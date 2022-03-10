Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Covid-19: What unvaccinated travellers should know before booking flights to Italy

Italy is now allowing travellers, including from outside the EU, to enter the country without proof of vaccination against Covid-19. But anyone planning a trip should be aware of the restrictions that still apply once in the country.

Published: 10 March 2022 14:47 CET
Italy has eased its travel restrictions this month to mean entry is allowed with only a negative test result. Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP

After Italy dropped its requirement for arrivals (by plane, train or any other mode of transportation) to show proof of vaccination against or recovery from Covid-19, The Local has received a number of questions from people in non-EU countries about which restrictions unvaccinated people would face if they book tickets to Italy in the coming weeks or months.

As of March 1st, proof of a negative test result is now sufficient for entry to Italy – rather than a test result plus proof of vaccination or recovery, as was previously required.

The relaxation of the travel rules, which is hoped to boost Italy’s tourism sector following two years of Covid restrictions, means travel rules for non-EU travellers are now the same as for those coming from within Europe following a change to those rules in February.

But, although the travel rules are changing, Italy has yet to ease most of its strict domestic health measures.

Once in the country, all visitors to Italy will be subject to the same rules that apply to residents – namely the requirement to show proof of vaccination against or recovery from Covid-19 in order to access almost all venues and services in the country.

People who can’t show this proof – either in the form of an Italian ‘super green pass’ or a recognised international equivalent – have been finding themselves unable to check in to a hotel, take a bus, or eat in a restaurant.

The list of places where you’ll need to show proof of vaccination or recovery includes: restaurants, bars, hotels, ski resorts, museums, galleries, exhibitions, cinemas, sports stadiums, swimming pools, gyms, trade fairs, conference centres and festivals, and civil or religious ceremonies.

The pass is also required to board all means of transport, including on planes, trains, ships, coaches, local buses, trams and subways.

Proof a negative test result instead is valid only for some purposes, such as when entering shops and hairdressers.

A bar owner shows a valid Green Pass on the VerifyC19 mobile phone application in central Rome on August 6, 2021

Italy’s reinforced green pass is now required to enter many venues including hotels and restaurants. Photo: Andreas SOLARO/AFP

The short list of businesses which are not subject to any form of health pass requirement includes supermarkets, open-air markets and pharmacies.

Anyone refusing or unable to comply with the health pass obligation can be fined up to 1,000 euros by police. Fines also apply to the owners of any businesses which are found allowing customers to break the rules. These rules are strictly enforced around Italy, particularly in city centres, meaning staff at venues are often very cautious.

Travellers from any other EU member state can show their country’s version of the green pass – which is recognised on par with Italy’s – to gain access to all venues where it is required.

Italy’s government introduced new rules in February with the aim of making it easier for foreign visitors to access venues and services using either a foreign-issued certificate of vaccination or recovery, or a negative test result only. See full details of how the ‘green pass’ system works for visitors HERE.

When will the rules change?

These are the current rules, but Italy’s health measures can and do change frequently and at short notice. If you plan to travel to Italy in a few months’ time it is unlikely that these rules will still be in place by then.

Italy’s government has confirmed there will be a “gradual” easing of the health pass requirements from April 1st onwards. 

However, so far, no further details of the plans have been announced. It is not yet known which businesses will be first to have the requirement lifted, or on what date.

Italian news reports speculate that the rule will probably be eased first at stadiums, bars, and restaurants, particularly those with outdoor seating.

Local authorities are pushing for the government to remove the requirement at venues such as hotels and restaurants first, in time for Easter, when Italy’s lucrative summer tourism season begins.

However at the time of writing no details of the plan for lifting the rules has been confirmed.

Nor has the government said if or when it plans to end the requirement to wear masks in all indoor and some outdoor public places.

Be aware too that some of the rules can vary from one part of Italy to another, as regional authorities often enforce their own stricter requirements.

The Local will continue to publish further updates on changes to the Italian Covid-19 health measures as soon as they are announced. See the latest news on this topic here.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

COVID-19 GREEN PASS

When will Italy scrap its Covid ‘super green pass’ requirement?

As Italy looks at ending some Covid-19 restrictions, what are the plans for the 'super green pass' health certificate now required by most venues and services in the country?

Published: 9 March 2022 16:32 CET
When will Italy scrap its Covid 'super green pass' requirement?

This article was updated on March 9th.

As many countries across Europe have recently announced the end of Covid-19 health measures, including mask mandates and the obligation to show proof of vaccination, Italy’s government too has promised to publish a roadmap for easing its own rules.

But over a month since Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on February 7th that a timeline for relaxing certain measures would soon be announced, very little has been confirmed regarding plans for changes to the requirement to show proof of vaccination in Italy.

Since then, Draghi has confirmed that Italy’s Covid state of emergency will end on March 31st, and he said there would be a “gradual” end to the country’s health pass requirement from April 1st. Making this announcement on February 23rd, he indicated that a detailed plan would be published in the next few days.

But so far, further details of the plan are yet to materialise.

READ ALSO: Italian regions push to scrap Covid rules as official timeline delayed

Deputy Health Minister Andrea Costa echoed Draghi’s words on Wednesday, telling Rai radio that the government would start easing the green pass rules from April 1st and promising that “a schedule will be set in the next few days”.

Italy currently operates a two-tiered green pass health certificate system, meaning proof of vaccination or recovery is currently needed for access to everything from hotels and restaurants to  public transport and many workplaces in Italy. 

Proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result is required in order to enter most shops.

This means that even though unvaccinated visitors can enter the country – Italy has allowed people from both EU and non-EU countries to enter with only a negative test result since March 1st – they would face tight restrictions once in the country and find themselves unable to check in to hotel, take a bus, or visit a museum without proof of vaccination (or recovery from Covid-19).

Italy’s other deputy health minister, Pierpaolo Sileri, said last week that he is “in favour of reshaping the ‘super green pass’, gradually, until its abolition not from April 1st but in April,” which is in line with what Draghi indicated last month.

“I would carefully evaluate an abolition in workplaces before elsewhere,” Sileri added.

He said the priority should be “restoring normal capacity at the stadium or in the office” and suggested ending the requirement to wear masks indoors “by the middle of April”.

Italian media reports have suggested that the requirement may be gradually removed from certain venues and businesses over a number of weeks from April onwards.

Newspaper Corriere della Sera writes that the government will first remove the green pass obligation for bars and restaurants, and then outdoor sports venues.

Gyms, cinemas, theatres and public transport however are likely to be the last to see the end of the green pass obligation.

However it’s not clear what these reports are based on, as no such plan has been announced by the government.

The system looks unlikely to be removed altogether, as Italy’s health experts have taken a cautious tone when asked about the idea.

Walter Ricciardi, an advisor to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, insisted that the green pass system should stay in place for the rest of this year.

“It is still needed,” Ricciardi said in an interview with Repubblica on Monday. “For all of 2022 the [vaccination] obligation and the green pass must be maintained. We are still in a year of transition.”

He added that by October “we should see if the virus will recur and with what vehemence. It is essential to have the tools that allow us to fight it in the most effective way.”

He urged caution when talking about ending restrictions, saying: “it would be the third time we make the same mistake, the third year in which we think that it’s all over and then we find ourselves with the curve going up.”

Find more information about Covid-19 health measures on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

