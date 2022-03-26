Read news from:
Italian families want ‘Monster of Florence’ serial killer case reopened

The 'Monster of Florence' was thought to have murdered 16 people in Italy and remains on the loose. Victims' families want the investigation reopened.

Published: 26 March 2022 11:26 CET
The families of victims of an Italian serial killer known as the 'Monster of Florence' have asked prosecutors to look into new leads
Families of victims of a serial killer who terrorised Florence in the 1970s and 80s are demanding a new probe into one of Italy’s darkest unsolved mysteries, a lawyer said on Friday.

Relatives of three victims have formally asked prosecutors in the Tuscan city to look afresh at potential leads into the so-called “Monster of Florence”, believed to have murdered 16 people.

“We are looking for the truth, with a new investigation, and we’re convinced that there are elements in the old case files that were wrongly overlooked,” lawyer Valter Biscotti told AFP.

Biscotti represents Estelle Lanciotti, the eldest daughter of French victim Nadine Mauriot, who was shot dead in 1985 with Jean Michel Kraveichvili during a camping holiday in Italy.

The victims were all couples, killed with the same Beretta pistol. Most were attacked in cars, during or just after having sex. Mauriot, murdered in her tent, was one of four women whose breasts or pubic areas were mutilated.

We want a fresh look at a lead concerning a suspect named in an old police file who was never investigated properly, as well as DNA found on anonymous letters,” Biscotti said.

Years of investigations into the murders, which took place in small towns around Florence between 1968 and 1985, lead police to suspect everyone from a poor farmer to Italy’s secret service and a satanic cult.

Five men were at one point or another accused of the killings but in each case, while they were in jail, another murder took place and they were freed.

One of these men had confessed. 

‘Inconsistencies’

The lawyers for relatives of Mauriot, Kraveichvili and Carmela De Nuccio, who was killed in 1981, have requested access to the case file of one-time suspect Pietro Pacciani, a farmer.

Pacciani, a convicted murderer who was also found guilty of raping his two daughters, was given life in 1994 for killing six of the eight couples but was cleared by an appeal court two years later.

That ruling was then overturned by Italy’s highest appeals court but Pacciani died in 1998 from a heart attack at the age of 73 before he could be retried.

Prosecutors had portrayed Pacciani as a violent and sex-obsessed man who committed the murders with several friends with whom he used to frequent brothels.

Two of those friends — Mario Vanni and Giancarlo Lotti — were found guilty of four of the eight double murders after Lotti confessed. Both were jailed and both have since died.

There were “inconsistencies” in Lotti’s confession, however, and some of the murders remain unclaimed, suggesting “none of the trials so far have got to the whole truth”, Biscotti said.

Other suspects included another friend of Pacciani’s, Giampiero Vigilanti. A police search of his house in the 1980s found newspaper cuttings on the killings and bullets of the same make used in the murders.

Biscotti said he and the other lawyers want the probe into Vigilanti, now 90, to be reopened.

They also want male DNA found on anonymous letters sent to prosecutors in 1985 — which did not match Pacciani’s — to be compared against the suspect they say police were too quick to overlook.

CRIME

Court in Italy cuts jail time for US tourists over death of policeman

An Italian appeals court on Thursday reduced the sentences given to two young US men convicted of killing a police officer in Rome in a case that shocked the country.

Published: 17 March 2022 17:07 CET
Finnegan Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth were sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2021, for killing policeman Mario Cerciello Rega in a drugs bust gone wrong two years earlier. They were aged 19 and 18 at the time.

Following an appeal, their sentences were reduced Thursday to 24 years behind bars for Elder, who wielded the weapon, and 22 years for Natale-Hjorth.

Their life sentences would have meant at least 26 years in jail.

“Scrapping the life sentences was the right thing to do, but it’s not enough,” Elder’s lawyer Roberto Capra told AFP.

“We proved the defence’s version of the facts to be flawed, and we’ll appeal again.”

Elder admits to stabbing Cerciello with an 11-inch knife on a dark street in the Italian capital, but says he acted in self-defence after believing he was being attacked by dangerous drug dealers.

The prosecution says the officers were in plain clothes but identified themselves as police.

‘Extreme cruelty’

Deputy Prosecutor Vincenzo Saveriano called in February for the appeals court to uphold the life sentence for Elder, describing the crime as an act “of extreme cruelty”.

But he asked to lower the sentence of Natale-Hjorth, who hid the weapon after the attack but played no part in stabbing Cerciello.

At the moment the fatal stabbing took place, Natale-Hjorth had been tussling on the ground with Cerciello’s partner Andrea Varriale — the prosecution’s star witness.

Elder’s father was in court for the verdict, along with Natale-Hjorth’s uncle.

The murder of Cerciello, who was newly married, scandalised Italy while also raising doubts about police conduct.

Lawyers for the Americans had sharply criticised the life sentences — Italy’s stiffest penalty — saying they were harsher than many given for premeditated killings by mafia members.

‘Expecting a drug dealer’

The evening of the attack began with a botched attempt by the Americans to buy drugs.

They later went to meet someone they expected to be a go-between on the failed deal — but police showed up instead.

Varriale testified that the two teens set upon him and Cerciello immediately after the officers showed their badges, an account the defendants deny.

“We were expecting a drug dealer,” Elder was quoted as saying in a  statement by his lawyers this month.

There was no way I could have known he was a police officer: in street clothes, unarmed and without a badge.”

The defence says the first instance court ignored substantial evidence that the then-teenagers’ version of events was correct, and insists police protocol was repeatedly broken.

The court, Capra said last week, had refused to question the “credibility and behaviour of a law enforcement officer” — despite inconsistencies in Varriale’s story.

Elder stabbed Cerciello in an instinctive response to the “blocking technique” used by Cerciello, who “pinned him to the ground, exerting pressure on his neck and blocking his airway,” Capra said.

The prosecution said Cerciello had been wounded 11 times in a frenzied 20 seconds.

Deputy Prosecutor Saveriano acknowledged Varriale had admitted lying following the attack, but said it was “a big leap” to then consider him an unreliable witness.

