‘It’s a crock’: Italians outraged at 25-cent fuel discount

Italy cut fuel duties - and therefore the price at the pump - on Wednesday in response to soaring costs. But drivers and petrol station operators are far from impressed with the move.

Published: 23 March 2022 10:59 CET
A picture taken in Rome earlier this month shows a board displaying the fuel price at a gas station, as refueling has become more expansive as a result of the war in Ukraine. (Photo by ALBERTO Pizzoli / AFP)

Italy has cut fuel duty in a move aimed at bringing the cost back down below two euros a litre, after prices soared to record highs in March due to the war in Ukraine.

But motorists and gas station operators were not satisfied with the cut, which amounts to a 25-cent discount for one month only.

This is a reduction in excise duty (a tax on the production and consumption of goods) on petrol and diesel. After adding VAT at 22 percent, the total discount to the consumer is 30.5 cents per litre.

The reduction came as part of a package of measures approved by the government on Friday, worth 4.4 billion euros, which Prime Minister Mario Draghi said would be “financed not by the public purse but by companies in the energy sector”.

But the government’s response was not welcomed at the pumps on Wednesday, with may left unimpressed by both the size of the discount and the length of the validity.

“I feel a bit fooled. In 30 days it will be over and everything will be as it was before, so what has changed?” Italian citizen Marco Morbidelli from Pesaro told newspaper Il Resto del Carlino.

“It’s a crock,” he said.

Petrol station operatives are also dissatisfied with the plan, arguing that it doesn’t help them run their business.

Alessandro Bailetti, a manager of a petrol station, said, “The state has lowered the cost of excise duties, but we have paid for our fuel by paying them too. Who will give us back these 30 cents that they have taken away? They say there will be a contribution – we hope so, even if we still don’t know when and how.”

Even with the cut to fuel cost, some Italians say that prices at the pump are still very high.

Motorist Daniele Luzi told the paper, “The state should not allow these increases and, above all, should examine its conscience about everything it makes us pay, because it is inappropriate.”

The measures come after Italian industry and consumer groups urged the government to slash VAT and excise duty to keep the country moving after businesses, including Italy’s hauliers, said they couldn’t afford to operate.

Last week, Italian consumer watchdog Codacons revealed that the price of petrol had risen by 39 percent in a year in Italy, and diesel prices have risen by 51 percent.

Codacons said taxation was at 55.3 percent on every litre of petrol and 51.8 percent on diesel.

According to industry group Confindustria, the surge in fuel prices means the Italian state is “taking higher tax revenues thanks to the VAT paid on fuel prices.”

In the last week alone, the extra revenue gained [from VAT] is up by approximately 45 million euros compared to in the second week of February, the group said.

‘The impact is zero’: Energy giants not worried by Italy’s tax on profits

The Italian government says energy companies will foot the bill for a reduction in fuel duty and help to cut utility costs for the poorest. But the firms say the cost to them is 'negligible' as profits soar.

Published: 23 March 2022 12:24 CET
The Italian government on Wednesday brought in a new package of measures which it claims will help protect consumers and businesses from recent steep energy and fuel price rises.

The measures, included in a decree approved on Friday, are worth 4.4 billion euros and include help towards paying energy bills for those on the lowest incomes, and a temporary 25-cent cut to taxes on petrol and diesel or motorists.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the measures would be “financed not by the public purse but by companies in the energy sector”, as his government promised to levy a windfall tax on the increased profits made by energy firms off the back of soaring costs.

The decree confirmed that the levy will take the form of a one-time, 10 percent tax on “extraordinary” pre-tax profits made between October 2021 and March 2022, comparing them to profits in the same year-ago period.

But Italian energy giant Enel said the tax would be negligible.

“The impact for us is zero. It’s something between 7 to 10 million euros,” Enel CEO Francesco Starace told Bloomberg TV on Monday.

In 2021, Enel posted a net profit of 3.19 billion euros, while Eni reported net profit of 5.82 billion euros.

Forward contracts that guarantee fixed prices for two years means that Enel is protected from price fluctuations, he said, “so we don’t have benefits or extra benefits out of this volatility”.

Italian hydrocarbon group Eni, meanwhile, told AFP it was premature to estimate any new tax, but a spokesman said provisionally it could be at most “a few hundred million euros”.

The Spanish government attempted to tax profits of major energy companies in September, before it backtracked months later in the face of opposition by the sector, which warned the measure would jeopardise future investment.

Enel’s Starace called for a mechanism to regulate prices for at least 12 months, calling the volatility of gas prices in Europe “totally out of control”.

Starace said Enel was in the process of stopping investment in Russia and reducing its exposure. 

The group, which is 23.5 percent owned by the Italian state, operates three thermal power plants and two wind farms in Russia.

Eni, in which the state controls 30.3 percent, said earlier this month it would sell its 50 percent stake in the Blue Stream gas pipeline, which it holds equally with Russian energy giant Gazprom, following the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow.

