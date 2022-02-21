Read news from:
Italy’s ambassador to Australia dies after fall from balcony

Francesca Tardioli, Italy's ambassador to Australia, has died after falling from a balcony at her home in Umbria, the Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

Published: 21 February 2022 12:52 CET
The headquarters of Italy's
The headquarters of Italy's "La Farnesina" Foreign Ministry, for which Francesca Tardioli worked. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

The news of Tardiolo’s passing was shared by Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a tweet published on Sunday morning.

“With infinite sadness, the Foreign Ministry mourns the loss of Francesca Tardiolo, Italian Ambassador to Canberra, and shares in the grief of her loved ones,” the post reads.

“We will remember her with affection for her admirable professional and human qualities: a great diplomat and servant of the state.”

She was 56 at the time of her death, and leaves behind two adult children in their twenties, reports the Corriere della Sera news daily.

Tardioli had been on holiday at her home in Foligno, Umbria following a meeting between Italy’s ambassadors and president Sergio Mattarella, and had been shortly due to return to her post in Canberra, according to Corriere.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. Tardioli was reportedly found by a family member who raised the alarm, but it was too late for emergency services to resuscitate her.

Italian authorities are investigating what might have led to the incident, but the most likely hypothesis at this time is accidental death, reports Perugia Today.

Tardioli was born on September 8th, 1965 and began her career as a diplomat in 1991 after graduating in political science from the University of Perugia, according to the news site Fanpage.it.

Over the course of her career, she served as consul general in Nuremberg and Tripoli, worked in the Italian embassy in Riyadh, and was assigned to the Permanent Representation to NATO in Brussels.

In 2014, she was made an Official Knight of the Order of Merit of the Republic, and in 2016 she was appointed to the role of the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Director General for Political and Security Affairs  and the Central Director for the United Nations and Human Rights.

Since the news of her death broke, condolences have poured in.

The mayor of Foligno, Stefano Zuccarini, said: “Having learned with great regret and deep emotion the tragic news of the death of our illustrious fellow citizen Francesca Tardioli, ambassador of Italy in Australia, I express my heartfelt condolences to the family on behalf of the municipal administration and the entire city of Foligno.”

The Italian embassy in Canberra, which Tardioli led since September 2019, described the diplomat as an “exquisite person, model of professionalism and promoter of human rights”.

Italian court blocks referendum on cannabis laws

Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday rejected a request to hold a referendum on legalising cannabis cultivation despite a corresponding petition garnering a large number of signatures.

Published: 17 February 2022 10:01 CET
Italian court blocks referendum on cannabis laws

The referendum proposal sought to legalise the growing of cannabis for personal use and ease sanctions on other related crimes, with offenders no longer risking prison sentences for selling small amounts of the drug.

Constitutional court president and former prime minister, Giuliano Amato, told a news conference that the referendum would have been sufficient “to make (Italy) violate multiple international obligations.”

The ruling came on the same day the court blocked a referendum bid to decriminalise assisted suicide, judging that it would not guarantee the “minimum protection of human life in general, particularly with reference to weak and vulnerable persons.”

READ ALSO: Is smoking and growing cannabis at home now legal in Italy?

One of the advocates for liberalisation, Benedetto Della Vedova of the centrist +Europa party, countered that the court’s ruling would “deprive Italy of a public debate and of a process of electoral reform on freedom and responsibility.”

The organisers of the planned referendum had garnered more than 630,000 signatures, arguing that cannabis was no more than dangerous than other legal substances like tobacco or alcohol.

And liberalising the law would have eased overcrowding in prisons, they said.

Currently, the penalty for growing cannabis is a prison sentence of between two and six years.

Opponents of the referendum, including the head of the anti-immigration far-right League party, Matteo Salvini, argued that liberalisation would encourage the use of both soft and hard drugs.

Cultivation and sale of marijuana has been illegal in Italy under legislation dating back to the 90s but inconsistent court decisions since then have caused confusion around the law.

READ ALSO: Why farmers in Puglia have turned to cannabis

In late 2019, Italy’s parliament voted to legalise the production and sale at tobacconists and other specialist stores of a weaker form of cannabis dubbed “cannabis light”, containing less than 0.3 percent of the psychotropic compound THC, only for the Italian Senate to block the legislation a few days later.

A December 2019 Cassation Court ruling also established that cultivation is not a crime if it is “of minimal size and carried out in a domestic form, through rudimentary practices and on a scarce number of plants” – but did not specify exactly what constitutes small-scale cultivation or how many plants could be considered legal.

Medical marijuana has been legal in Italy since 2013. In 2020, the region of Sicily passed a decree making it available free of charge to all patients who had been prescribed the drug to treat conditions such as chronic pain, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis.

