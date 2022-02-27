Read news from:
UKRAINE

IN PICTURES: Italians protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Crowds of demonstrators took to the streets across Italy on Saturday to denounce Russia's assault on its neighbour.

Published: 27 February 2022 10:37 CET
Protesters hold flags and placards during a demonstration, called by associations Italian Peace and Disarmament Network, trade unions Cgil, Cisl, Uil and other organisations to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Piazza Santi Apostoli in central Rome, on February 26, 2022. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Thousands of people marched in torchlit processions and peaceful protests in various Italian cities this weekend to join the chorus of condemnation and urge an end to the bloodshed.

More than 1,000 demonstrators answered the call of trade unions and NGOs in central Rome, huddling around a podium bearing the words “Against War” and flying rainbow flags of peace.

EXPLAINED: How Italy could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Crowds walked together bearing banners and messages of support for Ukraine to the Colosseum, one of the Italian capital’s major landmarks, on Friday evening.

A young girl holds a rainbow flag in front of a banner reading “Stop the war on children” during a demonstration, called by associations Italian Peace and Disarmament Network, trade unions Cgil, Cisl, Uil and other organisations to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at Piazza Santi Apostoli in central Rome, on February 26, 2022. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Putin was the march’s main target as banners caricatured him as an assassin with bloodstained hands and compared him to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler with the words: “Can you recognise when history repeats itself?”

Protesters attend a demonstration in support of Ukraine in front of the Russia’s embassy in Rome on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
 

“We’ve always been close to the Ukrainian people,” Maria Sergi, a 40-year-old Russian-born Italian, told AFP. “Our feeling of powerlessness is huge.”

Thousands more gathered to rally in Milan, with protestors calling on international governments to put an end to Putin’s actions.

Packed streets of Milan – the demonstration against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on February 26, 2022. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

A protester holds a placard during a rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Milan, on February 26, 2022. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

While others showed their solidarity for Ukraine by waving the country’s flag outside the northern city’s cathedral.

A person waves the Ukrainian flag during a demonstration against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the northern city of Milan, on February 26, 2022. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
 
 
Moscow’s invasion, which began on Thursday, has sparked global outcry and prompted punishing sanctions from the West, including some against Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.
 
Russia’s ground forces invaded Ukraine from several directions, encircling the country within hours of Putin announcing his decision to launch an assault. Heavy Russian tanks and other equipment crossed the frontier in a string of northern regions as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south.
 
They were also advancing into the Western-backed government’s territory along the eastern front, where a separatist insurgency has claimed more than 14,000 lives since 2014.
 
Some cities in Italy gathered immediately in response, such as the thousands who walked through the streets of Bologna, in the north of Italy, to condemn Russia’s attack. Demonstrations began on Thursday and have continued throughout the weekend.
 
Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi spoke to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday to reiterate that “Italy fully supports and will continue to support the European Union’s line on sanctions against Russia,” the government confirmed in a statement.
 
Such sanctions include banning Russia from Swift, an international payments system that would hit Russia’s trade hard.
 
 
Exclusion from Swift is one of the most disruptive sanctions the West has deployed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
 
Meanwhile, Pope Francis expressed his “deep pain for the tragic events” resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv’s embassy to the Vatican said Saturday.

Francis made a rare intervention on Friday when he tweeted in several languages, including Russian, to denounce all war as a “shameful capitulation”.

 
“Every war leaves our world worse than it was before. War is a failure of politics and of humanity,” he said, quoting his encyclical on peace published in 2020.

UKRAINE

Italy and France back blocking Russia from Swift banking system

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, more EU nations on Saturday pledged support for a ban on Russia from a global payments network.

Published: 26 February 2022 17:54 CET
EU leaders including France and Italy’s prime ministers are moving to exclude Russia from using the Swift banking network, in a bid to step up sanctions on the country.

The move would hit Russian trade as Swift permits rapid cross-border payments and is the main means for financing international business.

Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi spoke to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday to reiterate that “Italy fully supports and will continue to support the European Union’s line on sanctions against Russia, including those regarding Swift,” the government confirmed in a statement.

EXPLAINED: How Italy could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Draghi added that Italy “will provide Ukraine with assistance to defend itself”.

Ukraine’s president welcomed the phone call with Italy’s political leader, stating that it marked a a “beginning” between Ukraine and Italy.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba wrote in a tweet that the French foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, also showed support for piling financial pressure on Russia by banning it from the Swift financial system.

READ ALSO: How life in France could be impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine

From their phone call, he claimed that France says it’s “ready to supply weapons and military equipment to help Ukraine defend itself”.

The fresh support for this sanction marks a U-turn for some EU leaders as Italy, Germany and other European nations were heavily criticised on Thursday for their reservations about cutting Russia off from the Swift international payments system.

Former European Council President Donald Tusk hit back on Friday, saying some EU governments had “disgraced themselves” by blocking “tough decisions”.

READ ALSO: Is Italy pushing to exclude luxury goods sales to Russia from EU sanctions?

Germany has expressed a lukewarm response to banning Russia from Swift payments, by suggesting it is open to the idea but needs to calculate the economic impact first, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday.

Russia launched a full-scale attack against Ukraine on Thursday, to which the EU has since responded by announcing various sanctions against Russia.

