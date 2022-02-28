Read news from:
UKRAINE

How you can help Ukrainian media 

Ukrainian media outlets are working tirelessly under extreme pressure to get the news out and keep Ukrainians informed about all aspects of the Russian invasion. Here’s how you can help. 

Published: 28 February 2022 14:40 CET
A woman signs a Ukranian flag at the Ukraine Pavillion Expo 2020 in Dubai.
A woman signs a Ukranian flag at the Ukraine Pavillion Expo 2020 in Dubai, on February 27, 2022. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

In the wake of Russia’s invasion, accurate information is more important than ever. But journalists working in the country are facing unprecedented challenges. 

As a result, media partners across Europe are joining forces to give Ukrainian outlets all the financial, operational and technical support they need at a very difficult time. 

And as the robust response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression from the EU and elsewhere has shown, coordinated challenges to Russia’s unjustifiable attack are entirely necessary to ensure that Ukraine can continue to operate as a modern, functioning democracy. 

The Local is convinced that this solidarity with Ukraine is not just right but crucial, and thanks to the support of our members we are happy to be able to make a €20,000 donation to the fundraiser.

If you would also like to donate you can find all the information you need at the link below. 

More from the campaign page: 

Ukraine is facing an unprecedented, full-scale war. Media across the country continue to operate under the most challenging circumstances.

They have shown extraordinary courage, but the reality on the ground is that most operations cannot continue from Ukraine alone. This fundraiser is aimed at helping media relocate, set-up back offices and continue their operations from neighboring countries.

Ways to support media activities in Ukraine (e.g., purchases of security equipment, paying drivers, medical care) are outlined below.

This campaign is run by a consortium of The Fix , Are We Europe , Jnomics and Media Development Foundation , as well as multiple media partners from across Europe.

We are working with a growing list of Ukrainian media, including Ukrainska Pravda, Zaborona, Detector Media and others. Support is allocated based on urgency of needs in the first place, then distributed proportionally.

Italy closes airspace to Russian planes and sends €110 million to Ukraine

Italy on Sunday closed its airspace to Russian aircraft and announced it would send €110 million to Ukraine in a show of solidarity with the invaded country.

Published: 28 February 2022 10:33 CET
Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio announced the news of the foreign aid package in a tweet published on Sunday morning.

“I’ve informed my colleague @DmytroKuleba that I’ve just signed the resolution that provides for the immediate disbursement of 110 million euros to the government of Kyiv, as a concrete expression of Italy’s solidarity and support for a people with whom we cultivate a fraternal relationship,” the post reads.

At 3pm on Sunday, Italy joined countries including Canada, France, the UK, Germany and Spain in closing its airspace to Russian aircraft, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an EU-wide ban on all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft.

On Monday morning the Italian foreign ministry urged its citizens to leave Russia by any commercial means available.

 “In view of this measure and possible further restrictions in the next few hours, it is strongly recommended that compatriots present in the country on a temporary basis… make timely arrangements to return to Italy,” the foreign ministry said.

“Tourists, students, business travellers and the like” should return “by the commercial means still available”.

Italy also recommended that “all travel to the Russian Federation be postponed”.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Sunday reiterated Italy’s support for EU sanctions against Russia, which also entail excluding Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system.

“Italy gives its full backing to the measures against the Russian Federation presented today by the European Commission,” Draghi said in a statement published by his office.

READ ALSO: Swift banking: How would Italy’s ban sanction Russia?

In the same statement, the prime minister urged the European Union to react with the “utmost determination” to Russia’s “barbaric” aggression, calling Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a “threat to the whole of Europe”.

On Friday, Italy’s parliament declared a three-month state of emergency for foreign intervention over the war in Ukraine and issued a decree authorising urgent measures to be taken in response to the invasion, Italian news outlets reported.

The ‘Ukraine decree’ – the text of which has yet to be published – primarily provides for the allocation of funds and resources to reinforce Europe’s defences and protect Italians abroad.

These include the authorisation of €174.4 million to upgrade NATO’s defence systems and €11 million to support Italy’s foreign embassies, reports the financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

€1 million of the €11 million will finance the dispatch of ten carabinieri to guard the country’s most exposed offices and staff, according to the same source.

The Repubblica news daily reports that the decree also provides for the deployment of Italian soldiers to Latvia, Romania and the Black Sea; and authorises the transfer of non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine. 

The declaration of a state of emergency, or stato di emergenza, creates the conditions that allow Italy’s parliament to quickly pass emergency laws such as this one.

