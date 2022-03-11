How you can claim €2,000 off the cost of getting married in Rome

The Italian region of Lazio, which includes Rome, has announced it is offering up to €2,000 to couples who get married there this year.

Regional authorities have allocated a total fund of €10 million ($11 million) for couples to spend on goods and services from wedding suppliers based in the region, in the hope of stimulating the highly lucrative sector.

The campaign, called Nel Lazio Con Amore (In Lazio with Love) is aimed at couples planning weddings or civil unions to take place in Lazio in 2022.

Couples who successfully apply can be reimbursed for the cost of anything from flowers and rings to photography and even catering (though the latter is covered only up to a maximum of €700).

The region will cover up to a total of €2,000 in costs overall under the scheme, which it hopes will see couples splashing a far larger amount of cash in the region – the average cost of a wedding in Italy is now estimated at €30.000, not including the money spent by guests.

The region will reimburse payments been made between December 14th, 2021 and January 31st, 2023. The payments must be made in person by traceable means (so not in cash) and you’ll need to show a receipt that specifies the payment is for wedding services.

The funds will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis until the €10 million is used up.

Applications for the grant are open to both Italian and foreign couples, though the campaign website is available in Italian only and the application for funding must be submitted in Italian.