For members
DRIVING
Reader question: What are the longer-term alternatives to car rental in Italy?
Planning a leisurely summer break in Italy but baulk at the cost of booking a rental car for more than a couple of weeks? This guide's for you.
Published: 22 February 2022 12:36 CET
Alternatives are available for those wanting to explore Italy while avoiding hefty car rental fees. Photo by Daniel Hansen on Unsplash
For members
DRIVING
Reader question: How do I renew my Italian driver’s licence?
Wondering how to renew your driver's licence in Italy? Here's what you need to know.
Published: 17 February 2022 15:30 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments