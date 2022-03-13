Read news from:
UKRAINE

Ukrainian mother killed as coach carrying refugees crashes in Italy

A mother of two was killed when a bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturned on a motorway in Italy on Sunday morning.

Published: 13 March 2022 12:11 CET
Updated: 13 March 2022 16:59 CET
An ambulance driver waits as vehicles line up outside the main emergency access at a hospital in Italy.
Illustration photo of ambulances waiting outside a hospital in Italy. Photo: ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

The 32-year-old and her two children, aged 10 and five, were among 22 people onboard escaping the war in Ukraine, according to Italian newspapers.

The woman died at the scene and her children were taking to Bufalini hospital with bruises. They have been hospitalised as doctors give them psychological support, according to The Guardian.

Video footage shot by emergency services showed the bus on its side in a ditch by a road southeast of Bologna following the early morning incident.

The accident occurred on the highway between Cesena and Rimini, on the north eastern coast. Pictures posted by the fire fighters on Twitter show the bus had overturned.

The bus landed on its side on a grassy slope just beyond a highway guardrail and near a farm field beside the A14 motorway at about 6.30am on Sunday. Firefighters used two cranes to set the bus upright and remove it.

Italy’s Interior Ministry said the bus had set out from Ukraine and was heading south to Pescara, an Adriatic port city, when it overturned.  

35,000 Ukrainians refugees who fled war in their homeland have entered Italy, most of them through its northeastern border with Slovenia.

What caused the bus to overturn is under investigation.

READ ALSO: Russian invasion: What has Italy’s response been so far?

UKRAINE

Thousands gather in Florence and Paris to show support for Ukraine

Thousands of people gathered in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday to show their support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appearing via videolink.

Published: 13 March 2022 11:17 CET
The square outside the Santa Croce basilica became a sea of rainbow peace flags peppered with blue and yellow, the colours of Ukraine’s national flag.

In an address shown on a big screen, Zelensky told the crowd his country was under bombardment “24 hours a day”, targeting schools, hospitals and residential areas, “even churches, even squares like yours”.

According to an Italian translation, he said 79 children had been killed in the conflict so far, saying Europe must “not forget”.

A Ukrainian woman takes part in a peace rally for Ukraine on March 12th, 2022 in Florence. Similar rallies took place simultaneously in several European cities to demand a ceasefire in Ukraine and an end to the war. (Photo by Carlo BRESSAN / AFP)

The demonstration was organised by Florence mayor Dario Nardella, also president of the Eurocities network of more than 200 cities across 38 countries.

In France, meanwhile, nearly 10,000 people demonstrated in cities across France to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

Protesters deploy a giant Ukrainian national flag and hold placards during a support demonstration in Paris on March 12th, 2022. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

Around a thousand gathered in Paris to denounce the Russian invasion, many carrying blue and yellow badges, the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Some carried placards calling for a boycott of Russian oil and gas.

Last weekend, more than 40,000 people turned out across France, including 16,000 in Paris.

Across France, people also came out in force to call for more attention to the climate crisis in the run-up to presidential polls next month.

