EXPLAINED: The hidden costs of buying a home in Italy
If you're weighing up whether to buy a property in Italy, you'll also need to factor in substantial fees and taxes. Here are some of the hidden costs you might face.
Published: 23 March 2022 10:06 CET
Six things you need to know about claiming Italy’s ‘Sismabonus’
If you're planning to renovate a property in Italy, you may know there's government funding available for earthquake-proofing. But how do you access it? Here's a look at how the 'Sismabonus' works.
Published: 21 March 2022 12:33 CET
