state of emergency is the condition which has allowed the Italian government to bring in emergency measures by decree over the past two years – instead of via the usual lengthy parliamentary process needed when passing laws.

READ ALSO: Where you now need to show a Covid green pass in Italy

Because of this deadline, March 31st is also the stated end date for most of Italy’s Covid health restrictions. But this doesn’t necessarily mean this is the date on which these rules will be scrapped.

The government has not yet confirmed whether the state of emergency will end on that date, or whether this will mean the end of certain health restrictions – though deputy health minister Andrea Costa has repeatedly told Italian media that this is likely.

“With the end of the state of emergency a new phase will certainly begin which will be highlighted by a relaxation of the restrictive measures,” Costa told the Il Messaggero newspaper on Thursday.

However, it appears that the government will keep at least some measures in place beyond that date, regardless of whether or not the state of emergency continues.

The vaccination obligation for over-50s, for example, is currently set to stay in place until at least June 15th.

Gradual changes?

As for the green pass, Italian media reports suggest that the requirement may be gradually removed from certain venues and businesses over a number of weeks from April onwards.

Newspaper Corriere della Sera writes that the government will first remove the green pass obligation for bars and restaurants, and then outdoor sports venues.

Gyms, cinemas, theatres and public transport however are likely to be the last to see the end of the green pass obligation.

However it’s not clear what these reports are based on, as no such plan has been announced by the government.

READ ALSO: How Italy has updated its Covid health pass rules for visitors

Costa told Radio Anch’io last week that the gradual elimination of the green certification “is a possible scenario”.

First, he said, “we have to complete the administration of third vaccine doses.”

“There are still 12-13 million booster doses left to administer. If we proceed at this pace for 30-40 days, by mid-March we could have completed the booster campaign for 49 million people,” he said.

This would mean “a new scenario, with a gradual relaxation of the restrictive measures, including the green pass,” he added.

However, there are concerns in government that the rate of booster uptake will “collapse” in the coming weeks, Repubblica reported on Thursday.

For this reason, Repubblica writes, the government is not likely to make a final decision on changes to the green pass system for at least a month.

Italy’s most prominent health experts have meanwhile taken a cautious tone when talking about potentially ending the green pass requirement.

Walter Ricciardi, an advisor to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, insisted that the green pass system should stay in place for the rest of this year.

“It is still needed,” Ricciardi said in an interview with Repubblica on Monday. “For all of 2022 the [vaccination] obligation and the green pass must be maintained. We are still in a year of transition.”

He added that by October “we should see if the virus will recur and with what vehemence. It is essential to have the tools that allow us to fight it in the most effective way.”

He urged caution when talking about ending restrictions, saying: “it would be the third time we make the same mistake, the third year in which we think that it’s all over and then we find ourselves with the curve going up.”

Find more information about Covid-19 health measures on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).