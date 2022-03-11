Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Italian court upholds rule suspending unvaccinated workers without pay

An Italian court on Friday rejected an appeal by 127 public sector workers against rules meaning those who refuse a Covid vaccine are suspended from work without pay.

Published: 11 March 2022 16:58 CET
Italian court upholds rule suspending unvaccinated workers without pay
Anti-vaccine protestors in Rome hold a banner reading ‘my body, my choice’. Italy has mandated vaccination against Covid-19 for many public sector workers since December. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

The Lazio regional administrative court (TAR) ruled that the Italian government was within its rights to suspend civil servants without pay if they failed to comply with the requirement to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The court dismissed an appeal brought by 127 public sector workers including police, healthcare staff and teachers who had been suspended from work without pay after refusing vaccination, newspaper La Stampa reported.

Their appeal centred on the question of whether the vaccine requirement was justified in order to protect the ‘right to health’ as enshrined in the Italian Constitution.

The court rejected the appeal by stating that the question of constitutional compatibility was “manifestly unfounded”. 

In December 2021, Italy expanded the number of categories of workers subject to its vaccine mandate to include all workers in Italy’s defence, security, emergency rescue, and juvenile and community justice sectors, as well as police, intelligence officers and prison guards.

The requirement was also extended to administrative staff in healthcare and teaching. Workers in public-facing roles in these sectors had already been subject to a vaccination requirement.

Those who refuse to get vaccinated can be fined and will ultimately face indefinite suspension from work without pay.

In addition, Italy requires all over-50s to be vaccinated, and to show proof of vaccination to enter their workplace in any sector.

The law states that exemptions can only be granted if an employee obtains medical certification stating that taking a Covid vaccine would pose an “established danger to health, in relation to specific documented clinical conditions”.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

COVID-19 RULES

Covid-19: What unvaccinated travellers should know before booking flights to Italy

Italy is now allowing travellers, including from outside the EU, to enter the country without proof of vaccination against Covid-19. But anyone planning a trip should be aware of the restrictions that still apply once in the country.

Published: 10 March 2022 14:47 CET
Covid-19: What unvaccinated travellers should know before booking flights to Italy

After Italy dropped its requirement for arrivals (by plane, train or any other mode of transportation) to show proof of vaccination against or recovery from Covid-19, The Local has received a number of questions from people in non-EU countries about which restrictions unvaccinated people would face if they book tickets to Italy in the coming weeks or months.

As of March 1st, proof of a negative test result is now sufficient for entry to Italy – rather than a test result plus proof of vaccination or recovery, as was previously required.

The relaxation of the travel rules, which is hoped to boost Italy’s tourism sector following two years of Covid restrictions, means travel rules for non-EU travellers are now the same as for those coming from within Europe following a change to those rules in February.

READ ALSO: How Italy’s travel rules changed in March

But, although the travel rules are changing, Italy has yet to ease most of its strict domestic health measures.

Once in the country, all visitors to Italy will be subject to the same rules that apply to residents – namely the requirement to show proof of vaccination against or recovery from Covid-19 in order to access almost all venues and services in the country.

People who can’t show this proof – either in the form of an Italian ‘super green pass’ or a recognised international equivalent – have been finding themselves unable to check in to a hotel, take a bus, or eat in a restaurant.

The list of places where you’ll need to show proof of vaccination or recovery includes: restaurants, bars, hotels, ski resorts, museums, galleries, exhibitions, cinemas, sports stadiums, swimming pools, gyms, trade fairs, conference centres and festivals, and civil or religious ceremonies.

The pass is also required to board all means of transport, including on planes, trains, ships, coaches, local buses, trams and subways.

Proof a negative test result instead is valid only for some purposes, such as when entering shops and hairdressers.

A bar owner shows a valid Green Pass on the VerifyC19 mobile phone application in central Rome on August 6, 2021

Italy’s reinforced green pass is now required to enter many venues including hotels and restaurants. Photo: Andreas SOLARO/AFP

The short list of businesses which are not subject to any form of health pass requirement includes supermarkets, open-air markets and pharmacies.

Anyone refusing or unable to comply with the health pass obligation can be fined up to 1,000 euros by police. Fines also apply to the owners of any businesses which are found allowing customers to break the rules. These rules are strictly enforced around Italy, particularly in city centres, meaning staff at venues are often very cautious.

EXPLAINED: How to use Italy’s Covid passenger locator form for travel 

Travellers from any other EU member state can show their country’s version of the green pass – which is recognised on par with Italy’s – to gain access to all venues where it is required.

Italy’s government introduced new rules in February with the aim of making it easier for foreign visitors to access venues and services using either a foreign-issued certificate of vaccination or recovery, or a negative test result only. See full details of how the ‘green pass’ system works for visitors HERE.

When will the rules change?

These are the current rules, but Italy’s health measures can and do change frequently and at short notice. If you plan to travel to Italy in a few months’ time it is unlikely that these rules will still be in place by then.

Italy’s government has confirmed there will be a “gradual” easing of the health pass requirements from April 1st onwards. 

However, so far, no further details of the plans have been announced. It is not yet known which businesses will be first to have the requirement lifted, or on what date.

Italian news reports speculate that the rule will probably be eased first at stadiums, bars, and restaurants, particularly those with outdoor seating.

READ ALSO: When will Italy scrap its Covid ‘super green pass’ requirement?

Local authorities are pushing for the government to remove the requirement at venues such as hotels and restaurants first, in time for Easter, when Italy’s lucrative summer tourism season begins.

However at the time of writing no details of the plan for lifting the rules has been confirmed.

Nor has the government said if or when it plans to end the requirement to wear masks in all indoor and some outdoor public places.

Be aware too that some of the rules can vary from one part of Italy to another, as regional authorities often enforce their own stricter requirements.

The Local will continue to publish further updates on changes to the Italian Covid-19 health measures as soon as they are announced. See the latest news on this topic here.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

Privacy