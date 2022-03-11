Read news from:
How you can claim €2,000 off the cost of getting married in Rome

After two years of uncertainty about whether wedding plans can go ahead in Italy due to the pandemic, local authorities are now offering to pay towards the cost of holding your wedding in or around the capital.

Published: 11 March 2022 10:45 CET
Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

The Italian region of Lazio, which includes Rome, has announced it is offering up to €2,000 to couples who get married there this year.

Regional authorities have allocated a total fund of €10 million ($11 million) for couples to spend on goods and services from wedding suppliers based in the region, in the hope of stimulating the highly lucrative sector.

The campaign, called Nel Lazio Con Amore (In Lazio with Love) is aimed at couples planning weddings or civil unions to take place in Lazio in 2022. 

Couples who successfully apply can be reimbursed for the cost of anything from flowers and rings to photography and even catering (though the latter is covered only up to a maximum of €700).

The region will cover up to a total of €2,000 in costs overall under the scheme, which it hopes will see couples splashing a far larger amount of cash in the region – the average cost of a wedding in Italy is now estimated at €30.000, not including the money spent by guests.

The region will reimburse payments been made between December 14th, 2021 and January 31st, 2023. The payments must be made in person by traceable means (so not in cash) and you’ll need to show a receipt that specifies the payment is for wedding services.

The funds will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis until the €10 million is used up.

Applications for the grant are open to both Italian and foreign couples, though the campaign website is available in Italian only and the application for funding must be submitted in Italian.

ENERGY

Italian monuments go dark in protest against energy bill hike

Monuments across Italy, from Rome's Capitoline Hill to the Ponte Vecchio in Florence, will go dark on Thursday evening in a symbolic protest by municipal authorities against soaring electricity costs.

Published: 10 February 2022 13:14 CET
The ANCI association of Italian communes estimates bills will rise by at least 550 million euros (around $630 million) for local councils, out of a total annual electricity expenditure of 1.6-1.8 billion euros.

“The increase in bills is a burden and puts families and institutions in serious difficulty”, with many already struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said in a statement.

He is switching off the lights of the Capitoline, Rome’s town hall, for an hour from 8:00 pm (1900 GMT).

In Florence, the Palazzo Vecchio, Ponte Vecchio and Palazzo Medici Riccardi will be turned off for 30 minutes at the same time.

Similar action is planned in Milan, Turin, Bologna, Pisa and others as part of the ANCI-organised initiative.

ANCI chief Antonio Decaro said government support so far is not enough.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government has so far pledged 5.5 billion euros to help households and businesses with soaring electricity and gas bills.

Draghi on Wednesday said the government was preparing a further “far-reaching intervention in the coming days”.

Beppe Sala, the mayor of Milan, said his city already used many LEDS.

“There’s not much more we can do (to reduce costs) other than to reduce the lighting,” he said.

The temporary blackout was intended to “give a message to the government”, he said.

Energy prices have soared over the past year and Italy is heavily dependent on imports to meet its oil and natural gas needs.

According to a study by S&P Global Ratings, cited by La Stampa daily, the rise in electricity will cost at least 35 billion euros extra for the country in 2022.

