How will Italy’s energy prices change in April?

April is the start of a new quarter and in Italy that means energy tariffs are revised. How much more - or less - can we expect to pay?

Published: 30 March 2022 16:47 CEST
Energy bill prices have surged in Italy. Here's how they may change in April. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)

The price consumers in Italy pay for gas and electricity has risen for the past six consecutive quarters, leaving households and businesses facing record high energy bills.

With the price of gas soaring in March due to the impact of the war in Ukraine, the common assumption is that household energy prices are only going to rise further when the next quarter’s tariffs kick in on April 1st.

But it’s not certain yet by how much – or even if – our bills will be hiked up even further next month.

Italian energy regulator Arera is yet to publish its new rates for April to June.

While the energy body is analysing trends in both gas and electricity to adjust its prices for the second quarter of 2022, tariffs have been widely predicted to rise once again in April.

Increases of 25 percent for electricity and 2 percent for natural gas are likely, according to Nomisma Energia.

While gas prices are expected to remain almost “stationary”, the energy authority stressed that new tariffs for electricity are “uncertain” and “will depend on the price trend in the coming days”.

Nomisma predicts that gas prices will come in at around 80 euros per megawatt hour, which is “in line with that of the last adjustment”.

However, some reports suggest the opposite. Newspaper La Repubblica reported this week that the tariffs could, in fact, be revised slightly downwards.

This would be a welcome break from the upward trajectory – though would still be unlikely to compensate for January’s huge increase of 55 percent for electricity and 40 percent for gas.

In addition to billions of euros’ worth in previous funding from the Italian government aimed at keeping bills under control, Italy will offer new discounts on household energy bills under an updated scheme announced last week.

Under a new ‘Social bonus for electricity and gas’, support has been extended to more households from April 1st until December 31st 2022.

The measure forms part of a wider package worth €4.4 billion to curb the war’s economic impact on Italy, including a temporary reduction in fuel prices for motorists – which the government says will be funded by a one-off tax on energy companies’ “extra profits” this year.

Hundreds of thousands more families can now claim the discount on utility bills, as it will be available to those with an ISEE of up to €12,000 – an increase of the previous figure of around €8,000.

The size of the new discounts is yet to be confirmed, but between January and March this year the scheme saved eligible households anywhere between €165 and €800.

Italy rejects Russian demand for gas payment in rubles

Paying for Russian gas in rubles would be unacceptable, G7 countries reiterated on Monday, as the heads of Italy's major energy firms confirmed that they won't be meeting the Russian president's demand.

Published: 28 March 2022 17:16 CEST
The CEO of Italian energy giant Eni, Claudio Descalzi, also said on Monday that his company would not comply with the demand by Russia that “hostile countries”, including Italy, pay their energy bills using the Russian ruble, instead of euros or dollars,

“Eni will not pay for Russian gas in rubles,” Bloomberg quoted Descalzi as telling a panel discussion in Dubai.

“Eni doesn’t have rubles,” he said. “The contracts say fuel payments should be made in euros”.

Russia’s demand is “not acceptable”, read a statement issued on behalf of the G7 by Germany’s government on Monday.

‘All G7 ministers agreed that this is a clear unilateral breach of existing contracts,” 

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s government, Russia’s Central Bank, and energy firm Gazprom to require payments for gas to be made in rubles as of March 31st, as he hit back at Western countries which have imposed sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The demand would be particularly problematic for Italy, which is heavily reliant on imported gas – around half of which is currently supplied by Russia.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Monday told reporters that “we must interpret this demand as Putin having his back against the wall,” following a virtual meeting with his G7 counterparts.

The club consists of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, with Germany currently holding the presidency.

French President Emmanuel Macron had already rejected Putin’s gas-for-rubles demand on Friday.

The Russian move “is not in line with what was signed, and I do not see why we would apply it,” Macron said.

Like other European countries, Italy says it is planning to reduce its heavy reliance on Russian energy imports in the wake of the Ukraine war.

But the Italian government has so far resisted calls to boycott Russian oil and gas entirely.

