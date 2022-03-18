Read news from:
Brexit: EU asks border police not to stamp passports of British residents

The European Commission has asked border police from member states across the bloc not to stamp the passports of those British nationals protected by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Published: 18 March 2022 15:45 CET
Britons living across the EU have long been concerned about the knock-on effect of their passport being wrongly stamped when travelling in and out of the Schengen zone.

While British officials at embassies across Europe have repeatedly stressed the passports of those Britons protected by the Brexit deal should not be stamped, those instructions appear not to have filtered through to border guards.

The erroneous stamps have left many passport holders resident in the EU worrying about being accused of overstaying the 90-day limit in their host country.

This week the EU Commission has stressed that passports should not be stamped, but reassured Britons that if they are there will be no negative consequences.

“The Commission recommends – notably as regards beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement – that Member State border guards refrain from stamping. In any case, should stamping nevertheless take place, such stamp cannot affect the length of the authorised long-term stay,” read their latest guidance.

“EU law does not prevent border guards from stamping upon entry to and exit from the Schengen area of travel documents of United Kingdom nationals who are beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement who are in possession of a valid residence permit issued by a Schengen Member State. The same applies to their family members in the same situation.”

The Commission added that the usual limitation of a stay of 90 days in a 180 days’ period in the Schengen area does not apply to Britons covered by the Withdrawal Agreement “irrespective of whether their passport has been stamped or not”.

But it reminded Britons that they only have the right to stay in their country of residence. If they travel within the Schengen area to another EU country they are subject to the 90 day rule. 

It recommended Britons “proactively present” their post-Brexit residency cards  – if they have one – at the border to prove their status. However not all Britons in the EU have post-Brexit residency cards because they are only compulsory in certain countries.

Britons in countries such as Spain and Italy, where the cards are not obligatory but available, are urged to apply as soon as possible. 

Those who don’t have the cards are told to use any documentation “that credibly proves that the holders exercised the right to move and reside freely in the host Member State before the end of the transition period and continue to reside there.”

“Documents indicating the address of the person can show continued residence after the end of the transition period. “

How the rules for travel from Italy to the UK change from Friday

If you're planning on travelling to the UK from Italy this Easter, here's everything you need to know about the UK government's eased rule changes that come into force on Friday March 18th.

Published: 18 March 2022 15:15 CET
All Covid entry restrictions to the UK will be dropped from March 18th, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Monday.

What does this mean for travel from Italy?

This means that from 4am on March 18th, no one entering the UK from Italy or any other country needs to take any Covid tests or even complete a passenger locator form.

The changes apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, meaning that those in Italy who are not fully vaccinated will no longer have to take pre-departure tests or a day 2 post-arrival test.

READ ALSO: How Italy’s travel rules changed in March

This is good news for those planning on travelling back home to the UK to see friends or family over the Easter break, with travel hopefully set to be as easy as it was before the pandemic began. 

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I said we wouldn’t keep travel measures in place for any longer than necessary, which we’re delivering on today – providing more welcome news and greater freedom for travellers ahead of the Easter holidays.

I look forward to continuing to work with the travel sector and partners around the world to keep international travel moving”.

Mask mandates in the UK are also changing. From Wednesday March 16th, the UK’s biggest airport London Heathrow has said that while mask-wearing is still encouraged, it will no longer be mandatory. Airlines British Airways, Tui, Jet2 and Virgin Atlantic have also stated that they will drop mask rules under certain circumstances. 

However, masks are still required on planes if you’re flying into Wales or Scotland. 

Jason Mahoney, BA’s chief operating officer, said: “From Wednesday March 16th, customers will only be required to wear a face-covering on board our flights if the destination they’re travelling to requires it,” which suggests that they will still likely be required when returning to Italy, but perhaps not when travelling to the UK.

If in doubt, it’s best to bring a mask as you will definitely still need them in the airports in Italy.

The move comes as part of the UK government’s Living with Covid plan, which saw them drop all restrictions within the country at the end of February 2022. The UK has also been steadily lifting its entry requirements since the new year, dropping both the need for the pre-departure tests and the Day 2 Covid tests for vaccinated travellers. 

While the tourism industry and airline officials have applauded the move, doctors, as well as leaders in Scotland and Wales have expressed their concern over the UK government’s plans. 

What are the requirements for travelling from the UK to Italy?

While the UK is removing all its travel restrictions, there are still some restrictions in place for those travelling to Italy.

At the beginning of March, Italy updated its rules for arrivals to mean just one of the following documents is now required for all non-EU arrivals: a vaccination certificate, certificate of recovery or a negative test result.

Therefore vaccinated and recovered travellers from the UK won’t need to get tested as well for travel to Italy.

It also means unvaccinated travellers will be able to enter Italy with just proof of a negative test.

Everyone travelling into Italy, regardless of where they reside or their vaccination or recovery status, must complete a digital passenger locator form (dPLF) – find the instructions and download link here.

READ ALSO: How to use Italy’s Covid passenger locator form for travel

Once in the country, visitors should also be aware that Italy requires proof of vaccination or recovery for entry to almost all venues and services under its ‘green pass’ health certificate system.

Tourists will be able to enter hotels and restaurants with just a negative test result from April, before all health pass requirements are set to be scrapped in May.

Find out more about how the Italian green pass rules currently apply to visitors here.

For further details about Italy’s current Covid-19 health measures please see the Italian health ministry website (available in English).

