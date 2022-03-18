For members
COVID-19 RULES
How Italy’s Covid green pass rules will change for tourists in April
Italy’s government has announced it will lift all Covid-19 health restrictions by early summer, though some rules are set to be relaxed sooner for visitors.
Published: 18 March 2022 12:07 CET
Italy plans to ease its 'green pass' rules for tourists are set to change at hotels and restaurants. Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP
COVID-19 RULES
TIMELINE: Where and when will Italy relax its Covid rules?
Over two years since Italy’s Covid emergency began, the Italian government has signed off on a roadmap back to normality. Here’s how it plans to lift restrictions.
Published: 18 March 2022 16:05 CET
