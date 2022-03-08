Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ITALIAN WORD OF THE DAY

Italian word of the day: ‘Gennarzo’

Italian now has a confused word for a confused month.

Published: 8 March 2022 17:11 CET
Italian word of the day: 'Gennarzo'
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

If you’re anywhere in Italy right now you’ll have noticed that the weather has been far from spring-like recently.

We’re in the midst of what is predicted to be at least a week of freezing temperatures thanks to an icy blast of air sweeping down from the north, according to Italy’s weather forecasters.

The colder-than-average temperatures for early March after months of relatively mild winter weather have prompted Italian newspapers to give the month a new name: ‘Gennarzo.

As you might be able to guess, this is a cross between the words marzo (March) and gennaio (January).

Il mese di marzo si traveste da gennaio e si fa chiamare ‘Gennarzo’. – calabrianews.it

The month of March disguises itself as January and calls itself ‘Gennarzo’

Gennarzo sembra in ottima forma e pronto a regalare paesaggi imbiancati ancora per un po’ di tempo. – ilmeteo.it

‘Gennarzo’ looks in excellent shape and ready to give us white landscapes for a while.

This word is of course not to be confused with Gennaro, an Italian boys’ name which is especially popular in Naples.

Do you have a favourite Italian word or phrase you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ITALIAN WORD OF THE DAY

Italian word of the day: ‘Fastidio’

We hope you don't mind if we take you through a brief explanation of this word.

Published: 4 March 2022 13:24 CET
Italian word of the day: 'Fastidio'

If you ever hear someone described as fastidioso (‘fast-eed-ee-OH-zoh) in Italian, it doesn’t mean they’re fastidious.

Instead, it means annoying or bothersome.

Mio fratellino è molto fastidioso.
My little brother is very annoying.

Siete tutti davvero fastidiosi.
You are all really annoying.

È estremamente fastidioso che l’autobus sia sempre in ritardo di almeno 30 minuti.
It’s extremely annoying that the bus is always at least 30 minutes late.

Really Annoying Real Housewives Of Orange County GIF - Really Annoying Real Housewives Of Orange County Super Annoying GIFs

The adjective comes from the noun fastidio (‘fast-EED-ee-oh’), meaning bother, hassle, annoyance, discomfort, or inconvenience; which in turn comes from the Latin fastidium, meaning loathing or disgust. 

Fastidium is thought to be a crossover of fastus, meaning something like pride or disdain, and taedium, meaning tedium; so you can see how we got both the modern Italian sense of ‘annoying’ and the modern English sense of ‘overly concerned with detail’ from the original.

The noun fastidio is generally used in combination with the verb dare (‘to give’), to talk about ‘giving someone’ trouble or annoyance by bothering them or putting them out; one of the most common uses is to ask someone whether they ‘mind’ something.

Ti da fastidio se lasciamo i bagagli qua per qualche ora?
Do you mind if we leave our bags here for a few hours?

– Luca, vieni da me e lascia la signora in pace.
– Tranquilla, non mi da fastidio.

– Luca, come here and leave the lady in peace.
– Don’t worry, he’s not bothering me.

Voglio sapere perché ti da così tanto fastidio.
I want to know why it bothers you so much.

Bake Off Italia Fastidio GIF - Bake Off Italia Fastidio Mi Da Fastidio GIFs

Another way to talk about getting annoyed is via the related verb infastidire. As with the Italian verb annoiarsi (to get/be bored; literally: ‘bore oneself’), you can infastidirsi (‘get annoyed’; literally: annoy oneself), or something specific can be the source of your irritation:

Mi infastidisco quando leggo cose del genere sui giornali.
I get annoyed when I read things like that in the news.

Perché ultimamente ti infastidisco?
Why are you getting annoyed with me lately? (literally, “why am I annoying you lately?”)

Si infastidisce ogni volta che cerco di parlarne.
She gets annoyed every time I try to bring it up.

That’s enough bother for one day: see if you can get fastidio in to a conversation this week without putting yourself out too much.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy