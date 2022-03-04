For members
CITIZENSHIP
How British nationals can claim Italian citizenship by descent
Whether you're looking to move to Italy or honour your Italian roots, British nationals hoping to get an Italian passport could trace their family tree to become a citizen of Italy. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 4 March 2022 09:31 CET
British nationals could take the route of ancestry to gain Italian citizenship. Photo by alexey turenkov on Unsplash
BREXIT
INTERVIEW: Brexit has turned Brits in Europe into a cohesive force but problems lie ahead
As citizens' rights coalition group British in Europe winds down, its co-chair Jane Golding tells The Local of the problems that still lie ahead for UK nationals and whether any good at all came out of Brexit for Brits living in the EU.
Published: 24 February 2022 15:31 CET
Updated: 25 February 2022 08:48 CET
Updated: 25 February 2022 08:48 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments