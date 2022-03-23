Read news from:
EXPLAINED: Who can claim a discount on energy bills in Italy?

You could get help with your Italian energy bills as part of an updated government scheme to reduce costs - and you don't even need to apply. Here's a look at who's eligible.

Published: 23 March 2022 16:14 CET
Here's how you can claim financial help with your energy bills in Italy. Photo by Anthony Indraus on Unsplash

In response to rising energy bills due to the knock-on effect of the war in Ukraine, the Italian government has boosted an existing energy bonus to bring down costs.

It forms part of a wider package of measures worth €4.4 billion to curb the war’s economic impact on Italy, including a temporary reduction in fuel prices for motorists.

Energy bills have soared over the past year fuelled by the surging cost of gas imports, hitting a record in January. This has only been made worse since Russia invaded Ukraine, as Italy is more dependent on Russian imports of natural gas for energy than most of its European neighbours and produces very little of it within the country.

As the cost of both electricity and gas continues to hit households and businesses hard, despite previous intervention from the Italian government, Italian authorities have passed a new law aimed at lowering utility bills for those on lower incomes.

Following its approval on Friday, the ‘Social bonus for electricity and gas’ has been updated, extending it to more households. It is valid until December 31st 2022.

Here’s what homeowners need to know about claiming it and how to find out if you’re eligible:

Who the scheme is for

The funding is primarily or people on lower incomes, but the income level has been raised under the latest update.

More families can now claim the discount on utility bills, as it is now available to those with an ISEE of up to to €12,000.

The ISEE is a calculation based on income and other factors and, if you fall within this bracket, you can benefit from the subsidy for the period between April 1st and December 31st 2022.

How will energy supplies be impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war? Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

This is a hike on the previous ISEE limit of around €8,000, meaning more bill payers – an estimated 5 million households in total – will soon be able to offset their energy bills.

Households with four or more members with ISEE up to €20,000 can also access the bonus, as can those who claim the citizenship income and people with serious illnesses.

How do I claim?

You don’t need to apply for funding, as Italian energy regulator Arera should automatically grant the discount based on household data held by the tax authorities (INPS).

As long as you have previously submitted your ISEE information, you don’t need to do anything or fill in any forms.

To check your details are up to date, make sure you’ve completed the Dichiarazione Sostitutiva Unica (DSU) form that proves your ISEE for this tax year.

How much financial help could you receive?

The new discounts from April haven’t yet been published and could change from the values of the first quarter of this year.

As a rough guide, from January to March, the discounts on electricity bills range from around €55 to €78 per month.

For gas, homeowners benefit from reductions of anywhere between around €60 to €800 for the three-month period, depending on how many people are in the household and where the property is located.

You can read more about the scheme on Arera’s portal here.

ENERGY

‘The impact is zero’: Energy giants not worried by Italy’s tax on profits

The Italian government says energy companies will foot the bill for a reduction in fuel duty and help to cut utility costs for the poorest. But the firms say the cost to them is 'negligible' as profits soar.

Published: 23 March 2022 12:24 CET
The Italian government on Wednesday brought in a new package of measures which it claims will help protect consumers and businesses from recent steep energy and fuel price rises.

The measures, included in a decree approved on Friday, are worth 4.4 billion euros and include help towards paying energy bills for those on the lowest incomes, and a temporary 25-cent cut to taxes on petrol and diesel or motorists.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the measures would be “financed not by the public purse but by companies in the energy sector”, as his government promised to levy a windfall tax on the increased profits made by energy firms off the back of soaring costs.

The decree confirmed that the levy will take the form of a one-time, 10 percent tax on “extraordinary” pre-tax profits made between October 2021 and March 2022, comparing them to profits in the same year-ago period.

But Italian energy giant Enel said the tax would be negligible.

“The impact for us is zero. It’s something between 7 to 10 million euros,” Enel CEO Francesco Starace told Bloomberg TV on Monday.

In 2021, Enel posted a net profit of 3.19 billion euros, while Eni reported net profit of 5.82 billion euros.

Forward contracts that guarantee fixed prices for two years means that Enel is protected from price fluctuations, he said, “so we don’t have benefits or extra benefits out of this volatility”.

Italian hydrocarbon group Eni, meanwhile, told AFP it was premature to estimate any new tax, but a spokesman said provisionally it could be at most “a few hundred million euros”.

The Spanish government attempted to tax profits of major energy companies in September, before it backtracked months later in the face of opposition by the sector, which warned the measure would jeopardise future investment.

Enel’s Starace called for a mechanism to regulate prices for at least 12 months, calling the volatility of gas prices in Europe “totally out of control”.

Starace said Enel was in the process of stopping investment in Russia and reducing its exposure. 

The group, which is 23.5 percent owned by the Italian state, operates three thermal power plants and two wind farms in Russia.

Eni, in which the state controls 30.3 percent, said earlier this month it would sell its 50 percent stake in the Blue Stream gas pipeline, which it holds equally with Russian energy giant Gazprom, following the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow.

