Italy offers one-year residence permit to Ukraine refugees

Italy will offer Ukrainians a residence permit valid for 12 months under a decree signed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday.

The special permit, which is not dependent on a visa, will allow holders to work, access education and healthcare and claim social security benefits once they arrive in Italy, national broadcaster Rai reports.

Like other forms of residency permit, it must be applied for at the Questura (immigration office).

The decree was signed following a decision at last week’s European Council summit to offer temporary protection to those fleeing Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country, which began on February 24th.

The head of Italy’s Department for Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio, also signed an ordinance on Tuesday providing for a monthly payment of €300 for Ukrainians arriving in the country.

According to a press release, the ordinance allows Ukrainians who have applied for the temporary protection residence permit and who have found “independent accommodation” to claim “a one-off support payment equal to 300 euros per capita per month for a maximum duration of three months from the date of arrival in Italy”.

It also provides for an additional 150 euros for each dependent child under the age of 18.

The ordinance confirmed that Ukrainian refugees with the one-year residence permit would be able to access healthcare on the same terms as Italian citizens after being issued with a tax code (codice fiscale).

The payment was approved following requests by local authorities, Curcio told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday.

He said it “allows those who have found an accommodation solution to be supported,” adding that “the overwhelming majority of the 72,000 people welcomed so far are hosted by networks of friends and relatives”.