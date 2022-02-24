Read news from:
UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: How Italy could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Tensions between Russia and western nations have increased following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Local takes a look at Italy's stance and how the country could be impacted.

Published: 24 February 2022 16:22 CET
Activists carry Ukrainian and EU flags at a demonstration in Kyiv on February 22, 2022.. Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

What is Italy’s relationship with Russia in general?

Despite the geographical distance between Italy and Russia the two countries have long had a relatively close relationship, with some analysts suggesting Italy is Russia’s “biggest European friend”.

Italy has historically had friendlier ties with Putin than many other Western nations, backed by strong business relationships – primarily investments by Italian corporations in Russia. State-controlled energy group Eni has long-term gas contracts with Russia and agreements with oil group Rosneft, which are on hold.

As the Ukraine crisis deepened, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a video call with heads of major Italian energy firms earlier in February at which he reportedly stressed the importance of their links.

The Italian government deemed the meeting inappropriate and asked energy bosses not to attend, though many still did, including the head of state-backed Italian energy firm Enel.

In the Ukraine crisis of 2014-2015, such corporate ties were a major factor in Rome’s push to prevent tough EU sanctions on Russia under the government of Matteo Renzi.

As well as business links, there have long been close relations between Russia and major political forces in Italy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi in Rome in 2019. Photo by Alexey DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / AFP

Prominent examples of those ties include the famously close and long-standing friendship between Putin and disgraced former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, while hard-right League party leader Matteo Salvini has often expressed his admiration of the Russian president and repeatedly called for an end to previous EU sanctions against Moscow.

But political analysts say Italy’s stance on Russia is becoming increasingly aligned with that of Germany and other major EU powers under the current government, since former European Central Bank head Mario Draghi became prime minister in February 2021.

While Berlusconi, Salvini, and other Italian political forces believed to be sympathetic to Russian interests remain influential as part of Italy’s current broad coalition government, the prime minister himself has repeatedly stressed Italy’s commitments to the EU and NATO.

What has Prime Minister Mario Draghi said?

Draghi immediately condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Thursday morning, describing it as “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

Later on Thursday, Draghi demanded that Russia “withdraw unconditionally” from Ukraine, saying the invasion of the pro-Western nation “concerns all of us, our lives as free people, our democracy”.

He added that Rome was strengthening its “contribution to military deployment in all the most directly exposed Allied countries”.

Draghi has faced criticism in some quarters for appearing lukewarm over Western sanctions against Russia, particularly after he said on Friday that these should not be applied to energy imports. 

He was unusually outspoken last month in playing down the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, but he has also made clear that Italy’s place in NATO takes precedence over friendly relations with the Kremlin.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi gives a speech in Rome on February 24th after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Photo by Remo Casilli / POOL / AFP

On Thursday, Draghi said Italy was “fully aligned” with its partners and would decide “on a very tough package of sanctions against Russia”, AFP reports.

“We have made it clear in every forum that we are ready to impose severe consequences if Russia…rejects our attempts to resolve the crisis through political means. Now is the time to apply them.”

Rome would “do whatever it takes to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty, Europe’s security, and the integrity of the international order based on the rules and values we all share,” he said.

How will Italy’s economy be impacted?

Gas prices are the most obvious cause for concern in a country as heavily reliant on imports as Italy.

Italy is more dependent on natural gas for energy than most of its European neighbours and imports 90 percent of its gas supply, according to Reuters, with Russia supplying around 40 percent.

As in the rest of Europe, consumers and businesses in Italy are already struggling with the rising cost of energy after a series of sharp price hikes over the past year, fuelled by the surging price of natural gas.

Analysts point out however that the cost of energy will be less of a concern in Europe as it heads into the summer months. If conflict continues into the winter, the scenario may be different.

Italy is a key export market for Russian energy giant Gazprom. Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Food prices are also likely to be affected in Italy, which imports a majority of its wheat and corn.

“The war is aggravating the problems of the national agricultural sector, which is already suffering from the effects of price volatility,” the Coldiretti agricultural association stated on Thursday.

Agricultural commodities are usually much less volatile than stocks or oil, but have recently seen spectacular spikes and drops provoked by Russia’s looming invasion of Ukraine.

The stakes are especially high for wheat, with Russia being the world’s top exporter and Ukraine the fourth according to estimates by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

But the consequences for agricultural markets of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday are still difficult to predict.

“It is totally unprecedented,” Sebastien Poncelet, an analyst with the French consultancy Agritel, told AFP.

“When we see that there are explosions in Odessa, which is the main Ukrainian port, we must assume there will not be much grain loaded there today,” he said.

UKRAINE

OPINION: This is Russia’s war, but we Europeans need to learn fast from our mistakes

For those of us living in Europe now, this is a scary and dangerous time, writes The Local's James Savage. The threat from Russia leaves European leaders with no easy choices, but peace and democracy depends on what they do next.

Published: 24 February 2022 16:45 CET
The Russian army is invading Ukraine, putting an official stamp on a conflict that its President Vladimir Putin started when unmarked troops entered Crimea and Donbas in 2014. The consequences for Europe are potentially devastating.

In a bizarre and sinister speech televised this week, Putin denied Ukraine was ever a real country, falsely claiming it as “historically Russian land” that had been stolen from the Russian empire. Meanwhile, the enormous Russian military buildup in Belarus seems to have snuffed out any hope of real Belorussian independence for the foreseeable future. 

These are not faraway countries about which we know little. For Germans, Scandinavians and Austrians, these are our near-neighbours. Ukraine is part of the wider European community, many of us have friends there. Their previously comfortable, normal lives are now threatened by Putin’s self-indulgent fantasies about Russia’s position in the world.

From my vantage point in Sweden, Ukraine, Belarus and Russia can often feel like another world, but as the crow flies, the naval port of Karlskrona in southern Sweden is closer to Belarus than to Sundsvall in central Sweden. The highly-militarised Russian exclave of Kaliningrad is closer still.

Ukraine and Sweden have deep historic and cultural ties; there have even been small Swedish-speaking communities in Ukraine since the 18th century. For Germany, Poland, Austria and other central European countries, bonds across borders broken by the Cold War have become strong since the collapse of communism.

Nobody knows what Putin will do next if he successfully occupies Ukraine, but he has been opining constantly about the ‘geopolitical catastrophe’ of the collapse of the Soviet empire. This is bad news for three former Soviet republics, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, once subjugated by Moscow but now part of the EU and Nato. They are modern, sophisticated countries, which identify far more with the Nordic countries than their former Russian occupiers.

Any attempt by Putin to invade the Baltic states should trigger Nato’s Article 5, meaning an attack on one member is an attack on all. Some military experts warn that if Putin decides to attack these countries, he might first occupy the strategically-placed Swedish island of Gotland, a claim that was illustrated by Russian military exercises in 2013, when according to Nato it simulated a nuclear attack against Sweden.

Russia’s aggression has led to calls for Sweden to join Nato, something that would give the country protection, but would also draw unwelcome attention from Moscow. A poll in January showed support for joining was at 35 percent, higher than support for staying out. But many Swedes, especially among the ruling Social Democrats, have long opposed Nato membership, partly out of a strategic calculation that it would put Sweden at greater risk, partly out of knee-jerk anti-Americanism, and partly because they have talked themselves into a belief that someone would always come to their aid if attacked. So far, Sweden’s government is affirming that it will stay out of Nato, but Ukraine’s experience might at least lead some Swedes to review their support for that stance.

Calls for joining Nato have also been growing louder in Finland, as alarm grew over Putin’s aggression. This is understandable, given that Putin has also lamented Russia’s pre-Soviet territorial losses, which could be read to include Finland, which became independent in 1917.

What is happening now has been predicted by some experts for years. Russia spent most of the past decade slicing off bits of neighbouring countries, in Moldova, in Georgia and in Ukraine. It was never inconceivable that he would go further. But the west, after imposing some mild sanctions, mostly turned away and hoped that Putin would stop there, despite continued hostile Russian military exercises and bellicose rhetoric from the president. 

Former politicians including former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder and disgraced former French Prime Minister François Fillon, took Putin’s rouble and became his mouthpieces in the west. Even today, Fillon was blaming Nato expansion for Russia’s aggression. Germany naïvely let itself become dependent on Russian gas. Britain let dirty Russian money pour into London, its political parties and its tax-haven colonies around the world, even as Russian agents murdered British citizens on British soil. We all let Russian propaganda channels pollute our airwaves. As recently as yesterday, Britain’s Guardian was embedding tweets, uncommented, from Russian propaganda outlet Ruptly. The tweet itself was innocuous, but the source was anything but.

Russia also got away with direct interference in democratic processes in elections in France, the US and many other places, and there are well-founded reasons to believe it also interfered with the Brexit referendum in the UK. People who raised the alarm were dismissed as paranoid or Russophobic. 

For those of us living in Europe now, these are scary times. We have no easy choices. But we have tried appeasement, we have let our politics be corrupted by Russian money, we have neglected our defences, and we have been slow to tackle Russian propaganda. We need to tackle all these issues now, as though peace and democracy in Europe depended on it. Because they do. 

James Savage is Publisher of The Local Europe

