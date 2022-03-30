What are The Local Italy’s ‘reader questions’?

You may have seen articles titled ‘reader question’ around the site and, as you may be have guessed, they’re based on questions sent in by you, The Local’s readers.
We receive – and try our best to answer – a large number of such questions, and if any of them touch on a topic that is likely to affect or interest others, we may turn the answer into an article with ‘reader question’ in the headline.
Who can ask a reader question and can I ask anonymously?
All readers of The Local Italy can email us to ask a question; there is no need to be a paying subscriber.
However, answering reader questions individually is a time-consuming task made possible only by the support of our members. The growing archive of ‘reader question’ articles is therefore behind the paywall.
There is no need to live in Italy to ask a question either – we tackle many topics relevant to second-home owners, visitors to Italy or simply people who have an interest in Italy and its culture – but the question does need to relate to Italy.
We will only turn a question into a reader question article where it has value to the broader Local community (and where we know or can find out the answer, obviously).
All reader questions we publish are anonymous. We never release any details of your private correspondence with us and we will not publish a reader question where the person asking it could be identified.
What kinds of questions do we answer?
It can really be anything.
Throughout the pandemic we’ve focused on practical issues relating to Covid rules and travel restrictions and their impact on readers’ lives. For example, you asked us how to get vaccinated in Italy without a health card and whether you needed to update your green pass after a booster shot..
We’ve also answered your questions about navigating Brexit-related changes and everyday Italian bureaucracy.
Most recently, you asked us everything from what the longer-term alternatives to car hire are when visiting Italy, to whether your children would be eligible for an Italian passport.
But the questions don’t have to be bureaucracy-related (even if this is probably the most perplexing aspect of life in the country!)
If you have a question about Italian language or culture, we’re happy to have a go at answering this too – no matter how big or small.
In brief; if you’ve ever wondered, feel free to ask.
If necessary, we will reach out to our contacts in the Italian government or to trusted experts to get the answer.
If you’d like to have a question answered, drop us a line at [email protected]
You can find our previous reader questions HERE.
Member comments