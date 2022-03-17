Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Court in Italy cuts jail time for US tourists over death of policeman

An Italian appeals court on Thursday reduced the sentences given to two young US men convicted of killing a police officer in Rome in a case that shocked the country.

Published: 17 March 2022 17:07 CET
Court in Italy cuts jail time for US tourists over death of policeman
US citizens Gabriel Natale-Hjorth (L) and Finnegan Lee Elder, who are being tried on murder charges after Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega was killed in July 2019, stand in cells during their trial in Rome (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Finnegan Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth were sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2021, for killing policeman Mario Cerciello Rega in a drugs bust gone wrong two years earlier. They were aged 19 and 18 at the time.

Following an appeal, their sentences were reduced Thursday to 24 years behind bars for Elder, who wielded the weapon, and 22 years for Natale-Hjorth.

Their life sentences would have meant at least 26 years in jail.

“Scrapping the life sentences was the right thing to do, but it’s not enough,” Elder’s lawyer Roberto Capra told AFP.

“We proved the defence’s version of the facts to be flawed, and we’ll appeal again.”

Elder admits to stabbing Cerciello with an 11-inch knife on a dark street in the Italian capital, but says he acted in self-defence after believing he was being attacked by dangerous drug dealers.

The prosecution says the officers were in plain clothes but identified themselves as police.

‘Extreme cruelty’

Deputy Prosecutor Vincenzo Saveriano called in February for the appeals court to uphold the life sentence for Elder, describing the crime as an act “of extreme cruelty”.

But he asked to lower the sentence of Natale-Hjorth, who hid the weapon after the attack but played no part in stabbing Cerciello.

At the moment the fatal stabbing took place, Natale-Hjorth had been tussling on the ground with Cerciello’s partner Andrea Varriale — the prosecution’s star witness.

Elder’s father was in court for the verdict, along with Natale-Hjorth’s uncle.

The murder of Cerciello, who was newly married, scandalised Italy while also raising doubts about police conduct.

Lawyers for the Americans had sharply criticised the life sentences — Italy’s stiffest penalty — saying they were harsher than many given for premeditated killings by mafia members.

‘Expecting a drug dealer’

The evening of the attack began with a botched attempt by the Americans to buy drugs.

They later went to meet someone they expected to be a go-between on the failed deal — but police showed up instead.

Varriale testified that the two teens set upon him and Cerciello immediately after the officers showed their badges, an account the defendants deny.

“We were expecting a drug dealer,” Elder was quoted as saying in a  statement by his lawyers this month.

There was no way I could have known he was a police officer: in street clothes, unarmed and without a badge.”

The defence says the first instance court ignored substantial evidence that the then-teenagers’ version of events was correct, and insists police protocol was repeatedly broken.

The court, Capra said last week, had refused to question the “credibility and behaviour of a law enforcement officer” — despite inconsistencies in Varriale’s story.

Elder stabbed Cerciello in an instinctive response to the “blocking technique” used by Cerciello, who “pinned him to the ground, exerting pressure on his neck and blocking his airway,” Capra said.

The prosecution said Cerciello had been wounded 11 times in a frenzied 20 seconds.

Deputy Prosecutor Saveriano acknowledged Varriale had admitted lying following the attack, but said it was “a big leap” to then consider him an unreliable witness.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

‘Now or never’: Victims of Italy’s predator priests push for abuse inquiry

Victims of paedophile priests on Tuesday unveiled a campaign for Italy to hold an independent investigation into abuse carried out on the Vatican's doorstep.

Published: 15 February 2022 12:15 CET
'Now or never': Victims of Italy's predator priests push for abuse inquiry

As inquiries across the United States, Europe and Australia have exposed the scale of the sex abuse problem and cover-ups within the Church, campaigners say Italy can no longer avoid scrutiny.

“The government must act, must take advantage of the momentum created by impartial investigations elsewhere,” Francesco Zanardi, founder of Rete l’Abuso (Abuse Network), told AFP.

“If Italy doesn’t do it now, I fear it never will,” said Zanardi, who was abused by a priest as a young teen.

Nine groups are now forming a consortium aimed at putting pressure on the country to launch a probe like the ones seen recently in France and Germany.

Cristina Balestrini, who set up a support group for families after her son was abused by a priest, told AFP that the most important thing for survivors was “to make sure it never happens again”.

“There are many victims who commit suicide, and no one knows about it,” Balestrini said.

Rete L’Abuso has recorded more than 300 cases of priests accused or convicted of child sexual abuse in the past 15 years in Italy, out of a total of 50,000 priests across the country.

READ MORE:

Giada Vitale is just one example the group cites. She was a shy 13-year old organ player when her parish priest, Marino Genova, abused her in the vestry. She was molested for three years.

Vitale’s tormentor was convicted in 2020, but victim groups say such a conviction is rare because Italy lags behind other countries in tackling predators.

Precise figures on the scale of the problem are impossible to come by.

The Vatican’s top clerical abuse advisor told AFP this month it was time for the Catholic-majority country to hold its own reckoning.

The church is not as powerful as it once was in Italy, but it retains a huge influence and two-thirds of the population are believers according to a 2019 survey.

Pope Francis, who has toughened the punishments meted out to abusing priests under Vatican law, on Monday streamlined the Vatican office that processes abuse complaints, in an attempt to expedite cases.

But Zanardi of Rete l’Abuso said he “would have little faith” in an in-house investigation.

Balestrini, 56, is also distrustful of the church since “they acted as if we were the enemy, making us victims twice over” after her teenage son was abused in 2011.

The cleric in question, Mauro Galli, as initially quietly moved to another parish. He would later be convicted.

She hopes the consortium will be able to pressure the church to open its archives, because the scandal, she said, “is much bigger than you can imagine”.

Balestrini said unearthing the truth would not be easy for Italy, but the church would be wise to take an active role in cleaning itself up.

“At the moment, they are trying to keep a lid on it, but it’s better to choose to take the lid off yourself, than have it blown off.”

Privacy