Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

UKRAINE

Russian invasion: What has Italy’s response been so far?

From military aid to sanctions, here's how Italy has responded to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Published: 2 March 2022 12:24 CET
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said Italy is 'ready to take further measures' against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said Italy is 'ready to take further measures' against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Photo by ANSA / AFP.

After Russia launched a full-scale military attack on Ukraine on Thursday, European governments took urgent action to apply heavy economic pressure on Putin and provide support to Ukraine’s defence forces.

In a speech delivered on Tuesday afternoon, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy “does not intend to look the other way” and that he was prepared to “take further restrictive measures” against Russia if necessary.

So what steps has Italy already taken so far? Here’s a summary of the key measures authorised by the Italian government in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

EU Sanctions

As an EU member state, Italy participates in the bloc’s sanctions against Russia. 

These include the closure of EU airspace to Russian-owned and controlled aircraft; the blocking of major Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system; and a ban on all transactions with the Russian central bank.

The Russian state-owned media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik have been banned from the EU, export controls have been placed on electronic and high-tech goods (in tandem with the US), and there is a ban on selling aircraft parts and other related equipment to Russia.

Military aid

After initially agreeing on Friday to send ‘non-lethal’ military aid to Ukraine, on Monday Italy’s government voted in favour of sending weapons and military vehicles into the country.

The decision entails waiving a 1990 Italian law on arms exports, which says that Italy’s Constitution “repudiates war as a means of resolving international disputes”, but which can be set aside by a ministerial vote to allow Italy to meet its international obligations.

“The democratically elected government must be able to resist the invasion and defend the country’s independence. It is not possible to respond to a nation that is defending itself against a military attack and is asking for help from our democracies merely with encouragement and acts of deterrence,” Draghi said in his parliamentary address on Tuesday.

“Italy is not going to war, it is responding to a request for help to stop Putin and his war,” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in a TV interview on Wednesday morning.

Financial aid

On Sunday, Di Maio announced that he had authorised the immediate transfer of €110 million to the Ukrainian government in an expression of solidarity.

“I’ve informed my colleague @DmytroKuleba that I’ve just signed the resolution that provides for the immediate disbursement of 110 million euros to the government of Kyiv, as a concrete expression of Italy’s solidarity and support for a people with whom we cultivate a fraternal relationship,” the foreign minister wrote in a post on Twitter.

In a follow up post to Facebook, he wrote: “At your side my friend Dmytro (Ukraine’s foreign minister), Italy stands in solidarity with Ukraine. The Italian people repudiate the war!”

NATO

On Friday Italy voted to increase its military commitment to NATO by contributing a little over €174 million over the next two years.

The funds will reportedly be used to upgrade NATO’s defence systems and facilities and allow for an increased military presence in Latvia, where 239 Italians were already stationed. 

In his speech on Tuesday, Draghi said that Italy had an initial contingent of 1,400 military personnel on standby and a second unit of 2,000 soldiers ready to go; and that it would double its aircraft patrolling the skies in Romania.

According to national news outlets, the first 1,350 Italian soldiers will be deployed to Romania and Hungary.

State of emergency

Having declared a three-month state of emergency (stato di emergenza) over the situation in Ukraine on Friday, on Monday Italy voted to extend the emergency status until December 31st, 2022.

Declaring a state of emergency creates the conditions for Italy’s parliament to quickly pass emergency decrees without the usual hold ups.

The state of emergency concerning foreign intervention in Ukraine is separate from Italy’s Covid-19 state of emergency, which is still due to end on March 31st.

Refugees

On Tuesday, Draghi spoke of the impending refugee crisis, recognising that hundreds of thousands of displaced Ukrainians have already fled their homeland to seek protection in neighbouring countries.

“We are working to open special corridors for orphaned children, to allow them to safely reach our country as quickly as possible,” he said.

On Monday, Italy’s government reportedly authorised the expansion of Italy’s extraordinary reception centres (CAS) to accommodate 13,000 additional people, and the expansion of its national reception and integration system (SAI) centres by 3,000 spaces, as a preliminary measure.

Ukrainians will be able to stay in the CAS centres regardless of whether or not they have applied for asylum, bypassing the usual rules, reports the Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.

Banner ad

Oligarchs

In his speech on Tuesday, Draghi announced plans to go after Russian oligarchs and their associates living in Italy.

“I have proposed to take further targeted measures against oligarchs. The idea is to create an international public register of those with assets of more than 10 million euros,” he said.

Last month, the Brescia prosecutor’s office issued an asset seizure notice to Lanfranco Cirillo, an Italian architect thought to have designed ‘Putin’s Palace’ on the Black Sea. 44 Russian oligarchs are currently under investigation in Brescia, according to the Corriere della Sera news daily.

Energy

On Monday, the Italian government voted to allow Italy to switch to alternative energy sources, including coal, if it faced energy shortages as a result of the war.

Banner ad

Italy is heavily reliant on natural gas and imports 90 percent of its gas supply from abroad, with 45 percent of those imports coming from Russia.

“Preparing for a war economy means that if gas supplies from Russia are interrupted, Italy will have to be ready to restart coal-fired power plants too,” Italy’s undersecretary of state for foreign affairs Manlio Di Stefano told Rai Radio 1 on Monday.

On the same day, Luigi Di Maio met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss the possibility of increasing Algeria’s gas supplies to Italy.

Protection of Italians abroad

In Friday’s decree, Italy’s parliament reportedly authorised the disbursement of €11 million to support Italy’s foreign embassies, €1 million of will finance the dispatch of ten carabinieri to guard its most exposed offices and staff. 

On Tuesday, Italy’s foreign ministry announced that it was moving the Italian embassy in Kyiv to Lviv due to the deteriorating security situation in the Ukrainian capital.

According to SkyTG24, the Italian embassy had been sheltering a group of Italians who had found themselves caught in the conflict, as well as 20 minors that the ambassador’s staff transported with them to Lviv.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Italy ‘ready to take further measures’ against Russia, Draghi says

In a rousing speech delivered on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mario Draghi reaffirmed Italy's support for Ukraine and said his country "does not intend to look the other way".

Published: 1 March 2022 19:17 CET
Italy 'ready to take further measures' against Russia, Draghi says

Addressing parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Draghi said: “Italy stands ready to take further restrictive measures, should these be necessary.”

“In particular, I have proposed to take further targeted measures against oligarchs. The idea is to create an international public register of those with assets of more than 10 million euros,” he added.

Italy has already contributed financially towards with the emergency, donating €110 million in financial aid to Kyiv.

Draghi’s speech came after the Italian government on Monday passed an emergency decree containing urgent measures in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government on Monday voted in favour of providing military equipment and materials to Ukraine to assist in its defence against Russia’s invasion.

Cabinet ministers sanctioned “the transfer of military means, material and equipment to the governmental authorities of Ukraine”, a spokesman for Draghi’s office said.

Other measures contained in the decree include the extension of the current state of emergency over the situation in Ukraine, which enables Italy’s parliament to rapidly pass decrees such as this one, until December 31st, 2022; and provisions allowing Italy to revert to coal-based energy sources in the event of gas shortages. 
 
Monday’s decree also reportedly authorises the expansion of reception centres by 13,000 spaces to accommodate the initial anticipated influx of Ukrainian refugees, as well as the establishment of a €500,000 fund to finance scholarships for Ukrainian students, researchers and teachers to attend Italian universities and training institutes.
 
 
The state of emergency relating to foreign intervention does not affect the Covid-19-related state of emergency, which is still due to end on March 31st.

Draghi also spoke of the impending refugee crisis as hundreds of thousands of displaced Ukrainians have already fled their homeland and seek protection in neighbouring countries.

“We are working to open special corridors for orphaned children, to allow them to safely reach our country as quickly as possible,” he confirmed.

The prime minister reiterated his country’s stance on providing military assistance and equipment, while reassuring the Italian public that “the government is working non-stop to counter the possible repercussions for our country”.

At the same time, Draghi did not shy away from underscoring Italy’s intention to play an active role in the defence of Ukraine, adding, “Italy does not intend to look the other way.”

The prime minister also said the international community should “intensify further the pressure on Russia’s central bank”.

The European Union on Monday added top Kremlin-linked oligarchs and President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman to its sanctions blacklist.

More sweeping measures, including prohibiting transactions with Russia’s central bank, have helped plunge the Russian economy into turmoil.

The BIS, dubbed the central bank for central banks, acts as a neutral space where central bankers can meet and discuss monetary policy issues.

On Monday, BIS spokeswoman Jill Forden said it would follow sanctions and not be an avenue for sanctions “to be circumvented”.

Draghi hailed the EU’s “prompt, firm, rapid, strong and above all united” response to the conflict.

“Perhaps Putin saw us as impotent, saw us as divided, as drunk on our own wealth. He was wrong,” the premier said.

“We have been and we will be ready to react, to fight back… to defend our values.”

Draghi repeated his government’s advice that Italians in Kyiv should leave and exercise “maximum caution”.

He said Italian embassy staff had moved to the ambassador’s residence together with a group of Italians, including children.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy