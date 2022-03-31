LATEST: Italy extends Covid travel rules until April 30th

The ordinance, signed by Health Minister Roberto Speranza on March 29th, effectively extends the set of rules that came into force on March 1st until at least the end of April.
The rules state that either a Covid vaccination certificate, recovery certificate or negative test result is sufficient for entry to Italy for travellers from any country.
Italy also requires arrivals to complete a passenger locator form (download it here and here’s how to fill it out).
The health ministry is set to review the measures again before the new expiry date of April 30th.
The confirmation of the travel rules for April came as Italy prepared to ease some of its domestic health measures from Friday, April 1st.
Italy will begin to lift restrictions, including the requirement to show a Covid ‘green pass’ for access to many venues and services, following the end of the country’s pandemic state of emergency on March 31st.
