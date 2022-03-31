Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

How do Italy’s Covid rules change in April?

Italy's Covid rules change once again on April 1st. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 31 March 2022 14:19 CEST
Italy's Covid restrictions change once again in April. What do the latest rules say?
Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

As part of Italy’s plans to phase out the majority of its Covid restrictions by the summer, the government is easing some rules for the month of April.

May will see the country’s Covid rules further relaxed, and June will see Italy dispense with most of its restrictions altogether, in line with the government’s aim to start paving a path to normality.

Here are the rules in place from April 1st to April 30th.

Covid-19 green pass

Requirements for where and when people in Italy are required to show a Covid health pass, known in Italy as a ‘green pass’, change on April 1st.

Italy currently has two types of Covid pass: the ‘super’ or ‘reinforced’ green pass, which can only be obtained through vaccination or recent recovery from Covid-19; and the ‘basic’ green pass, which can also be obtained via a recent negative Covid test result from a pharmacy carried out in the preceding 72 hours (for PCR tests) or 48 hours (for rapid tests).

That means for those who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 or who haven’t recently recovered from the virus, a negative test result is required to access certain venues and facilities.

A tourist shows her green pass to an official.

Photo by Andreas Solaro / AFP.

From April 1st to April 30th, the following venues in Italy require the super green pass:

  • Indoor swimming pools, gyms, spas, sports centres, and communal showers and changing rooms, including in hotels.
  • Cinemas, theatres, concert halls, and indoor sports arenas.
  • Health and social care facilities, such as hospitals, doctors’ surgeries and residential care homes.
  • Nightclubs and dance bars.
  • Conventions and congresses.
  • Indoor organised celebrations and festivities, including those that take place after any kind of official ceremony.
  • Betting shops, casinos, and bingo halls.
  • Indoor cultural, social and recreational centres.

Indoor dining in canteens or restaurants, with the exception of hotel restaurants reserved exclusively for guests.Also from April 1st to 30th, the following venues and services require a basic green pass:

  • Aeroplanes, interregional ships and ferries (excluding connections to Puglia’s Tremiti Islands and along the Strait of Messina), interregional trains and coaches, and high-speed inter-city trains.
  • Outdoor shows, sporting events and competitions open to the public.
  • Public and private training courses.
  • In-person prison visits and interviews.

That means that from April 1st, no green pass of any kind is required to use local public transport services, to dine outdoors at restaurants, to enter hotels, or to dine indoors in hotel restaurants that are reserved for guests.

The green pass requirement is also no longer required from April 1st in museums, shops, hairdressers and local offices (including bank branches and post offices).

Anyone accessing their workplace (both public and private sector workers) is required to have the basic green pass until April 30th.

Full vaccination along with a booster provides people with a ‘super green pass’ that has indefinite validity; for those who have undergone just the primary vaccination cycle or have recovered from Covid but not been vaccinated, the super green pass is valid for six months.

People who have been vaccinated in the EU or the UK should receive a QR code along with their certificate that can be scanned by authorities; for others, their foreign-issued vaccination or recovery certificates are considered equivalent to the super green pass and should give them access to all the same spaces.

The basic green pass is still required for indoor restaurant dining in Italy throughout the month of April.
Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP

Masks

Until recently, Italy has required high-grade Ffp2 masks in most situations.

This rule is somewhat relaxed from April 1st, with ordinary surgical (but not cloth) masks accepted in a wider range of circumstances.

The venues and services that continue to require Ffp2 masks from April 1st are:

  • Planes, ships, ferries, and all other interregional and local public transport services
  • School buses
  • Enclosed cable cars and chair lifts, including at ski resorts.
  • Performances open to the public held in theatres, cinemas, concert halls, and other entertainment venues, whether indoors or outdoors.
  • Sporting events and competitions, both indoors and outdoors.

The venues and services where an ordinary surgical mask is accepted (and masks are required) from April 1st are:

  • Nightclubs and discos, except for when people are dancing.
  • All other indoor areas apart from private homes.

The only exemptions are for children under the age of six; people whose disabilities mean the use of a mask would obstruct their breathing and people working directly with disabled people in circumstances where the use of a mask would make communication unfeasible; and those engaged in sports activities.

A masked tourist takes a selfie at sunset in front of Rome's Ancient Forum.

Photo by Vincenzo Pinto / AFP.

Quarantine

From April 1st, Italy’s quarantine requirements are also relaxed.

Those who test positive for Covid themselves are required to self-isolate until they test negative for the virus with either a PCR or rapid antigen test.

People who are close contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid, on the other hand, are not required to self-isolate, but must wear an Ffp2 mask whenever they are indoors, or outdoors in the presence of groups of people, for ten days from the last point of contact.

If a person who came into contact with a positive Covid case begins to develop symptoms, they should take a (PRC or antigen) test from a private provider as soon as the symptoms appear. If they test negative but they continue to present symptoms, they should take an additional test five days after the last point of contact with the positive case.

Venue capacity

The capacity of both indoor and outdoor sports arenas and stadiums will be restored to 100 percent from April 1st.

Italy's sports stadiums return to full capacity on April 1st.
Photo by Alberto Pizzoli / AFP.

Schools 

From April 1st, schools will also no longer employ class-wide distance learning or ‘DAD’ (didattica a distanza). That means full presence in class and the return of school trips and sports days, which have been cancelled for the past couple of years.

Quarantines will also be scrapped. From April, even if there are as many as four positive cases in a class – which until the end of March triggers DAD for the entire cohort – in-person lessons will continue. All those attending school will be required to wear Ffp2 masks for ten days from the last point of contact with a positive case.

Students who are in isolation due to their positive Covid status will attend class remotely via partial DAD set ups.

The requirement to wear masks, meanwhile, remains in force until the end of the school year – children under 6 years old remain exempt. Unless students have recently come into contact with a positive case, surgical masks as well as Ffp2 are accepted.

COVID-19 RULES

‘This is not over’: What do experts think of Italy’s Covid reopening plan?

Italy has announced a timeline for relaxing its Covid restrictions - but is it realistic? Here's what some of the country's leading health experts have to say about it.

Published: 21 March 2022 12:36 CET
On Thursday, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that his cabinet had signed off on a ‘reopening decree’ or decreto riapertura containing the timeline for easing the country’s Covid restrictions.

The decree’s official text has yet to be published, but according to Italian news reports, it provides for the gradual relaxation of Italy’s ‘green pass’ Covid health certificate rules from April 1st, and the scrapping of the green pass from May 1st in all contexts outside of hospitals and care homes.

Masks will also reportedly no longer be required in indoor venues or on public transport from May 1st; and a vaccination mandate currently in place for all those in Italy who are over 50 or due to turn 50 by June 15th is set to expire on that date. 

Italy’s Covid-related state of emergency or stato di emergenza, active since January 31st, 2020, will officially come to an end on March 31st.

In the light of the country’s rising Covid infection curve, some health experts warn the rules are being relaxed too soon.

READ ALSO: Will Italy continue lifting Covid restrictions as infections rise?

A report from Italy’s Higher Institute of Health (ISS) on Friday showed that its infection rate has continued to climb over the past week, with confirmed case numbers standing at almost 70 thousand as of March 20th.

These figures have led Nino Cartabellotta, president of Italy’s evidence-based medicine foundation Gimbe, to denounce the goverment’s plans to eliminate indoor mask mandates as “madness”.

Other health professionals, however, citing the public’s fatigue with Covid restrictions and the need to pave the way for a return to normality, have embraced the proposals.

Interviewed by the news outlet Adnkronos, Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, spoke in favour of the government’s plans.

“It seems to me that, in general, Prime Minister Draghi listens more to the common sense of a part of science than his Health Minister and he is right to do so,” Bassetti is reported to have said. 

“All the European countries are already doing it and now we will do it too, it is a decision that we can share in.”

Quoted in the Il Giorno news daily, the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, a professor at the State University of Milan, agreed.

Having previously warned against the dangers of “turning on the hot water tap all of a sudden,” Pregliasco praised the government’s gradual timeline and applauded “the prudence that has always correctly distinguished the Italian approach over and above our impulses and the desire for a return to normality.”

“We have to face reality,” concurs Andrea Crisanti, director of the Department of Molecular Microbiology at the University of Padua, who, speaking on the Radio 24 programme 24 Mattino last week, voiced his approval of the government’s plans to abolish preemptive quarantine for close contacts of Covid patients.

“If we were talking about the Wuhan variant I would disagree, but with this latest variant which has a transmission index of 12, in which most people are asymptomatic, plus the vaccinated – if they become infected they don’t even notice it, and the impact that quarantine has is limited.”

“You have to look at things for what they are. The picture has completely changed compared to how it was at the beginning.”

High grade FFP2 masks are currently required for on public transport and in stadiums, movie theatres, museums and sporting events in Italy.

Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP.

Other commentators, however, are more cautious.

“Yesterday there were almost 80,000 Covid infections in Italy,” Massimo Galli, former director of infectious diseases at the Sacco Hospital in Milan, told Adnkronos Health on Friday in response to Thursday’s press conference.

“It is clear that this is not over. A misunderstood ‘free everyone’ message could cost us dearly when it comes to the pandemic. It seems like a déjà-vu. It’s important not to think that the matter is over and done with.”

“The health emergency is not over,” echoes Walter Ricciardi, Professor of General and Applied Hygiene at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University and the Minister of Health’s scientific advisor for the coronavirus.

“On the health level, the crisis will continue and, probably, the growth of infections will continue and – if we do not stop them – there will be a strong wave between June and July.”

“Pre-pandemic decision-making mechanisms will need to be restored. We will need to be very careful because if we do not coordinate well in this phase, in the absence of legal state of emergency measures, there will be an open door for the virus to circulate between the regions.”

Last week’s ISS report showed a gradual increase in Covid case numbers, though hospitalisations and deaths remain in decline.

While most health experts agree that Italy’s government is right to have put together a roadmap laying out a return to normality, they caution that its leaders should continue to closely monitor and act in response to the data.

Mario Clerici, professor of immunology at the University of Milan and scientific director of the Don Gnocchi Foundation, believes that given that “sooner or later the obligation to wear masks indoors must be removed,” the government’s timeline makes sense.

He himself, however, intends to continue wearing a mask for several more months, and expects the “vast majority” of Italians to do the same, as it makes people feel reassured.

Clerici also thinks the decree could have been clearer, complaining that the government “could not have made it more complex”.

In particular, the provision that allows for tourists, but not Italian residents, to dine indoors at restaurants during the month of April without producing a ‘green pass’ Covid health certificate “seems somewhat absurd and difficult to put into practice,” he argues.

Italy plans to ease its 'green pass' rules for tourists at hotels and restaurants from April
Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP

Currently, a ‘super green pass’ showing the holder has been vaccinated against or recovered from Covid is required to access most venues and services in Italy, including all public transport. A ‘basic green pass’, which can be obtained by testing negative for the virus, is required to access the workplace and most shops.

The epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, a professor of hygiene at the University of Salento, would prefer if the government’s green pass requirements were maintained for at least the next few months.

“It has proved to be the only effective weapon to increase adherence to the anti Covid vaccination. It’s a tool that worked,” he told Adnkronos.

“It costs nothing to keep it until the summer. Putting out this message in a situation where throughout the spring there will continue to be a very high viral circulation could be useful.”

Privacy