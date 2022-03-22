Read news from:
EXPLAINED: The hidden costs of buying a home in Italy

If you're weighing up whether to buy a property in Italy, you'll also need to factor in substantial fees and taxes. Here are some of the hidden costs you might face.

Published: 23 March 2022 10:06 CET
Be prepared to budget for high fees and taxes associated with buying a property in Italy. Photo by Ty Koh on Unsplash

Italy’s cheap property deals attract international attention, but for many people, purchasing a home here remains an expensive process thanks to the fees and charges involved.

There are financial incentives available to buyers: from the towns offering homes for the nominal cost of one euro to government schemes promising to cover up to 110 percent of the cost of renovating property.

Even when buying a new property that needs no renovation, there are also now tax rebates available to young, first-time buyers.

But as anyone who has gone through a home purchase in Italy will know, it isn’t as simple as snapping up a bargain – regardless of whether it’s your primary residence or a second home.

Aside from the cost of any renovations you may be planning, property experts warn that the ‘hidden’ or additional costs of buying a home in Italy usually add up to around ten percent of the purchase price.

So before you make your final offer, here’s a look at the fees and charges you’ll need to budget for.

Taxes

The number and variety of taxes associated with buying a home in Italy is considerable.

They may change according to the type of property and the condition you buy it in. Here’s a look at the most common charges that apply to almost all types of property in Italy.

– Stamp Duty

Stamp duty is between two and nine percent of the cadastral value of the home, with a minimum threshold of €1000 if the percentages work out as less. That’s useful to know for any cheap properties you may find, such as the one euro homes.

It’s worth noting that the cadastral value might be much lower than the market value of the property, as this gets recalculated when the property is sold – the property may have been with the previous owner for decades when the house price was much lower at its last sale. So you may end up paying more stamp duty than you first thought when the cadastral value is updated.

You’ll need to do the maths on fees and taxes when buying in Italy. Photo by Cristina Gottardi on Unsplash

If you are resident in Italy full time – which means you are in Italy more than six months of the year – and you buy from a private seller, stamp duty will be 2 percent.

If you buy from a private seller, but you intend to live there fewer than six months of the year, stamp duty is nine percent of the cadastral value.

On the other hand, if you buy from a registered company in Italy, the tax will amount to a fixed rate of €200. This is true for both homes used as a primary residence or a second home.

There are ways to reduce the stamp duty if you buy the property as a second home. You have 18 months after the purchase to register as a resident in Italy.

If you intend to become a resident, you will only be charged two percent stamp duty at this stage. Should you not become resident within 18 months, then the government will require the outstanding seven percent.

If the house isn’t finished, such as one bought off plot or is a development project, there is no stamp duty.

– VAT

VAT, known as ‘IVA’ in Italian, is due on the purchase of property in Italy. You shouldn’t have to pay it if you’re buying from a private seller, however if you’re buying from a company, the amount you pay depends on the property.

It’s four percent if it’s your primary residence, 10 percent if it’s your second home and 22 percent if it’s categorised as a ‘luxury’ property.

– Land registry tax

Known as ‘imposta catastale‘ in Italian, this is a fixed rate of €50 for buying a property from a private seller. It rises to €200 if you buy from a registered company.

This tax is to update the owner of the property in the government’s cadastral list.

Be prepared for the taxes on property purchases in Italy. Photo by Daniela Turcanu on Unsplash

– Mortgage tax

Another fixed rate tax, ‘imposta ipotecaria‘ in Italian, will cost €50 if you buy from a private seller and again, €200 if you buy from a registered company.

– Marca da bollo

This is a mandatory tax in the form of stamps added to contracts or invoices over the amount of €77.47. You can buy them from your corner shop or tabbachi, or post office, and attach them to the invoice.

You’ll pay this per contract over that amount. As a guideline, expect to pay €16 on any invoice for a contract that is over that amount and includes VAT (IVA), and €2 if there’s no VAT.

Notary costs

You’ll need to pay a €16 ‘bollo’ on notary documents. But that’s just the start, of course.

You’ll need a notary to validate the contract and check that the property is legally registered. This isn’t a tax – it’s a cost that is part of buying a house in Italy.

There is no fixed fee for this and it depends on the town, the type of property you buy and the purpose you intend to use it for, such as residential or commercial.

The absolute baseline would be €1,000 or one percent of the sale value, but fees vary from company to company and are known to run into the thousands even on cheap homes bought for major renovation. Notary fees are subject to IVA, which when it’s a sales tax, is 22 percent.

The amount of fees you need to pay depends on the property. Photo by Ehud Neuhaus on Unsplash

Agency fees

If you’re buying a house through a real estate agent, they take a percentage, usually around three percent of the purchase price from both the seller and the owner.

A general range you can expect to pay is between one and five percent of the property cost. Again, this varies from town to town and firm to firm.

Legal fees

You may choose to use a lawyer to help you navigate the process and explain the steps in English. They will charge you based on a percentage of the value of what you’re paying for the property, which again, can differ considerably. These fees are also subject to VAT.

Geometra or civil engineer’s fees

If you’re looking to renovate a property or if it’s an old building, you’re strongly advised to speak to a geometra, or civil engineer, who will inspect the property and will recommend the work that needs doing.

They can also suggest a building company to carry out these works and provide you with a quote for all the restorations needed.

Without one, it would be very hard to go through all the processes required to get building approval and understand the local rules and regulations.

Sometimes, you will have to use one as they may need to legally certify certain parts of the work.

The cost for these services depends on the professional you work with and the degree of the works required. It could be a few thousand euros or could be much higher if the project is extensive.

Tied in with this are other fees such as licences and registration fees – simply submitting your planning document to the local comune (town hall) can be substantial, costing upwards of €10,000.

As well as considering restoration costs, those buying an old house in Italy should check for hidden problems that could prove expensive down the line. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

Architect or engineering costs

For larger scale projects, you may also need to hire an architect, whose fees will also vary depending, again, on the area and company.

While they would design the spaces and analyse the functionality of the property, an engineer would deal with the strength and stability of the structure.

You may also need the involvement of a termotecnico, or a heating engineer, who chooses the materials to be used and the type of system, according to the geographical area of your home.

All in all, these experts will cost a hefty wedge and may change your renovation budget when you get final quotes.

Energy connection

Sometimes, if you purchase an old property, you may need to pay for disconnection and connection of gas and energy supply.

This will change depending on your location, as always, but don’t be surprised if it takes the best part of €1000 to perform what you might think is a simple cut to an old supply.

Plus, you’ll then need to account for the cost of connecting up to new utilities when your property is ready.

Deposit

You’ll need to pay a deposit, or a down payment, to the seller of the property which acts as a guarantee of sale. If the buyer pulls out, the seller can keep this deposit. On the other hand, if the seller pulls out, the buyer can demand double the amount of the deposit back.

Mortgage broker fees

You may want to enlist the help of a mortgage broker when it comes to getting a mortgage on the property you buy. This professional has existing relationships with lenders, meaning that as well as negotiating a better deal than you could get on your own, they should help smooth the application process and speed things up.

They’ll also set up a good relationship with your local bank for any future loans or home purchases. They may also speak English to clearly explain what you need to do.

Again, what you’ll pay will change depending on where you are and each professional’s rates, but you can earmark around one percent of the mortgage value.

Time

As the saying goes, time is money. And you will need to allow for a whole lot of time to buy a house in Italy. Unlike the market you may be used to you in your home country, where buying and selling moves fast, be prepared for a slow process in Italy.

It can take months for just the sale to go through and renovation projects may go on for years, depending on the works and the current state of the property market.

As always, seek advice before you buy and check what incentives or exemptions you may be eligible for.

Please note that this list is not comprehensive, but covers most scenarios that buyers may find themselves in. See more in our articles about property in Italy on The Local.

Six things you need to know about claiming Italy’s ‘Sismabonus’

If you're planning to renovate a property in Italy, you may know there's government funding available for earthquake-proofing. But how do you access it? Here's a look at how the 'Sismabonus' works.

Published: 21 March 2022 12:33 CET
Six things you need to know about claiming Italy's 'Sismabonus'

The name ‘Sismabonus’ might not be new to you. In fact, how could it be? The fabled Italian property bonus has been the focus of national and international media attention for some time now.

Italy has extended the Sismabonus scheme until 2024, so there’s still time to claim funding towards protecting your property from possible earthquake damage.

But the typically muddy waters of Italian bureaucracy, coupled with the widespread lack of information available in English, have so far made it fairly hard (to say the least) for non-Italian-speakers to understand much about claiming the touted funds.

So, in the hope of providing some clarity on the Sismabonus, here are six things that you absolutely need to know about it.

What is it?

In a nutshell, the Sismabonus is a government-funded incentive that offers generous tax concessions to those who carry out works aimed at “seismic adaptation”, “seismic improvement” or “anti-seismic renovation” on properties located in areas at risk of experiencing earthquakes (see more about the zones below). 

First introduced in January 2017, this bonus is part of a package of economic incentives encouraging investment in construction and renovation work across Italy.

As the name suggests, the bonus was created by the Italian government to tackle the endemic seismic vulnerability of many buildings across the nation.

The goal is to prepare the most at-risk areas of the country for possible seismic events. On this note, let us not forget the terrible earthquake that all but destroyed L’Aquila, Abruzzo’s capital, in 2009.

A photo from 2018 shows ongoing reconstruction efforts in L’Aquila following the 2009 earthquake. Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP

Who can claim it?

The bonus can be claimed by both Irpef and Ires taxpayers (i.e. both private citizens and companies) so long as they are the owners of the property in question and that they are the ones undertaking (and thus paying for) the construction works. 

Foreign nationals are as entitled to the bonus as Italian nationals are – provided, of course, that they meet the above criteria.

How much can I claim?

The amount you can claim depends on the type of work you carry out. Those who complete regular anti-seismic renovation work are entitled to a 50 percent tax deduction which must be calculated on a maximum expenditure of €96,000 for each building unit. 

The deduction is usually divided into five equal yearly instalments, meaning your Irpef or Ires tax bill will be lowered over that period.

The amount you can claim significantly increases if the completed works reduce the seismic vulnerability of the property by one grade (70 percent deduction) or two grades (80 percent deduction).

Where can I claim?

If you’re renovating a building anywhere in Italy, its stability in the face of an earthquake is one of the things you’ll have to consider. But of course, some areas are more prone to seismic activity than others, and the Sismabonus reflects that.

The bonus can only be claimed for work on buildings located in seismic areas 1 (high seismic risk), 2 (medium risk) or 3 (low risk). Buildings located in zone 4 (very low risk) are excluded.

A very detailed breakdown of Italy’s seismic areas is available here. This website does not have an English version but typing the name of your comune in the webpage search tool (commando + F for Mac users) will help you find its seismic classification in no time.

Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP

How do I claim it?

Alas, here comes the tricky bit. 

The individual or company undertaking the construction works will need to provide a series of documents to the Agenzia delle Entrate (Italian Revenue Agency). These include: documents detailing the type of work being carried out and the date of its start, proof of ownership of the property and all the invoices received from the relevant building companies. Your project’s geometra (surveyor) should be able to help you obtain and submit the correct documentation.

Once all the required documentation is submitted to the Agenzia delle Entrate, all that’s left to do is to select the most suitable payment method. There are three options: tax deductions, credit or invoice discounts.

How much time do I have to carry out the work?

Some good news here: Earlier this year, the incentive’s deadline was extended to December 31st, 2024. You have until then to carry out the relevant work on your property and claim the corresponding tax deductions.

Useful resources:

For the most accurate advice on your planned renovation project and the paperwork involved in claiming tax deductions, it is important to speak to a qualified Italian building surveyor or engineer.

Online, you may find relevant information on the subject is scant and often unclear, especially for English speakers.

The most detailed information is available on the Agenzia delle Entrate’s website (available here). Again, unfortunately, there’s no English-language version, which means that you might have to rely on Google Translator’s boundless AI talent.

For more details, you can also get in touch with the Agenzia delle Entrate directly. Find contact information here

See more in The Local’s Italian property section.

