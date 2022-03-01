Read news from:
Italy ‘ready to take further measures’ against Russia, Draghi says

In a rousing speech delivered on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mario Draghi reaffirmed Italy's support for Ukraine and said his country "does not intend to look the other way".

Published: 1 March 2022 19:17 CET
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi delivers a speech on the Ukraine situation in Rome's Palazzo Chigi on February 24, 2022, after Russia's ground forces invaded Ukraine from several directions. Photo by Remo Casilli / POOL / AFP

Addressing parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Draghi said: “Italy stands ready to take further restrictive measures, should these be necessary.”

“In particular, I have proposed to take further targeted measures against oligarchs. The idea is to create an international public register of those with assets of more than 10 million euros,” he added.

Italy has already contributed financially towards with the emergency, donating €110 million in financial aid to Kyiv.

Draghi’s speech came after the Italian government on Monday passed an emergency decree containing urgent measures in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government on Monday voted in favour of providing military equipment and materials to Ukraine to assist in its defence against Russia’s invasion.

Cabinet ministers sanctioned “the transfer of military means, material and equipment to the governmental authorities of Ukraine”, a spokesman for Draghi’s office said.

Other measures contained in the decree include the extension of the current state of emergency over the situation in Ukraine, which enables Italy’s parliament to rapidly pass decrees such as this one, until December 31st, 2022; and provisions allowing Italy to revert to coal-based energy sources in the event of gas shortages. 
 
Monday’s decree also reportedly authorises the expansion of reception centres by 13,000 spaces to accommodate the initial anticipated influx of Ukrainian refugees, as well as the establishment of a €500,000 fund to finance scholarships for Ukrainian students, researchers and teachers to attend Italian universities and training institutes.
 
 
The state of emergency relating to foreign intervention does not affect the Covid-19-related state of emergency, which is still due to end on March 31st.

Draghi also spoke of the impending refugee crisis as hundreds of thousands of displaced Ukrainians have already fled their homeland and seek protection in neighbouring countries.

“We are working to open special corridors for orphaned children, to allow them to safely reach our country as quickly as possible,” he confirmed.

The prime minister reiterated his country’s stance on providing military assistance and equipment, while reassuring the Italian public that “the government is working non-stop to counter the possible repercussions for our country”.

At the same time, Draghi did not shy away from underscoring Italy’s intention to play an active role in the defence of Ukraine, adding, “Italy does not intend to look the other way.”

The prime minister also said the international community should “intensify further the pressure on Russia’s central bank”.

The European Union on Monday added top Kremlin-linked oligarchs and President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman to its sanctions blacklist.

More sweeping measures, including prohibiting transactions with Russia’s central bank, have helped plunge the Russian economy into turmoil.

The BIS, dubbed the central bank for central banks, acts as a neutral space where central bankers can meet and discuss monetary policy issues.

On Monday, BIS spokeswoman Jill Forden said it would follow sanctions and not be an avenue for sanctions “to be circumvented”.

Draghi hailed the EU’s “prompt, firm, rapid, strong and above all united” response to the conflict.

“Perhaps Putin saw us as impotent, saw us as divided, as drunk on our own wealth. He was wrong,” the premier said.

“We have been and we will be ready to react, to fight back… to defend our values.”

Draghi repeated his government’s advice that Italians in Kyiv should leave and exercise “maximum caution”.

He said Italian embassy staff had moved to the ambassador’s residence together with a group of Italians, including children.

Russian invasion: Italy considers Algeria as alternative gas supply

Italy's government approved measures Monday to alleviate a possible gas shortage sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as the foreign minister held talks in Algeria about boosting supply from there.

Published: 1 March 2022 10:54 CET
Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s cabinet agreed that “if necessary”, Italy could reduce “the gas consumption of power plants currently active through maximising production from other sources”, according to a government statement.

“We are preparing for a war economy, hoping not to get there,” undersecretary of state for foreign affairs Manlio Di Stefano told Rai Radio 1.

“Preparing for a war economy means that if gas supplies from Russia are interrupted, Italy will have to be ready to restart coal-fired power plants too.”

Russia last week invaded its pro-Western neighbour, prompting international outrage and causing the United States and its allies to impose sanctions on Moscow.

The conflict has also sparked alarm among countries like Italy which depend on Russia for its energy needs.

Italy imports around 95 percent of the gas it uses, and around 45 percent of that comes from Russia.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio visited Algeria Monday, tweeting that he was there to “discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, in particular to address European energy security needs, in the light of the conflict in Ukraine”.

READ ALSO: How will the Russian invasion affect Italy’s gas supplies and prices?

“Our goal is to protect Italian companies and families from the effects of this terrible war,” he told reporters later, without giving any detail on how much extra gas the North African country might provide.

He met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the foreign and energy ministers and Toufik Hakkar, the head of Algerian state energy giant Sonatrach.

Sonatrach said on Sunday it was ready to increase gas supplies to Europe, notably via the Transmed pipeline linking Algeria to Italy.

Hakkar was quoted as saying in the daily Liberte that Europe is the “natural market of choice” for Algerian gas, which accounts for about 11 percent of Europe’s gas imports.

Di Maio was accompanied by a delegation that included Claudio Descalzi, head of Italian energy giant Eni, which is a partner of Sonatrach in Algeria.

Di Maio confirmed Italy was “committed to increasing energy supplies, notably in gas, from various international partners” — including Algeria, which he said had “always been a reliable supplier”.

Last week Draghi said that supplies could also be increased from Azerbaijan, Tunisia and Libya.

