‘It’s a crock’: Italians outraged at 25-cent fuel discount

Italy has cut fuel duty in a move aimed at bringing the cost back down below two euros a litre, after prices soared to record highs in March due to the war in Ukraine.

But motorists and gas station operators were not satisfied with the cut, which amounts to a 25-cent discount for one month only.

This is a reduction in excise duty (a tax on the production and consumption of goods) on petrol and diesel. After adding VAT at 22 percent, the total discount to the consumer is 30.5 cents per litre.

The reduction came as part of a package of measures approved by the government on Friday, worth 4.4 billion euros, which Prime Minister Mario Draghi said would be “financed not by the public purse but by companies in the energy sector”.

But the government’s response was not welcomed at the pumps on Wednesday, with may left unimpressed by both the size of the discount and the length of the validity.

“I feel a bit fooled. In 30 days it will be over and everything will be as it was before, so what has changed?” Italian citizen Marco Morbidelli from Pesaro told newspaper Il Resto del Carlino.

“It’s a crock,” he said.

Petrol station operatives are also dissatisfied with the plan, arguing that it doesn’t help them run their business.

Alessandro Bailetti, a manager of a petrol station, said, “The state has lowered the cost of excise duties, but we have paid for our fuel by paying them too. Who will give us back these 30 cents that they have taken away? They say there will be a contribution – we hope so, even if we still don’t know when and how.”