For members
TRAVEL
Six Italian walking holiday destinations that are perfect for spring
There's no better time of year than spring to scratch that itchy foot by taking it on a walking holiday to Italy.
Published: 24 March 2022 17:07 CET
DISCOVER ITALY
Where to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2022 in Italy
As Covid-19 rules ease, Italian cities are holding festivals and events for St Patrick's Day for the first time in two years. Here's what's on this weekend.
Published: 17 March 2022 13:22 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments