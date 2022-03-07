Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Italian regions push to scrap Covid rules as official timeline delayed

A month after Italy’s prime minister said a timeline for easing Covid rules would be announced “soon”, regional governments have given up waiting and are now drawing up their own plan.

Published: 7 March 2022 10:59 CET
The Italian prime minister has said the Covid 'green pass' will be gradually eased, but no further details have been announced. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

With no sign of the government’s promised “roadmap” for ending coronavirus-related health measures in Italy, regional leaders are now pushing to implement changes to the rules as soon as possible, according to Italian media reports.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi initially announced that the government was working on a timeline for easing Covid rules on February 7th, without going into detail. On February 19th, he said there would be a “gradual” end to the country’s health pass requirement, and indicated that his “road map” for easing restrictions was on the way.

On February 23rd, Draghi announced that Italy’s Covid state of emergency would end on March 31st, and confirmed plans to “gradually” remove the ‘super green pass’ requirement at many venues from April.

READ ALSO: Where you now need to show a Covid green pass in Italy

But any further details of the plan are yet to materialise. And with the government now focusing its attention on the situation in Ukraine, regional authorities around Italy have begun working together to draw up their own timeline.

Heads of Italian regional governments are writing up a proposal, Italian media reports, in order to give certainty to business owners, residents and visitors, who still have little idea of what to expect in terms of Covid restrictions in Italy beyond March 31st.

Regions are reportedly pushing for the green pass requirement to end on April 1st, and for rules on wearing masks indoors to be scrapped by Easter.

The president of Italy’s regional conference, Massimiliano Fedriga, said the first thing to go should be the current strict checks on compliance with green pass rules, in order to “save what remains of the first instalment of the tourist season, the Easter holidays”, reported Repubblica.

“All [of Italy’s] competitors, from Spain to Greece, have already reopened and those who have not yet done so completely, such as Greece, have announced the date of the return to normal,” Repubblica noted.

READ ALSO: When will Italy ease its coronavirus restrictions?

However, the roadmap document now being drafted by the regions remains a proposal, and there’s no guarantee that the government will accept it.

It’s also uncertain whether regions may be able to choose to ease their local rules independently. 

At the moment, under rules implemented under the state of emergency, regional governments have the power to implement stricter measures locally than those put in place at a national level but are not allowed to ease rules without approval from the government.

With the end of the state of emergency, and with the government occupied with the fallout from Russia’s attack on Ukraine, It’s not clear whether the Italian health ministry would be likely to approve regions’ requests for changes at either a national or local level.

Though nothing has been officially confirmed, Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said he is “in favour of reshaping the ‘super green pass’, gradually, until its abolition not from April 1st but in April,” as Draghi previously said was the plan.

“I would carefully evaluate an abolition in workplaces before elsewhere,” Sileri added. 

He said the priority should be “restoring normal capacity at the stadium or in the office” and suggested ending the requirement to wear masks indoors “by the middle of April”.

TRAVEL NEWS

EXPLAINED: How to use Italy’s Covid passenger locator form for travel

Here's what travellers to Italy need to know about the ongoing requirement to fill out a passenger locator form before arrival.

Published: 4 March 2022 17:43 CET
Italy recently eased its pandemic-related international travel restrictions, abolishing its restricted country of departure lists and ending the requirement for fully vaccinated and boosted passengers to take a test before travel.

However, that doesn’t mean all entry restrictions have been dropped.

READ ALSO: How Italy’s travel rules change in March

One of the ongoing requirements is for all travellers to fill out a ‘passenger locator form’. But this document continues to cause confusion for passengers, with some readers of The Local getting in touch this week to ask when exactly they’ll need it and how to fill it out.

Here’s a quick look at what you need to know.

Q: Do I still need to fill out a Passenger Locator Form even though Italy relaxed its travel rules?

A: Italy did relax its international travel restrictions on March 1st to allow entry to anyone who can show proof of vaccination, recovery, or a recent negative Covid test (more detailed guidelines on certificate validity can be found here).

Although Italy’s entry rules have been eased, the foreign ministry’s website makes it clear that the requirement for all arrivals to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) is still in place. 

In fact, the guidance says that carriers have the right to refuse boarding to any passenger who fails to produce the form, while arriving at the Italian border without it could land you in quarantine for five days: so it’s very important to make sure you have your completed PLF with you when you travel.

The rules state that the PLF can be in either print or digital format – so a pdf file saved to your phone is fine.

The latest travel ordinance does state that anyone travelling to a location in a foreign country that is less than 60km from their Italian place of residence for less than 48 hours does not require the form to re-enter Italy.

Those travelling a distance of less than 60km to Italy from their foreign place of residence for less than 48 hours are also not required to fill out a form – presumably to simplify things for people living in border towns.

Almost all arrivals to Italy require a Passenger Locator Form, with very few exceptions.
Almost all arrivals to Italy require a Passenger Locator Form, with very few exceptions. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

Q: What if I’m travelling by train or car?

A: Italy requires all people entering the country to fill out a form, whether they’re arriving by air, sea, or land.

Minors are included in this requirement; their form should be completed by the adult accompanying them, or if they are travelling alone, by their legal guardian.

For those travelling with a service provider, you simply need to provide the name of transportation company.

For passengers entering the country by private vehicle, the form is a little more involved. You will need to provide your car’s registration plate and the name of the Italian border town through which you intend to enter the country. 

A dropdown list of possible entry points is provided; if none of these look right to you, you have the option of selecting ‘Other’ and inputting a different name.

You’re also required to enter your anticipated time of arrival into the form; obviously if you’re travelling by car, you can only make a reasonable estimate.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What are the Covid travel rules between Italy and Australia?

Q: What if I’m just transiting through Italy?

A: Italy doesn’t require passengers who are merely transiting through its airports to fill out a PLF.

However, if you decide to leave the airport for any length of time during your layover, you will need to complete the form.

The EU Digital Passenger Form Locator website says: “All passengers wishing to enter Italy, via all means of transportation, will be required to complete the digital PLF prior to entering the country”; so it appears that if you intend to transit through Italy by car or train, a PLF is required.

Q: If Italy is my final destination, do I still need to fill out a PLF for any other countries I’m transiting through?

A: That depends on both the country and your means of transportation. 

The EU Digital Passenger Locator Form website’s FAQs section says “Travellers travelling by car need to submit a PLF every time they enter a country that requires submission of dPLF.”

However, the rules vary country by country: France, for example, says that only arrivals coming by plane need to fill out a form.

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health says that no one entering the country is currently required to fill out a PLF.

Drivers likely require a PLF to enter Italy, even if they're just passing through.

Q: How far in advance of my journey can/should I fill out my Italian passenger locator form?

A: Until recently, the Italian health ministry’s guidance had said the PLF should be completed in the 48 hour window before arriving in Italy. 

That requirement no longer appears on either the health ministry or the foreign ministry’s website.

READ ALSO: How Italy has updated its Covid health pass rules for visitors

The EU Digital Passenger Locator Form website’s FAQs section simply says that the form should be completed before departure/embarkation and in the case of a flight, after check in.

To be on the safe side, it’s a probably still good idea to complete your form in the 48 hours before arrival in Italy if possible.

Q: What if my travel plans change after I’ve completed the form?

A: The EU Digital Passenger Locator Form’s instruction manual says that a completed form can be edited at any point before departure by logging in to your account and clicking the edit button. 

Depending on the country, some parts of the form will locked and not editable. If you find that to be the case, you ought to be able to delete your form and start over.

For further details about Italy’s current Covid-19 health measures please see the Italian health ministry website or the foreign ministry website (both available in English).

