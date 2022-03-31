For members
COVID-19 RULES
How do Italy’s Covid rules change in April?
Italy's Covid rules change once again on April 1st. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 31 March 2022 14:19 CEST
Italy's Covid restrictions change once again in April. What do the latest rules say? Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP
COVID-19 RULES
‘This is not over’: What do experts think of Italy’s Covid reopening plan?
Italy has announced a timeline for relaxing its Covid restrictions - but is it realistic? Here's what some of the country's leading health experts have to say about it.
Published: 21 March 2022 12:36 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments