Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Fuel crisis: Italy urged to cut tax as petrol prices reach record high

With fuel prices in Italy surging to new highs of over €2 euros a litre, business and consumer groups said the government must slash VAT to keep the country moving.

Published: 14 March 2022 14:36 CET
Fuel crisis: Italy urged to cut tax as petrol prices reach record high
Filling up your tank in Italy is becomig prohibitively expensive as the country sees the highest fuel prices on record in early March 2022. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

The average price at the pump in Italy is now at an average of €2.2 per litre for self-service petrol/gasoline and €2.3 for diesel, according to Italian consumer watchdog Codacons.

This means the price of petrol has risen by 39 percent in a year, and diesel prices have risen by 51 percent, the association said.

Italy’s fuel prices are the highest in Europe after the Netherlands, according to analysis by consumer finance website Facile.it.

READ ALSO: How to save money on your fuel in Italy

Although fuel prices have been on an upward trend in Italy since May 2021, petrol and gas prices have skyrocketed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer and second-largest exporter..

But this doesn’t fully account for the price rises. Other factors affecting the price you’ll pay at the pump in Italy include the 22 percent VAT rate, plus excise duty (a tax on the production and consumption of goods).

Codacons said taxation has now reached 55.3 percent on every litre of petrol and 51.8 percent on diesel.

Representatives of Italy’s business and consumer groups have urged the Italian government to provide financial help to prevent further price rises, as some sectors including hauliers say they can’t afford to operate.

Industry association Confindustria on Monday urged the government to do more to offset the price rises.

“The costs of petrol and diesel at the distributor have reached an all-time high in recent days,” President of Confindustria in the southern Italian city of Brindisi, Gabriele Menotti Lippolis said in a statement to the press.

He said fuel distributors were benefiting from rising prices, “but also the State, which is taking higher tax revenues thanks to the VAT paid on fuel prices.”

“In the last week alone, the extra revenue gained [from VAT] is up by approximately 45 million euros compared to in the second week of February.”

He urged the government to use this money “to support families and businesses” while freezing VAT on fuel “for a few months to immediately reduce prices”.

Though the government hasn’t indicated how it plans to address the increases, Italy’s Minister for the Ecological Transition meanwhile blamed the price surge on speculation.

The fuel price rises “are a colossal swindle against Italian companies and citizens,” Minister Roberto Cingolani told Sky TG 24 news on Friday.

“There is no technical reason for these increases,” he said, describing it as “a speculative spiral from which a few profit”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MONEY

EXPLAINED: How to save money on your fuel in Italy

Filling up your tank is getting very expensive in Italy as fuel prices soar above €2 a litre. Here's where you can find the cheapest fuel and other ways to save.

Published: 14 March 2022 11:26 CET
EXPLAINED: How to save money on your fuel in Italy

Petrol and gas prices have skyrocketed across Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Italy is no exception.

Fuel prices have been on an upward trend in Italy since May 2021, and the Ukraine crisis has only exacerbated the problem: Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer and second-largest exporter..

The average price at the pump in Italy is now at an average of €2.3 per litre for self-service petrol/gasoline and €2 for diesel, according to Italian consumer watchdog Codacons.

This means the price of petrol has risen by 39 percent in a year, and diesel prices have risen by 51 percent, the association said.

Added to the exorbitant cost of gas and electricity in Italy at the moment, households and businesses are struggling.

Italy’s haulage companies have claimed they can no longer afford to operate and said they will have no choice but to suspend delivery services unless the government takes action to contain price rises.

As well as the global price per barrel of oil, other factors affecting the price you’ll pay at the pump in Italy include the 22 percent VAT rate, plus excise duty (a tax on the production and consumption of goods).

Codacons said taxation has now reached 55.3 percent on every litre of petrol and 51.8 percent on diesel.

Gas station owners, business groups, and opposition politicians are all urging the government to cut tax on fuel in order to keep the country moving. But so far, there is no sign that this will happen soon.

As prices continue to climb, what can drivers do to minimise the financial hit?

The obvious suggestion of simply driving less isn’t always realistic in Italy, where 55 percent of people rely on a car to get around  – whether that’s because they live in a rural location, or in a city with famously unreliable public transport (we’re looking at you, Rome).

So if you have to fill up your tank, here are a few tips on how to save:

Where and when to fill up

Choosing the right place to fill up could save you a significant amount of money. 

Italy has both serviced and self-service petrol stations. If you choose a serviced station, be prepared to pay more.

If you want to save on fuel, it’s best to fill up in your local town before you hit the road, advises Italian motoring news website Quotidiano Motori. Gas stations with the lowest prices tend to be in agricultural areas and smaller cities next to large cities.

As in other countries, it almost always works out cheaper to refuel at smaller, local petrol stations than along the motorway. Petrol stations owned by oil companies also tend to be more expensive than smaller, unbranded petrol stations, notes Quotidiano Motori.

Refuelling on weekdays can also mean significant savings as the price of petrol and diesel generally increases on weekends. 

How to find the cheapest petrol stations

Prices vary from region to region and area to area, so how do you find the cheapest place to fill up? 

Google Maps

One of the best ways to find out the cheapest prices is in fact via Google Maps, where you can find the up to date prices for each station. It works both on the mobile app and a computer. 

First, click on the Petrol Station or ‘Benzinai’ button, which appears below or next to the search bar. This will generate a map of all the nearby petrol stations and their prices. You can also change the search area, if you want to check the prices somewhere else. 

Keep in mind that not all petrol stations will display prices. If you want to find out the prices of different types of petrol, as well as diesel at a particular petrol station, simply click on it and it will give a list of the types it offers and the prices. 

Other websites and apps

There are several other websites that work in a similar way to Google Maps, including Prezzibenzina.it. After registering, you simply type in or find your region and the site will produce a map, along with a list of the cheapest petrol stations near you. 

Popular apps used in Italy to detail the prices of petrol near you and allow you to compare the price of different types of fuel include BenzinLitre, IlPieno2, Ecomotori, Gaspal and Prezzi Benzina

Useful Italian vocabulary:

Benzinai – gas or petrol station

Il carburante – fuel (petrol/gas and diesel)

Benzina – petrol/gas

Diesel – diesel

Benzina senza piombo – unleaded petrol

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy