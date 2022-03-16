Read news from:
Scirocco: Sahara sand storms set to turn Italian skies orange

The skies over the south and west of Italy are forecast to turn yellow or orange from Wednesday, due to a particular weather phenomenon caused by red sand from the Sahara blowing in.

Published: 16 March 2022 12:42 CET
Clouds of desert sand will arrive in many parts of Italy, particularly the western coast and islands, by Thursday according to weather forecasters.

Gusts of hot, dusty air from the south – called the ‘Scirocco’ wind in Italian – are a familiar phenomenon in much of Italy, particularly in southern regions.

This time, clouds of yellow and orange dust are expected to arrive from the west, arriving parts of France on Wednesday before reaching Italy’s western coast and islands.

“Large quantities of desert dust suspended at the highest atmospheric altitudes are ready to reach central and southern Europe after a long journey,” writes Meteo.it, “and therefore also Italy, thanks to the Scirocco winds, intensifying between Thursday 17th and Friday 18th March”.

Dusty skies are already being seen in Alpine regions of Italy on Wednesday morning, according to media reports

Forecasts said the regions most affected by Thursday will include Sardinia, Sicily, Puglia, Lazio, Tuscany, Liguria, and Campania.

The strange weather pattern has already resulted in bright orange skies over Spain this week.

Combined with expected rainfall, forecasters said, the sand is likely to accumulate as reddish dust on balconies, windows and vehicles.

The skies are expected to clear this weekend, with cold air currents arriving from the north from Friday.

IN PICTURES: Italy’s Etna spews smoke and ash forcing airport closure

Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes, belched smoke and ashes in a new eruption on Monday, forcing the temporary closure of the airport of Catania in Sicily.

Published: 21 February 2022 16:04 CET
The ash cloud rose 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) into the air above a crater on the south-east of the volcano, the INGV National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology said on Twitter.

The nearby Vincenzo Bellini international airport in Catania closed at lunchtime Monday until further notice, with inbound flights diverted to Palermo.

Ash covered roads, balconies and roofs of towns nearby, Italy’s Civil Protection Agency said.

INGV said it had recorded a gradual rise in volcanic-seismic tremor — induced by escaping gases — which could be a sign that Etna is heading towards another spectacular burst of fiery lava fountaining, known as paroxysmal activity.

At 3,324 metres (nearly 11,000 feet), Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years.

On Twitter, Italians joked about the eruption.

“Your majesty Etna, can we get a break? Not five minutes goes by that you have to play some little joke on us?” read one.

Pointing out that the same event happened almost to the week last year, one Twitter user wrote, “Etna why do you like the month of February, do you want to tell us something?”

And another called for “A minute of silence for all the laundry hanging up in Catania right now.”

