UKRAINE
Russian invasion: What has Italy’s response been so far?
From military aid to sanctions, here's how Italy has responded to Russia's war on Ukraine.
Published: 2 March 2022 12:24 CET
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said Italy is 'ready to take further measures' against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Photo by ANSA / AFP.
UKRAINE
Italy ‘ready to take further measures’ against Russia, Draghi says
In a rousing speech delivered on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mario Draghi reaffirmed Italy's support for Ukraine and said his country "does not intend to look the other way".
Published: 1 March 2022 19:17 CET
