Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

At a glance: What are the Covid-19 rules in Italy now?

As many of Italy's health measures remain in place - with some recent changes - here's a reminder of exactly what the rules are right now.

Published: 21 February 2022 08:46 CET
Updated: 21 February 2022 10:49 CET
Italian police officer on patrol in Rome.
Police patrols have been stepped up in Italy in recent weeks as stricter Covid rules come in. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto

After repeatedly tightening restrictions at the end of 2021, the Italian government is now discussing when and how to loosen them as the health situation has improved dramatically in recent weeks.

While some European countries, such as Denmark and Switzerland, have recently announced the abolition of most health measures, the Italian government has taken a more cautious line.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in early February that a “timeline” for easing measures would soon be announced, though as yet few changes have been confirmed.

As we wait to hear which rules are set to be relaxed and when, here’s an overview of the rules still in place in Italy and how long they’re likely to remain in effect:

Masks

It’s no longer compulsory to wear a face mask in all outdoor public spaces in Italy, after the government relaxed this rule from Friday, February 11th,

However, mask-wearing in outdoor settings is still required in some situations, such as in crowded outdoor areas, such as markets, and areas outside public buildings such as schools and churches at busy times.

Rules on indoor mask-wearing in Italy remain unchanged, which means that masks are required in all public indoor spaces. The government does not appear to be considering lifting this rule in the near future.

READ ALSO: When will Italy lift its Covid-19 mask mandate?

In some settings, it is compulsory to wear more protective FFP2 masks; including in cinemas, theatres, live music or entertainment venues, stadiums and sports halls.

These higher-grade masks must also be worn on board public transport of all types: on planes, trains, ferries, buses, trams, coaches and the metro.

Police can issue fines of between 400-1,000 euros to those who refuse to comply with the rules on wearing masks in any setting.

Green passes

Almost all businesses and services in Italy are now restricted to those who can show proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19, or in some cases, a negative test result.

The ‘basic’ version of Italy’s green pass (which is also accessible via a negative test result) is a requirement for entry to businesses in the “personal services” category: namely hairdressers, barbers, and beauty salons, while the ‘reinforced’ green pass is already required for many other venues.

Restaurants, hotels, ski resorts and public transport services, as well as museums, galleries, cinemas and sports stadiums all require a ‘super green pass’, which takes the form of a QR code.

READ ALSO: How long will Italy keep its Covid green pass system in place?

That doesn’t necessarily mean you need to get hold of an Italian green pass if you’re just visiting; Italy recognises proof of vaccination issued abroad as equivalent, providing it meets certain requirements.

Italy’s government introduced new rules on February 5th with the aim of making it easier for foreign visitors to access venues and services using either a foreign-issued certificate of vaccination or recovery, or a negative test result. See full details of how the ‘green pass’ system works for visitors HERE.

The current green pass rules are set to remain in place until at least March 31st. Despite recent reports in Italian media speculating that the pass requirement may then be dropped from April, the government has not confirmed whether or not this is likely to happen.

Ministers are expected to make a decision on the future of the green pass system by mid-March.

People show their green passes outside a museum in Rome. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

Vaccination requirement

While proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 is required for access to many venues and services in Italy, a vaccine mandate also applies to certain groups.

This includes people working in the healthcare and education sectors as well as law enforcement and emergency services.

Italy has also made jabs mandatory for all over-50s who are resident in the country, with those who refuse to get vaccinated to face fines of 100 euros.

Business closures and restrictions

Italy recently lifted restrictions on nightclubs and dance venues, meaning there are currently no business closures in force in the country.

However, access to everything but essential shops (such as supermarkets and grocery stores) and healthcare services is currently restricted to those who can show a health pass.

Parliament has approved a measure allowing food and drink to be consumed inside cinemas and theatres again from March 10th, Italian media reported on Thursday.

The government is also expected to allow sports stadiums to increase capacity to 75 percent by March 25th, and then to 100 percent by April.

Risk zones

Italy has been divided into four coloured ‘zones’ under a risk categorization system in place since November 2020.

But recent rule changes and Italy’s increasing reliance on the use of vaccine passes mean the zone system was deemed obsolete.

While this system still technically exists, no restrictions apply to those who are vaccinated – including in a high-risk ‘red’ zone.

The government is currently discussing whether to scrap the zone system altogether in the next few weeks.

Travel to and within Italy

Travel to Italy for any reason, including tourism, is currently allowed from all countries except those on Italy’s restricted ‘List E’. Arrivals from countries on this list must be able to show they have an urgent reason for travel, such as work, health or returning home.

Italy recently simplified the rules for arrivals from within the European Union and Schengen area: they now need to show proof of vaccination, recovery, or a recent negative Covid test to enter the country without a self-isolation requirement.

This simplifies previous rules, which required travellers entering Italy from within the EU and Schengen area to show both proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid and a recent negative test result.

EXPLAINED: How Italy’s international travel rules changed in February

Arrivals from outside the European Union (those on travel list ‘D’) must still show proof of vaccination and a negative test result when entering Italy.

Find all the details about the rules on travel to Italy from your country on the government’s ‘Viaggiare Sicuri’ (travel safe) website.

Within Italy, there are no restrictions on travel and movement between regions under current rules set by the national government, though local authorities can impose their own measures at any time.

Please note that The Local cannot advise on specific cases. For more information about how the rules may apply to you, see the Italian health ministry’s website or consult the Italian embassy in your country.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 GREEN PASS

How long will Italy keep its Covid green pass system in place?

As Italy begins to gradually relax some Covid-19 restrictions, what are the plans for the health certificate now required by almost all venues and services in the country?

Published: 18 February 2022 17:19 CET
Updated: 19 February 2022 16:21 CET
How long will Italy keep its Covid green pass system in place?

As many countries across Europe have recently announced the end of many Covid-19 health measures – including mask mandates and the obligation to show proof of vaccination at certain venues – the Italian government too has promised to give a timeline for easing its own rules.

So far however, confirmed plans for easing restrictions in Italy are limited to allowing food and drink to be consumed inside cinemas and theatres again from March 10th, as Italian media reported on Thursday.

The government is also expected to allow sports stadiums to increase capacity to 75 percent by next week, and then to 100 percent by April.

As of February 11th, Italy’s government reopened nightclubs and scrapped a requirement to wear masks in all outdoor public places in its initial step towards relaxing the country’s restrictions, which were tightened at the end of December in response to the most recent surge in the infection rate.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in early February that a “timeline” for easing measures would soon be announced, though as yet there has been no confirmation of further changes.

EXPLAINED: When will Italy lift its Covid-19 mask mandate?

In particular, the government has not indicated any date by which either the indoor mask-wearing rule or the ‘green pass’ obligation is likely to be removed.

Italy currently operates a two-tiered green pass health certificate system, meaning proof of vaccination or recovery is currently needed for access to everything from hotels and restaurants to  public transport and many workplaces in Italy. 

Proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result is required in order to enter most shops.

Is Italy planning to scrap the green pass in April?

There has been widespread speculation in Italian media this week that the green pass system could be scrapped entirely from March 31st, when the country’s state of emergency is due to end.

The state of emergency is the condition which has allowed the Italian government to bring in emergency measures by decree over the past two years – instead of via the usual lengthy parliamentary process needed when passing laws. 

READ ALSO: Where you now need to show a Covid green pass in Italy

Because of this deadline, March 31st is also the stated end date for most of Italy’s Covid health restrictions. But this doesn’t necessarily mean this is the date on which these rules will be scrapped.

The government has not yet confirmed whether the state of emergency will end on that date, or whether this will mean the end of certain health restrictions – though deputy health minister Andrea Costa has repeatedly told Italian media that this is likely.

“With the end of the state of emergency a new phase will certainly begin which will be highlighted by a relaxation of the restrictive measures,” Costa told the Il Messaggero newspaper on Thursday.

However, it appears that the government will keep at least some measures in place beyond that date, regardless of whether or not the state of emergency continues. 

The vaccination obligation for over-50s, for example, is currently set to stay in place until at least June 15th. 

Gradual changes?

As for the green pass, Italian media reports suggest that the requirement may be gradually removed from certain venues and businesses over a number of weeks from April onwards.

Newspaper Corriere della Sera writes that the government will first remove the green pass obligation for bars and restaurants, and then outdoor sports venues.

Gyms, cinemas, theatres and public transport however are likely to be the last to see the end of the green pass obligation.

However it’s not clear what these reports are based on, as no such plan has been announced by the government.

READ ALSO: How Italy has updated its Covid health pass rules for visitors

Costa told Radio Anch’io last week that the gradual elimination of the green certification “is a possible scenario”.

First, he said, “we have to complete the administration of third vaccine doses.”

“There are still 12-13 million booster doses left to administer. If we proceed at this pace for 30-40 days, by mid-March we could have completed the booster campaign for 49 million people,” he said.

This would mean “a new scenario, with a gradual relaxation of the restrictive measures, including the green pass,” he added.

However, there are concerns in government that the rate of booster uptake will “collapse” in the coming weeks, Repubblica reported on Thursday.

For this reason, Repubblica writes, the government is not likely to make a final decision on changes to the green pass system for at least a month.

Italy’s most prominent health experts have meanwhile taken a cautious tone when talking about potentially ending the green pass requirement.

Walter Ricciardi, an advisor to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, insisted that the green pass system should stay in place for the rest of this year.

“It is still needed,” Ricciardi said in an interview with Repubblica on Monday. “For all of 2022 the [vaccination] obligation and the green pass must be maintained. We are still in a year of transition.”

He added that by October “we should see if the virus will recur and with what vehemence. It is essential to have the tools that allow us to fight it in the most effective way.”

He urged caution when talking about ending restrictions, saying: “it would be the third time we make the same mistake, the third year in which we think that it’s all over and then we find ourselves with the curve going up.”

Find more information about Covid-19 health measures on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy