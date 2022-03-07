Italian regions push to scrap Covid rules as official timeline delayed

Italy recently eased its pandemic-related international travel restrictions, abolishing its restricted country of departure lists and ending the requirement for fully vaccinated and boosted passengers to take a test before travel.

However, that doesn’t mean all entry restrictions have been dropped.

READ ALSO: How Italy’s travel rules change in March

One of the ongoing requirements is for all travellers to fill out a ‘passenger locator form’. But this document continues to cause confusion for passengers, with some readers of The Local getting in touch this week to ask when exactly they’ll need it and how to fill it out.

Here’s a quick look at what you need to know.

Q: Do I still need to fill out a Passenger Locator Form even though Italy relaxed its travel rules?

A: Italy did relax its international travel restrictions on March 1st to allow entry to anyone who can show proof of vaccination, recovery, or a recent negative Covid test (more detailed guidelines on certificate validity can be found here).

Although Italy’s entry rules have been eased, the foreign ministry’s website makes it clear that the requirement for all arrivals to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) is still in place.

In fact, the guidance says that carriers have the right to refuse boarding to any passenger who fails to produce the form, while arriving at the Italian border without it could land you in quarantine for five days: so it’s very important to make sure you have your completed PLF with you when you travel.

The rules state that the PLF can be in either print or digital format – so a pdf file saved to your phone is fine.

The latest travel ordinance does state that anyone travelling to a location in a foreign country that is less than 60km from their Italian place of residence for less than 48 hours does not require the form to re-enter Italy.

Those travelling a distance of less than 60km to Italy from their foreign place of residence for less than 48 hours are also not required to fill out a form – presumably to simplify things for people living in border towns.

Q: What if I’m travelling by train or car?

A: Italy requires all people entering the country to fill out a form, whether they’re arriving by air, sea, or land.

Minors are included in this requirement; their form should be completed by the adult accompanying them, or if they are travelling alone, by their legal guardian.

For those travelling with a service provider, you simply need to provide the name of transportation company.

For passengers entering the country by private vehicle, the form is a little more involved. You will need to provide your car’s registration plate and the name of the Italian border town through which you intend to enter the country.

A dropdown list of possible entry points is provided; if none of these look right to you, you have the option of selecting ‘Other’ and inputting a different name.

You’re also required to enter your anticipated time of arrival into the form; obviously if you’re travelling by car, you can only make a reasonable estimate.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What are the Covid travel rules between Italy and Australia?

Q: What if I’m just transiting through Italy?

A: Italy doesn’t require passengers who are merely transiting through its airports to fill out a PLF.

However, if you decide to leave the airport for any length of time during your layover, you will need to complete the form.

The EU Digital Passenger Form Locator website says: “All passengers wishing to enter Italy, via all means of transportation, will be required to complete the digital PLF prior to entering the country”; so it appears that if you intend to transit through Italy by car or train, a PLF is required.

Q: If Italy is my final destination, do I still need to fill out a PLF for any other countries I’m transiting through?

A: That depends on both the country and your means of transportation.

The EU Digital Passenger Locator Form website’s FAQs section says “Travellers travelling by car need to submit a PLF every time they enter a country that requires submission of dPLF.”

However, the rules vary country by country: France, for example, says that only arrivals coming by plane need to fill out a form.

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health says that no one entering the country is currently required to fill out a PLF.

Q: How far in advance of my journey can/should I fill out my Italian passenger locator form?

A: Until recently, the Italian health ministry’s guidance had said the PLF should be completed in the 48 hour window before arriving in Italy.

That requirement no longer appears on either the health ministry or the foreign ministry’s website.

READ ALSO: How Italy has updated its Covid health pass rules for visitors

The EU Digital Passenger Locator Form website’s FAQs section simply says that the form should be completed before departure/embarkation and in the case of a flight, after check in.

To be on the safe side, it’s a probably still good idea to complete your form in the 48 hours before arrival in Italy if possible.

Q: What if my travel plans change after I’ve completed the form?

A: The EU Digital Passenger Locator Form’s instruction manual says that a completed form can be edited at any point before departure by logging in to your account and clicking the edit button.

Depending on the country, some parts of the form will locked and not editable. If you find that to be the case, you ought to be able to delete your form and start over.

For further details about Italy’s current Covid-19 health measures please see the Italian health ministry website or the foreign ministry website (both available in English).