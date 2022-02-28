Read news from:
UKRAINE

Italy closes airspace to Russian planes and sends €110 million to Ukraine

Italy on Sunday closed its airspace to Russian aircraft and announced it would send €110 million to Ukraine in a show of solidarity with the invaded country.

Published: 28 February 2022 10:33 CET
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Sunday announced that Italy would immediately send €110 million to the Ukrainian government.
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Sunday announced that Italy would immediately send €110 million to the Ukrainian government. Photo by SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / POOL / AFP.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio announced the news of the foreign aid package in a tweet published on Sunday morning.

“I’ve informed my colleague @DmytroKuleba that I’ve just signed the resolution that provides for the immediate disbursement of 110 million euros to the government of Kyiv, as a concrete expression of Italy’s solidarity and support for a people with whom we cultivate a fraternal relationship,” the post reads.

At 3pm on Sunday, Italy joined countries including Canada, France, the UK, Germany and Spain in closing its airspace to Russian aircraft, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an EU-wide ban on all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft.

On Monday morning the Italian foreign ministry urged its citizens to leave Russia by any commercial means available.

 “In view of this measure and possible further restrictions in the next few hours, it is strongly recommended that compatriots present in the country on a temporary basis… make timely arrangements to return to Italy,” the foreign ministry said.

“Tourists, students, business travellers and the like” should return “by the commercial means still available”.

Italy also recommended that “all travel to the Russian Federation be postponed”.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Sunday reiterated Italy’s support for EU sanctions against Russia, which also entail excluding Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system.

“Italy gives its full backing to the measures against the Russian Federation presented today by the European Commission,” Draghi said in a statement published by his office.

READ ALSO: Swift banking: How would Italy’s ban sanction Russia?

In the same statement, the prime minister urged the European Union to react with the “utmost determination” to Russia’s “barbaric” aggression, calling Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a “threat to the whole of Europe”.

On Friday, Italy’s parliament declared a three-month state of emergency for foreign intervention over the war in Ukraine and issued a decree authorising urgent measures to be taken in response to the invasion, Italian news outlets reported.

The ‘Ukraine decree’ – the text of which has yet to be published – primarily provides for the allocation of funds and resources to reinforce Europe’s defences and protect Italians abroad.

These include the authorisation of €174.4 million to upgrade NATO’s defence systems and €11 million to support Italy’s foreign embassies, reports the financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

€1 million of the €11 million will finance the dispatch of ten carabinieri to guard the country’s most exposed offices and staff, according to the same source.

The Repubblica news daily reports that the decree also provides for the deployment of Italian soldiers to Latvia, Romania and the Black Sea; and authorises the transfer of non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine. 

The declaration of a state of emergency, or stato di emergenza, creates the conditions that allow Italy’s parliament to quickly pass emergency laws such as this one.

UKRAINE

EU warns bloc nations to brace for millions of Ukraine refugees

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, the EU's executive warned on Sunday that Europe should be prepared for its biggest humanitarian crisis in years.

Published: 27 February 2022 20:00 CET
The number of refugees to enter Europe from Ukraine could reach around four million, the EU announced at a news conference in Brussels.

After interior ministers gathered for a special meeting of EU member states to discuss the crisis, leaders indicated that the need to intervene was becoming increasingly urgent.

“We are witnessing what could become the largest humanitarian crisis on our European continent in many, many years. The needs are growing as we speak,” said Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

OPINION: This is Russia’s war, but we Europeans need to learn fast from our mistakes

He said the number of Ukrainians affected by the conflict in humanitarian terms could be 18 million within Ukraine itself, while seven million people are at risk of being internally displaced and four million could flee the country as refugees.

That’s a figure also echoed by the UN refugee agency.

More than 368,000 refugees, mainly women and children, have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries so far based on data from national authorities, the agency said on Sunday.
 
A large number of those escaping have crossed over into Poland, where the authorities have counted some 156,000 crossing since the invasion started early Thursday.
 

Romani people fleeing Ukraine arrive at facilities of the local Roma community after Ukrainian refugees crossed the Ukrainian-Hungarian border in Tiszabecs, Hungary, on February 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
 
Border guards counted some 77,300 arrivals from Ukraine on Saturday alone. The refugees have arrived in cars, in packed trains and even on foot.
 
Germany’s rail operator said it will offer free train rides from Sunday to Ukrainian refugees travelling into the country from Poland. 
 
Up to six trains are running daily from Poland to Germany at the moment, Deutsche Bahn said, but it was preparing to increase that capacity “at short notice”.
 
 
Also on Sunday neighbouring Austria announced that its state railway company OeBB would offer free travel to those escaping the conflict.
 
Austrian Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler said in a tweet that she had agreed with OeBB that “Ukrainians who are fleeing will be able to use OeBB trains without tickets”.
 
“In these times it is important to help quickly and simply. That it exactly what we are doing,” she said.
 
Meanwhile, Italy is receiving its first refugees, Italian broadcaster Rainews reports.
 
 
Around fifty people made their way by bus, mainly women and children, as their husbands are said to be in Ukraine to fight.
 
After arriving at the Fernetti border in Trieste, police forces and guards carried out the border controls.
 
They are reportedly heading to friends’ or acquaintances’ homes, mainly in the north of Italy between Brescia, Vicenza and Milan. Some are also going to Rome.
 
Some 236,000 Ukrainians have residence in Italy – around 80 percent of those women, according to data from Italy’s national Institute of Statistics (ISTAT).
