TIMELINE: Where and when will Italy relax its Covid rules?

At a press conference on Thursday, Prime Minister Mario Draghi confirmed that his cabinet had finally approved the long-awaited decreto riapertura, or ‘reopening decree’, laying out the country’s roadmap towards the end of the current Covid restrictions by early summer.

Draghi thanked the public for the “patience and altruism demonstrated in these years” and added that it was now time for government policy to “adapt on the basis of the epidemiological curve”.

The PM did not go into detail about the contents of the incoming decree, and the official text will likely only be published at the start of next week. But a number of unofficial reports on the gradual lifting of Covid restrictions and their likely timeline have already surfaced.

According to Italian media reports, these are the dates that you should circle in your calendar: April 1st, May 1st and June 15th.

April 1st

Italy’s state of emergency will officially end on March 31st, over two years after it was first introduced to tackle the spread of the virus. Current restrictions will be gradually relaxed or removed starting from the following day, Friday, April 1st.

From this date, the green pass orcertificato verde will no longer be needed to access museums, shops and local offices (including bank branches and post offices) nor to consume drinks or food in outdoor venues.

On public transport, passengers will no longer be required to have a valid certificato verde. That being said, it might be necessary to take a rapid Covid test before boarding planes or trains, and the use of Ffp2 face masks will remain mandatory on all means of transport.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Mario Draghi takes off his mask to speak about the planned lifting of the country’s Covid-19 state of emergency and restrictions at a press conference on March 17th. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

April 1st will also likely see the end of the quarantena preventiva (preemptive quarantine). Briefly, those coming in contact with people who have tested positive for Covid will no longer be asked to self-isolate.

There’s good news for partygoers and sports fans too as the capacity of outdoor clubs and stadiums will be restored to 100 percent.

Finally, for indoor bars and restaurants, Italian residents will have to keep displaying a valid super green pass (i.e. the certificate granted via vaccination against or recovery from Covid) for entry, whereas a green pass base (the ‘basic’ version, afforded by a negative Covid test result) will suffice for tourists.

May 1st

According to the latest reports, on May 1st, Italy will finally bid farewell to the much-contested green pass.

There will likely be an exception though. Those wishing to visit friends or relatives in hospitals or care homes will be required to show a valid ‘super green pass’. This measure is expected to remain in place until at least December 31st, 2022.

Also from May 1st, Italy will likely say goodbye to another staple of the ‘Covid era’, namely face masks. Masks will no longer be necessary on public transport nor in indoor venues.

Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

June 15th

June 15th should seal the end of all Covid-related measures. As anticipated by the Italian Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, compulsory Covid vaccination for people over 50, teachers and police forces will be scrapped altogether.

It is worth reminding however that, although mandatory vaccination will remain in place throughout April and May, people over 50 will only be required to provide a valid green pass base in order to work. This marks a large departure from previous measures, which effectively prevented all residents without a valid super green pass from working.

Yet again though, there will be an exception. Vaccination will remain mandatory for hospital and care home workers up until the end of 2022. Failure to comply will be met with a €100 fine.

What about the travel rules? The incoming plans to ease Italy’s domestic restrictions do not affect the rules for international arrivals, which were last updated at the beginning of March.

Though still unofficial, the measures outlined above are bound to shift Italy past long-standing social restrictions and eventually align the country with other European countries that have already eased Covid rules. For example, France did away with vaccine passes and face masks (they are now required exclusively on public transport) on Monday, whereas Germany will relax its face mask rules from March 20th.

Despite a recent surge in the number of national Covid cases, Italy seems committed to following in its neighbours’ footsteps, as Draghi reassured the public on Thursday that the government intends to proceed with the pre-planned measures and that all restrictions will eventually be removed.

The Local will continue to publish further details about the new decree as they become available.

Find information about Italy’s Covid-19 rules on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).