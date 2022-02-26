For members
PROPERTY: How Italy’s building bonuses are delaying the restyle of one-euro homes
Facing long delays and cost increases amid a renovation boom, some foreign buyers of Italy’s cheapest homes are now giving up on their dream renovation plans.
Published: 26 February 2022 10:31 CET
Building delays due to Italy's superbonus backlog have forced some property renovators to abandon their plans altogether. Photo by Alex Vasey on Unsplash
The red flags to watch out for when buying an old house in Italy
Italy has no shortage of cheap properties for sale. But before you put down a deposit on a charming old ruin, look out for these warning signs that it's not such a bargain after all.
Published: 17 February 2022 15:48 CET
Updated: 20 February 2022 10:06 CET
