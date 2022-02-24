Read news from:
UKRAINE

Italy condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine and summons ambassador

Italy on Thursday summoned the Russian ambassador after the Kremlin launched an air and ground assault on Ukraine, which Prime Minister Mario Draghi said was an "unjustified and unprovoked aggression".

Published: 24 February 2022 10:29 CET
Ukrainian security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv on February 24, 2022. Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP

Moscow’s “extremely serious” attack on the former Soviet republic was “a clear and distinct violation of international law,” Italy’s foreign ministry said.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday described Russia’s attack on Ukraine as “unjustified and unjustifiable,” saying Europe and NATO were working on an immediate response.

“The Italian Government condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It is unjustified and unjustifiable. Italy is close to the Ukrainian people and institutions in this dramatic moment. We are working with European and NATO allies to respond immediately, with unity and determination,” Draghi said in a statement.

Draghi called a meeting of the government’s security committee over the offensive, which was launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the early hours of Thursday after a surprise televised address.

Support for Ukraine will be on the agenda at an emergency summit to be held in Brussels late Thursday.

The summit follows the EU’s adoption of sanctions against Russia for declaring pro-Moscow separatist regions of Ukraine to be independent and mandating military forces to enter them.

Overnight, the Kremlin said the heads of eastern Ukraine’s rebel republics had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for “help” to “repel aggression” from the Ukrainian army.

Unlike most of its Western neighbours, Italy has historically relatively friendly ties with Putin, backed by strong, long-standing investments by Italian corporations in Russia.

Putin recently stressed the importance of energy industry ties between Russia and Italy, which is one of the European countries most reliant on imports of natural gas.

But since becoming prime minister in February 2021, Draghi has emphasised Italy’s commitments to the EU and NATO.

UKRAINE

Italian PM warns EU ‘preparing sanctions’ over Putin’s rebel move

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday attacked Russia's recognition of two Ukraine rebel republics and warned that sanctions by the EU were underway.

Published: 22 February 2022 12:14 CET
“This is an unacceptable violation of Ukraine’s democratic sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Draghi as he addressed the Council of State, which oversees administration in Italy.

“I am in constant contact with allies to find a peaceful solution to the crisis and avoid a war in the heart of Europe,” he said. 

“The path of dialogue remains essential, but we are already defining within the European Union measures and sanctions against Russia.”

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two rebel Ukrainian regions and signed decrees ordering Russian “peacekeepers” to support their claims.

With troops having allegedly crossed the border into Ukraine, there are fears that Putin is paving the way for a wider invasion. 

Western leaders have placed initial sanctions on Russia following the breach.

Unlike most of its Western neighbours, Italy has historically relatively friendly ties with Putin, backed by strong, long-standing investments by Italian corporations in Russia.

Putin recently stressed the importance of energy industry ties between Russia and Italy, which is one of the European countries most reliant on imports of natural gas.

But since becoming prime minister in February 2021, Draghi has stressed Italy’s commitments to the EU and NATO.

The leaders of France, Germany and the United States on Monday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise rebel-held areas in east Ukraine as independent, calling it a “clear breach” of the Minsk peace agreements.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agreed that “this step will not go unanswered”.

The three Western allies also vowed not to let up in their commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Praising the restraint shown by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the latest developments, they added that they will “do everything in their powers to prevent a further escalation of the situation”.

