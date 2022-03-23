EXPLAINED: Who can claim a discount on energy bills in Italy?

In response to rising energy bills due to the knock-on effect of the war in Ukraine, the Italian government has boosted an existing energy bonus to bring down costs.

It forms part of a wider package of measures worth €4.4 billion to curb the war’s economic impact on Italy, including a temporary reduction in fuel prices for motorists.

READ ALSO: ‘The impact is zero’: Energy giants not worried by Italy’s tax on profits

Energy bills have soared over the past year fuelled by the surging cost of gas imports, hitting a record in January. This has only been made worse since Russia invaded Ukraine, as Italy is more dependent on Russian imports of natural gas for energy than most of its European neighbours and produces very little of it within the country.

As the cost of both electricity and gas continues to hit households and businesses hard, despite previous intervention from the Italian government, Italian authorities have passed a new law aimed at lowering utility bills for those on lower incomes.

Following its approval on Friday, the ‘Social bonus for electricity and gas’ has been updated, extending it to more households. It is valid until December 31st 2022.

Here’s what homeowners need to know about claiming it and how to find out if you’re eligible:

Who the scheme is for

The funding is primarily or people on lower incomes, but the income level has been raised under the latest update.

More families can now claim the discount on utility bills, as it is now available to those with an ISEE of up to to €12,000.

The ISEE is a calculation based on income and other factors and, if you fall within this bracket, you can benefit from the subsidy for the period between April 1st and December 31st 2022.

READ ALSO: How to save money on your fuel in Italy

The latest update to Italy’s Social bonus for electricity and gas will reach more households. Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

This is a hike on the previous ISEE limit of around €8,000, meaning more bill payers – an estimated 5 million households in total – will soon be able to offset their energy bills.

Households with four or more members with ISEE up to €20,000 can also access the bonus, as can those who claim the citizenship income and people with serious illnesses.

How do I claim?

You don’t need to apply for funding, as Italian energy regulator Arera should automatically grant the discount based on household data held by the tax authorities (INPS).

As long as you have previously submitted your ISEE information, you don’t need to do anything or fill in any forms.

To check your details are up to date, make sure you’ve completed the Dichiarazione Sostitutiva Unica (DSU) form that proves your ISEE for this tax year.

How much financial help could you receive?

The new discounts from April haven’t yet been published and could change from the values of the first quarter of this year.

As a rough guide, from January to March, the discounts on electricity bills range from around €55 to €78 per month.

For gas, homeowners benefit from reductions of anywhere between around €60 to €800 for the three-month period, depending on how many people are in the household and where the property is located.

You can read more about the scheme on Arera’s portal here.