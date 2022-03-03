Read news from:
ITALIAN WORD OF THE DAY

Italian word of the day: ‘Provare’

Have go with this popular verb.

Published: 3 March 2022 12:54 CET
Italian word of the day provare
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

One of the main definitions of the common Italian verb provare is ‘to try’, and if you’ve been in Italy for any length of time, you’ve probably heard it used in this sense on multiple occasions.

It can mean anything from ‘trying’ a food or drink (assaggiare, ‘to taste’, also works here):

Vuoi provare questo gelato? È buonissimo.
Do you want to try this ice cream? It’s very good.

to ‘trying on’ clothing (note that you’ll often see the reflexive form of the verb, provarsi, used in this context, but it’s not necessarily required):

Ti sei provata tutti i vestiti nel negozio.
You’ve tried on all the clothes in the shop.

Hilary Duff Clothes GIF

Ho provato il vestito in vetrina ma era troppo grande.
I tried on the dress in the display window but it was too big.

to simply attempting any activity:

Ieri ho provato a sciare per la prima volta.
I tried skiing for the first time yesterday.

Perché non provi a parlarle?
Why don’t you try talking to her?

The Italian word for a test or quiz is una prova – literally, ‘a try’.

Penso che abbiamo tutti fallito la prova di matematica.
I think we all failed the maths test.

And testing a mic? You guessed it:

Prova, prova.
Testing, testing.

Prova Prova Audio Test Mi Senti Non Ti Sento Non C'è Campo Connessione Ti Richiamo Microfono GIF - Mic Test Mic Tap Mic Tapping GIFs
Along those same lines, a prova can also be a rehearsal for a performance and provare to rehearse:

Ho dovuto accompagnare mio figlio alla prova per la recita scolastica.
I had to drop my son off at the rehearsal for the school play.

Lo avrà provato un centinaio di volte.
He must have rehearsed it a hundred times.

while a provino – something along the lines of ‘little try’ – is an audition.

Provarci, with the pronoun ci added on the end, means to ‘try it’ (either to literally attempt something or push boundaries) or to ‘try it on’ with someone (to flirt with them and see if you get anywhere).

Non lo saprai mai se non ci provi.
You’ll never know if you don’t try (it).

Non ci provare Francesco, la mamma è stanchissima oggi.
Don’t try it Francesco, mum’s extremely tired today.

Ci ha provato con tutte le ragazze nel quartiere.
He’s tried it on with all the girls in the neighbourhood.

Paolo Ciavarro Non GIF - Paolo Ciavarro Non Ci GIFs

Got all that?

Take a deep breath, because while that concludes the list of main uses of provare for anything related to ‘try’, its multifarious definitions don’t end there.

Provare can also mean to prove, verify, or demonstrate something, particularly in a legal context:

Te lo proverò, lo giuro.
I’ll prove it to you, I swear.

Posso provare la mia innocenza.
I can prove my innocence.

In this situation, prova becomes proof:

Non hanno mai trovato alcuna prova del suo coinvolgimento nel caso.
They never found any proof of his involvement in the case.

Finally, to provare qualcosa is to feel some kind of emotion. 

Note that provare should be used differently to sentire, which also means ‘feel’. While sentire can be followed by an adjective – you would sentire triste (‘feel sad’) or sentire felice (‘feel happy’) – provare needs to be followed by a noun or noun phrase:

Ho provato un senso di sollievo.
I felt a sense of relief.

Non avrei mai pensato di poter provare una cosa simile.
I never thought I’d feel that way.

Have a go at using provare in conversation this week, and see if you can prove yourself.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

For members

Italian word of the day: ‘Cotto’

Try not to get too hot and bothered about this word...

Published: 1 March 2022 13:21 CET
Italian word of the day: 'Cotto'

Literally, the Italian adjective cotto/a means cooked or baked, which is where we get familiar words like terracotta (‘baked earth’) and panna cotta (‘cooked cream’).

But it also has another common slang meaning (not the one that might immediately jump to the the mind of an anglophone…).

Essere cotto/a is to be smitten or infatuated with someone, to have a big crush on them.

È ovvio che sei cotta di Paolo.
It’s obvious you’re infatuated with Paolo.

Trash Italiano Grande Fratello GIF - Trash Italiano Grande Fratello Grande Fratello Vip GIFs

The sentence doesn’t necessarily need an object – someone can simply be cotto/a without the need to specify the object of their desires – but if there is an object, it should be preceded by the preposition di.

Ve lo dico, sono cotto.
I’m telling you, I’m smitten.

Ero cotta di te a scuola.
I had a crush on you at school.

Le ragazze sono cotte del nuovo vicino.
The girls have a crush on the new neighbour.

If you want to add emphasis, you can use the slightly more poetic (and less common) innamorato/a cotto/a: head over heels, or desperately in love.

Non la tradirebbe mai, ne è innamorato cotto.
He would never cheat, he’s madly in love with her.

Senti, Alba ha già un ragazzo di cui è innamorata cotta.
Listen, Alba already has a boyfriend she’s crazy about.

Will Ferrell Crush GIF by filmeditor

Cotta, with an ‘a’, isn’t necessarily an adjective; you might also see it used as a noun, meaning crush. Just like in English, you avere una cotta, or ‘have a crush’; the relevant preposition now becomes ‘per’.

Aveva una cotta per lei fin dall’inizio.
She had thing for her from the very beginning.

Ho una cotta pazzesca per lui.
I have a huge crush on him.

And your first crush is your prima cotta.

Sarai per sempre la sua prima cotta.
You’ll always be his first crush.

Parlami della tua prima cotta.
Tell me about your first crush.

Now whether you want to tease your friends or declare your true feelings to the object of your desire, you’ll be ready!

Do you have a favourite Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

