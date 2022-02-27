IN PICTURES: Italians protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Thousands of people marched in torchlit processions and peaceful protests in various Italian cities this weekend to join the chorus of condemnation and urge an end to the bloodshed.
More than 1,000 demonstrators answered the call of trade unions and NGOs in central Rome, huddling around a podium bearing the words “Against War” and flying rainbow flags of peace.
Crowds walked together bearing banners and messages of support for Ukraine to the Colosseum, one of the Italian capital’s major landmarks, on Friday evening.
Putin was the march’s main target as banners caricatured him as an assassin with bloodstained hands and compared him to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler with the words: “Can you recognise when history repeats itself?”
“We’ve always been close to the Ukrainian people,” Maria Sergi, a 40-year-old Russian-born Italian, told AFP. “Our feeling of powerlessness is huge.”
Thousands gathered in Rome this evening, walking in almost complete silence to the Colosseum, where they held a candlelit vigil in protest at Russia's attack on Ukraine.#italy #rome #colosseum #Ukraine #UkraineRussia #UkraineRussiaConflict pic.twitter.com/7BTEtca0Kl
— Gavin Gough 📷 🇪🇺 (@gavingough) February 25, 2022
Thousands more gathered to rally in Milan, with protestors calling on international governments to put an end to Putin’s actions.
While others showed their solidarity for Ukraine by waving the country’s flag outside the northern city’s cathedral.
Francis made a rare intervention on Friday when he tweeted in several languages, including Russian, to denounce all war as a “shameful capitulation”.
