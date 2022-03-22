For members
MOVING TO ITALY
‘Learn to laugh’: Essential tips for Americans retiring in Italy
Many Americans dream of retiring to Italy but once the dreaming ends the tough reality of paperwork and house-hunting begins. The Local asked people who've done it for their top tips for retiring in Italy as an American.
Published: 22 March 2022 15:39 CET
OPINION & ANALYSIS
‘Not just extra paperwork’: What it’s like moving to Italy after Brexit
A lot has been said about the additional bureaucracy Brits now face when moving to Europe after losing freedom of movement. But this brings with it a new precariousness and lost sense of belonging, writes Laurence Connell.
Published: 21 March 2022 16:23 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments