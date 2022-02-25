Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

How will the Russian invasion affect Italy’s gas supplies and prices?

As Russia launches a full-scale attack on Ukraine, western powers are preparing a raft of sanctions that are likely to go much further than the previous ones. What does this mean for ordinary people in Italy?

Published: 25 February 2022 15:14 CET
How will the Russian invasion affect Italy's gas supplies and prices?
As Italy relies heavily on gas imports from Russia, consumers are worried about another surge in energy costs. Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

After President Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, the EU responded by announcing an initial raft of sanctions against Russia, with more expected to follow.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meanwhile confirmed that he will suspend the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which was set to deliver natural gas to Europe directly from Russia. 

Announcing the EU’s initial response to the national parliament on Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi acknowledged that “the sanctions we have approved, and those we may pass in future, require us to carefully consider the impact on our economy.”

“The greatest concern is around the energy sector, which has already been hit by the price rises in recent months,” he said.

“The events of these days demonstrate the imprudence of not having diversified more our energy sources and our suppliers in recent decades.”

As in many other countries, Italian households and businesses are already struggling with the rising cost of living, particularly after a series of sharp price hikes over the past year, fuelled by the surging cost of gas imports.

The price rises have been particularly problematic in Italy, which is more dependent on natural gas for energy than most of its European neighbours and produces very little of it within the country.

Italy is the second-largest natural gas importer in Europe after Germany, importing 90 percent of its gas supply with 45 percent of that coming from Russia – up from 27 percent ten years ago.

Italy is a key export market for Russian energy giant Gazprom. Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Meanwhile, unlike neighbouring Germany and France, Italy has no nuclear power capability. The country has also begun to phase out coal power, closing three plants in 2020 and 2021.

It has also reduced domestic production of gas – a move which is now set to be reversed, Draghi said on Friday.

“In Italy, we have reduced gas production from 17 billion cubic metres per year in 2000 to around 3 billion cubic metres in 2020,” Draghi said, adding that national consumption ”has remained constant, between approximately 70 and 90 billion cubic metres”.

Though the long-term plan is to boost domestic production of energy from sustainable sources, this is a long way from becoming reality and Draghi stressed that for now gas “remains essential as a transition fuel”.

This means that Russia stopping gas exports to Italy and Europe would have major consequences for energy security – at least in the long term.

For now, European politicians are confident that short-term supplies are secure.

Draghi said Italy’s gas reserves in February “had already reached the level they generally have at the end of March.”

“This situation, which would have been more serious in the absence of adequate infrastructures and policies, is similar to that experienced by other European countries including Germany,” he said.

Another concern is that Russia could try to create a scarcity of supply in order to drive up prices on European energy markets.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev responded to Germany’s Nord Stream 2 decision on Tuesday by saying on Twitter: “Welcome to the brave new world where Europeans are very soon going to pay €2,000 for 1,000 cubic metres of natural gas!”

Analysts point out that the cost of energy will be less of a concern in Europe as it heads into the summer months. If conflict continues into the winter, the scenario would be different.

However, concerns remain that higher energy prices will further heat up inflation, which is already at its highest rate since the 1990s.

What is the Italian government planning to do?

The government is ”ready to intervene to further calm the price of energy”, Draghi said on Friday, 

He added that Italy may need to reopen coal plants “to fill any shortcomings in the immediate future”.

Italy must also “increase domestic production at the expense of imports”, Draghi said, “because gas produced in your own country is more manageable and can be cheaper”.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi gives a speech in Rome on February 24th after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Photo by Remo Casilli / POOL / AFP

Draghi also said Italy and its allies intend to increase natural gas imports from “other routes” including the United States.

“The American President, Joe Biden, has offered his willingness to support the Allies with more supplies, and I want to thank him for that,” Draghi said.

Italy is also looking at increasing the supply from pipelines including TAP from Azerbaijan, TransMed from Algeria and Tunisia, and GreenStream from Libya, he said.

In the longer term, Draghi stressed the need to improve Italy’s energy infrastructure and move towards increased use of renewable sources.

“We must move quickly on the diversification front, to overcome our vulnerability as soon as possible and avoid the risk of future crises,” he said.

“The end of winter and the arrival of milder temperatures allow us to look forward to the next few months with greater confidence, but we must take action to further improve our storage capacity for the next few years.”

“For the future, the crisis forces us to pay more attention to the geopolitical risks that weigh on our energy policy,” he continued.

“I talked about gas, but the most valid answer in the long term lies in proceeding quickly, as we are doing, towards greater development of renewable sources.”

ENERGY

Italy may reopen coal plants amid concerns about energy supply, PM says

Italy will increase the domestic production of gas and may reopen coal-fired power stations under plans to ensure energy security, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Published: 25 February 2022 14:05 CET
Italy may reopen coal plants amid concerns about energy supply, PM says

After Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Thursday, the EU announced an initial raft of sanctions against Russia with more expected to follow.

The instability and sanctions are expected to have a wide-ranging impact on gas supplies and prices in Europe, particularly in Germany and Italy, the two European countries most reliant on gas exports from Russia.

Addressing Italy’s parliament on Friday, Draghi laid out plans to offset price increases and turn to alternative sources of energy.

“The sanctions require us to carefully consider the impact on our economy,” he said.

“The biggest concern is in the energy sector, which has already been hit by price rises in recent months: around 45 percent of the gas we import comes from Russia, up from 27 percent ten years ago.”

Draghi suggested Italy needs to increase its domestic production of gas, which has fallen in recent years, and source more power from existing coal plants.

“The reopening of coal-fired power stations could be used to make up any shortfall in the immediate future,” he said, adding that “the government is ready to intervene to further lower the price of energy, should this be necessary. It is necessary.”

Italy is already in the middle of an energy price crisis, with the authorities last week announcing another €6 billion in aid to offset price hikes following record bill rises last month.

These funds are on top of some €10 billion already budgeted since last summer to help customers and businesses.

Increasing reliance on coal-fired power would spell an ecological step backwards, as Italy plans in the longer term to achieve climate neutrality by replacing fossil fuels to produce electricity.

As part of Italy’s overall strategy to transition to more sustainable sources of energy, state-backed energy provider Enel closed a coal power plant in La Spezia, Liguria, in December, after closing two others in 2020.

Draghi acknowledged that the new concern about gas supplies shows Italy hasn’t made enough progress in developing alternative energy sources.

“The events of these days demonstrate the imprudence of not having diversified our energy sources and suppliers more in recent decades,” Draghi stated.

“We need to move quickly on the diversification front, to overcome our vulnerability as soon as possible and avoid the risk of future crises.”

He pointed to a slight reprieve that allows us to look forward “with greater confidence”, as winter is coming to an end and warmer months are ahead.

But he said Italy needs to take various measures to diversify imports, increase natural gas production, and  further improve gas storage capacity for the coming years.

On a longer-term scale, Draghi reiterated the need to look towards renewable energy sources.

