What are the rules on tipping in Italy?
Ten percent? Twenty? Nothing at all? Here's our guide to paying your bill at restaurants and bars in Italy without getting carbonara on your face.
Published: 4 March 2022 11:02 CET
Tipping etiquette in Italy: what are the rules? Photo by FABIO MUZZI / AFP
Nine things to do in Italy in spring 2022
The weather is warming up, the days are getting longer and Italy is lifting many Covid-related health and travel restrictions. All of which means that the spring is a great time to visit Italy or, if you're already here, plan a little road trip.
Published: 2 March 2022 19:47 CET
What is the rule for tipping hair salon?