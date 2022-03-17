Read news from:
Italy builds first offshore wind farm amid push for energy independence

Italy is close to completing what is thought to be the first offshore wind farm in the Mediterranean as it tries to free itself from heavy reliance on imported gas.

Published: 17 March 2022 10:39 CET
Wind turbines under construction at the Taranto offshore wind farm, thought to be the first in the Mediterranean. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

The Beleolico offshore wind turbine park will stretch out from the port in Taranto, a southern city known for its polluting steel plant, down in the heel of Italy’s boot-shaped peninsula.

Italy’s cabinet has also recently approved six new wind farms to be built on land, from Sardinia to Basilicata.

After being held back for years by red tape, wind farms are now getting the go-ahead as Italy looks to renewable energy as the solution to its energy crisis.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted European Union countries to pledge to reduce dependency on Russian gas.

Italy was among them – despite being one of the EU’s biggest users and importers of gas. At the moment, gas represents 42 percent of energy consumption in the country – which has no nuclear power, just two operational coal plants, and only 20 percent of its energy needs covered by renewables.

Italy imports 95 percent of the gas it uses, and 45 percent of this currently comes from Russia.

The Italian government last week pledged to stop using Russian gas by 2025, with its short-term strategy focused on increasing gas supplies from other countries as well as returning to domestic production.

But an “accelerated investment in renewables… remains the only key strategy in the long term,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi told parliament.

Once complete, the Beleolico wind farm off Taranto will have 10 bottom-fixed, red and white-bladed turbines, capable of powering 21,000 homes.

Renexia, the company behind it, says it also has plans for a vast floating wind farm with 190 turbines off the island of Sicily, which would produce energy for 3.4 million families and create hundreds of jobs.

Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Italy’s Ministry for the Ecological Transition  has received 64 expressions of interest for floating offshore wind farms — but the number of projects held up by bureaucracy is “staggering”, WindEurope said. Beleolico, which Renexia hopes will be operational by May, has been 14 years in the making.

Greenpeace Italy head Giuseppe Onufrio slammed the delays as “absurd”.

“Some (farms) are authorised after six, seven years, and the technology changes year by year and so the risk is that plants are authorised despite being outdated.”

Draghi insists the government “is working to streamline procedures, cut red tape and speed up investments”.

But Davide Tabarelli, economics professor and head of energy think tank Nomisma Energia, told AFP he was “amazed and stupefied” to see Draghi describe renewables as the “only key strategy”.

Beleolico “is constantly being thrown around as the immediate solution to the energy crisis, and the fact that we can do without gas, especially Russian gas”, he said.

But there are several “serious problems”, he said, not least the difficulties storing wind energy, for suitable batteries do not exist, leading to waste.

Rome’s vow that it is readying to cut the use of Russian gas is remarkable, he added, “as if, after 30 years of promises on renewables, the problem could be solved in the space of a few weeks”.

MONEY

Fuel crisis: Italy urged to cut tax as petrol prices reach record high

With fuel prices in Italy surging to new highs of over €2 euros a litre, business and consumer groups said the government must slash VAT to keep the country moving.

Published: 14 March 2022 14:36 CET
The average price at the pump in Italy is now at an average of €2.2 per litre for self-service petrol/gasoline and €2.3 for diesel, according to Italian consumer watchdog Codacons.

This means the price of petrol has risen by 39 percent in a year, and diesel prices have risen by 51 percent, the association said.

Italy’s fuel prices are the highest in Europe after the Netherlands, according to analysis by consumer finance website Facile.it.

Although fuel prices have been on an upward trend in Italy since May 2021, petrol and gas prices have skyrocketed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer and second-largest exporter..

But this doesn’t fully account for the price rises. Other factors affecting the price you’ll pay at the pump in Italy include the 22 percent VAT rate, plus excise duty (a tax on the production and consumption of goods).

Codacons said taxation has now reached 55.3 percent on every litre of petrol and 51.8 percent on diesel.

Representatives of Italy’s business and consumer groups have urged the Italian government to provide financial help to prevent further price rises, as some sectors including hauliers say they can’t afford to operate.

Industry association Confindustria on Monday urged the government to do more to offset the price rises.

“The costs of petrol and diesel at the distributor have reached an all-time high in recent days,” President of Confindustria in the southern Italian city of Brindisi, Gabriele Menotti Lippolis said in a statement to the press.

He said fuel distributors were benefiting from rising prices, “but also the State, which is taking higher tax revenues thanks to the VAT paid on fuel prices.”

“In the last week alone, the extra revenue gained [from VAT] is up by approximately 45 million euros compared to in the second week of February.”

He urged the government to use this money “to support families and businesses” while freezing VAT on fuel “for a few months to immediately reduce prices”.

Though the government hasn’t indicated how it plans to address the increases, Italy’s Minister for the Ecological Transition meanwhile blamed the price surge on speculation.

The fuel price rises “are a colossal swindle against Italian companies and citizens,” Minister Roberto Cingolani told Sky TG 24 news on Friday.

“There is no technical reason for these increases,” he said, describing it as “a speculative spiral from which a few profit”.

