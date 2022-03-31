Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

Italy offers one-year residence permit to Ukraine refugees

Italy has approved an emergency residence permit scheme and support payments for the tens of thousands of people arriving in Italy from Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Published: 31 March 2022 11:06 CEST
Ukrainian refugees wait to board a bus after crossing the Ukrainian border with Poland. Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP

Italy will offer Ukrainians a residence permit valid for 12 months under a decree signed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday.

The special permit, which is not dependent on a visa, will allow holders to work, access education and healthcare and claim social security benefits once they arrive in Italy, national broadcaster Rai reports.

Like other forms of residency permit, it must be applied for at the Questura (immigration office). 

The decree was signed following a decision at last week’s European Council summit to offer temporary protection to those fleeing Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country, which began on February 24th.

The head of Italy’s Department for Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio, also signed an ordinance on Tuesday providing for a monthly payment of €300 for Ukrainians arriving in the country.

According to a press release, the ordinance allows Ukrainians who have applied for the temporary protection residence permit and who have found “independent accommodation” to claim “a one-off support payment equal to 300 euros per capita per month for a maximum duration of three months from the date of arrival in Italy”.

It also provides for an additional 150 euros for each dependent child under the age of 18.

The ordinance confirmed that Ukrainian refugees with the one-year residence permit would be able to access healthcare on the same terms as Italian citizens after being issued with a tax code (codice fiscale).

The payment was approved following requests by local authorities, Curcio told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday.

He said it “allows those who have found an accommodation solution to be supported,” adding that “the overwhelming majority of the 72,000 people welcomed so far are hosted by networks of friends and relatives”.

ENERGY

Italy rejects Russian demand for gas payment in rubles

Paying for Russian gas in rubles would be unacceptable, G7 countries reiterated on Monday, as the heads of Italy's major energy firms confirmed that they won't be meeting the Russian president's demand.

Published: 28 March 2022 17:16 CEST
The CEO of Italian energy giant Eni, Claudio Descalzi, also said on Monday that his company would not comply with the demand by Russia that “hostile countries”, including Italy, pay their energy bills using the Russian ruble, instead of euros or dollars,

“Eni will not pay for Russian gas in rubles,” Bloomberg quoted Descalzi as telling a panel discussion in Dubai.

“Eni doesn’t have rubles,” he said. “The contracts say fuel payments should be made in euros”.

Russia’s demand is “not acceptable”, read a statement issued on behalf of the G7 by Germany’s government on Monday.

‘All G7 ministers agreed that this is a clear unilateral breach of existing contracts,” 

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s government, Russia’s Central Bank, and energy firm Gazprom to require payments for gas to be made in rubles as of March 31st, as he hit back at Western countries which have imposed sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The demand would be particularly problematic for Italy, which is heavily reliant on imported gas – around half of which is currently supplied by Russia.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Monday told reporters that “we must interpret this demand as Putin having his back against the wall,” following a virtual meeting with his G7 counterparts.

The club consists of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, with Germany currently holding the presidency.

French President Emmanuel Macron had already rejected Putin’s gas-for-rubles demand on Friday.

The Russian move “is not in line with what was signed, and I do not see why we would apply it,” Macron said.

Like other European countries, Italy says it is planning to reduce its heavy reliance on Russian energy imports in the wake of the Ukraine war.

But the Italian government has so far resisted calls to boycott Russian oil and gas entirely.

Privacy