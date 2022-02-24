Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

UKRAINE

Ukrainians in Europe: How will Russia’s invasion and the war impact your lives?

After Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to enter Ukrainian territory we'd like to hear from Ukrainians living around Europe as to how the crisis will impact your lives. Here's a short questionnaire.

Published: 24 February 2022 11:25 CET
Ukrainians in Europe: How will Russia's invasion and the war impact your lives?
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators display a EU flag during a demonstration in support to Ukraine at the Wenceslas square in Prague, Czech Republic on February 22, 2022. Photo: Michal Cizek / AFP

If you are a Ukrainian resident in Europe, especially in the countries covered by The Local, we’d like to hear from you. 

Your answers to the survey below may be used in a future article on The Local. 

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

UKRAINE

Italy condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine and summons ambassador

Italy on Thursday summoned the Russian ambassador after the Kremlin launched an air and ground assault on Ukraine, which Prime Minister Mario Draghi said was an "unjustified and unprovoked aggression".

Published: 24 February 2022 10:29 CET
Italy condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine and summons ambassador

Moscow’s “extremely serious” attack on the former Soviet republic was “a clear and distinct violation of international law,” Italy’s foreign ministry said.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday described Russia’s attack on Ukraine as “unjustified and unjustifiable,” saying Europe and NATO were working on an immediate response.

“The Italian Government condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It is unjustified and unjustifiable. Italy is close to the Ukrainian people and institutions in this dramatic moment. We are working with European and NATO allies to respond immediately, with unity and determination,” Draghi said in a statement.

Draghi called a meeting of the government’s security committee over the offensive, which was launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the early hours of Thursday after a surprise televised address.

Support for Ukraine will be on the agenda at an emergency summit to be held in Brussels late Thursday.

The summit follows the EU’s adoption of sanctions against Russia for declaring pro-Moscow separatist regions of Ukraine to be independent and mandating military forces to enter them.

Overnight, the Kremlin said the heads of eastern Ukraine’s rebel republics had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for “help” to “repel aggression” from the Ukrainian army.

Unlike most of its Western neighbours, Italy has historically relatively friendly ties with Putin, backed by strong, long-standing investments by Italian corporations in Russia.

Putin recently stressed the importance of energy industry ties between Russia and Italy, which is one of the European countries most reliant on imports of natural gas.

But since becoming prime minister in February 2021, Draghi has emphasised Italy’s commitments to the EU and NATO.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy