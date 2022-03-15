Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Italy set to announce plan for lifting Covid ‘super green pass’ rules

The Italian government is expected to sign off on a long-awaited decree on Wednesday containing plans to gradually ease the country's Covid-19 health restrictions.

Published: 15 March 2022 16:39 CET
Despite a recent rise in the coronavirus infection rate in Italy, the government is expected to go ahead this week with a planned decree setting out its ‘roadmap’ for lifting the ‘super green pass’ requirement and other measures.

An announcement is expected following a government cabinet meeting on Wednesday, according to Italian media reports, with the full details of the timeline expected to be published by next week.

EXPLAINED: Why is Italy’s coronavirus infection rate rising again?

The country has been waiting for updates since February 7th, when Prime Minister Mario Draghi said details of plans to end restrictions would be published “soon”.

On February 23rd, Draghi announced that Italy’s Covid state of emergency would end on March 31st, and confirmed plans to “gradually” lift the ‘super green pass’ requirement from April.

So far, there has been no official confirmation of any planned changes from April 1st onwards.

However, Italy’s deputy health minister Andrea Costa told Radio Anch’io last week that, from April 1st, the obligation to show a health pass is likely to be removed from some venues.

“Right from the start there will be situations where the green pass will not be necessary,” he said.

For outdoor areas in bars and restaurants for example, from April it will no longer be necessary to request the green pass. And then by summer there will be no more restrictions.”

The decree is also expected to set out plans for ending the requirement to wear masks in indoor and some outdoor public places in Italy.

Italian media speculates that rules will change several times throughout April, and green pass rules will be dropped completely by the end of May.

While some venues and services may keep the obligation to show a health pass in place from that date, others are expected to become accessible with only a ‘basic’ green pass (which can be issued based on a negative test result) instead of a ‘super green pass’ (which can only be issued based on proof of vaccination or recovery).

At the moment, almost all venues and services in Italy, including hotels, restaurants and public transport, require a ‘super green pass’ for access.

The ‘basic’ green pass requirement is expected to apply to hotels, restaurants, and public transport instead, as part of Italy’s push to encourage tourists to return.

The decree is not expected to contain any updates to Italy’s travel rules, which were last updated at the beginning of March.

The Local will publish updates on the incoming rule changes once more information becomes available. See the latest news here.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 rules on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

TRAVEL NEWS

Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

The UK is set to scrap all Covid-19 travel restrictions in what the government described as a "landmark moment".

Published: 15 March 2022 11:23 CET
Testing is no longer required for vaccinated travellers, but the UK government has announced that it will scrap all Covid-19 travel rules on Friday, March 18th.

“As one of the first major economies to remove all its remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions, this is a landmark moment for passengers and the travel and aviation sector,” said the Government in a press release. 

From 4am on March 18th:

  • Passengers going to the UK will no longer be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before travel;
  • Passengers who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a pre-departure Covid test, or a Day 2 test following arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers are already exempt from having to do this;
  • Hotel quarantine for travellers coming from ‘red list’ countries, of which there are currently none, will also be scrapped by the end of the month. 

“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe,” said UK Health Minister Sajid Javid. 

The UK has lifted all Covid-related rules including mask rules and mandatory self-isolation if you test positive for Covid.

Some European countries still have Covid restrictions in place for unvaccinated people coming from the UK. 

Until March 18th

Until the new rules come into effect, all travellers are required to fill out a passenger locator form. 

Unvaccinated travellers are also required to take pre-departure test and a test on or before Day 2 following their arrival. 

The UK border officers will recognise proof of vaccination provided with an EU Covid Certificate.

For the UK “fully vaccinated” means 14 days after your final dose of a EMA/FDA or Swiss approved vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson). 

After a period of confusion, the UK government says that it will accept mixed doses administered in the EU (eg one dose of AstraZeneca and one of Pfizer).

However people who have only had a single dose after previously recovering from Covid – which is standard practice in some European countries – are not accepted as vaccinated by the UK.

