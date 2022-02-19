Read news from:
MIGRANT CRISIS

Italy arrests suspected trafficker over deaths of seven migrants

Italian police said on Saturday they had arrested an Egyptian national suspected of trafficking migrants across the Mediterranean during a trip that left seven people dead from hypothermia.

Published: 19 February 2022 14:51 CET
Migrants in Italy
Photo: Giovanni ISOLINO / AFP

The suspect is accused of organising the dangerous crossing by a boat carrying 287 people from Libya. Most were suffering from the cold when they were rescued by the coast guard on January 25th.

Police in the Sicilian city of Agrigento said in a statement that the ordeal on the overcrowded, 16-metre boat ended “with the death, by hypothermia, of seven Bangladeshi citizens, due to the inhumane conditions of the voyage”.

The 38-year-old suspect, who was identified through witness testimony of survivors, had already been sentenced in a 2011 people-smuggling crime in Sicily, police said, without providing further detail.

Winter weather has not been a deterrent for migrants crossing the Mediterranean this year despite freezing temperatures and rough seas.

So far this year, some 10,570 migrants have reached Europe by sea, out of a total of 11,986, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Some 229 have died or gone missing in the attempt to reach the continent.

Italy receives hundreds of migrants from German rescue ship

A rescue ship carrying 440 migrants has been allowed to disembark in Sicily, its operator said Friday, capping a year that saw more than 67,000 arrive on Italy's shores.

Published: 31 December 2021 15:33 CET
Migrants wait for assistances by Italian authorities in the port of Pozzallo, southern Sicily.
Photo by Giovanni ISOLINO / AFP

“The Italian authorities have assigned the port of Pozzallo, Sicily as place of disembarkation for the Sea-Watch 3 (ship),” the German non-governmental organisation that runs it, Sea Watch, announced on Twitter.

“One week after our first rescue operation, the 440 rescued people on board will finally be allowed to go ashore.”

The rescue ship has been patrolling the sea off the Libyan coast since November 2017, one of several operated by non-profit groups to help often overcrowded and leaky vessels transporting migrants across the central Mediterranean into Europe.

Earlier this week, more than 500 migrants began disembarking in Sicily from the Geo Barents ship operated by Doctors Without Borders, after nearly two weeks at sea.

In total, 67,040 migrants have disembarked in Italy this year, according to interior ministry figures updated at 0700 GMT on December 31st.

This is a sharp increase on the 34,154 recorded last year, but well below the record set in 2016 of 181,436.

Across the wider region, the UN refugee agency estimates that 114,584 migrants have arrived by sea this year to Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain, in figures last updated on December 26.

The number of sea arrivals is greater than last year, with 95,031 recorded, but still far short of the over one million people who arrived by sea in 2015.

