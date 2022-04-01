Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ITALIAN WORD OF THE DAY

Italian word of the day: ‘Cianfrusaglie’

This word is far from worthless.

Published: 1 April 2022 17:42 CEST
Italian word of the day cianfrusaglie
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Spring is upon us: and with it, the inevitable spring clean. If you’re planning on doing one of those, you’ll want to familiarise yourself with today’s word: cianfrusaglie (Chan-froo-ZA-yleh).

It means knickknacks, odds and ends, bric-a-brac, clutter: valueless junk, essentially.

No one’s really sure what the etymology of the word is, but there’s a general agreement that it sounds like its definition in the vocalisation, cluttering up the mouth and tripping up the tongue.

Dobbiamo iniziare le pulizie di primavera, la nostra cantina è piena di cianfrusaglie.
We need to start doing some spring cleaning, our basement’s full of clutter.

Voglio sbarazzarmi delle sue cianfrusaglie entro venerdì.
I want to get rid of his junk by Friday.

Hoarder GIF - Hoarder Trash Omg GIFs

While you’ll occasionally see it in the singular form, cianfrusaglia (Chan-froo-ZA-yla), cianfrusaglie is much more common – after all, clutter tends to come in a collective.

It’s a feminine plural noun, so remember to use the correct articles (ledelle, etc) in front of the word.

Cianfrusaglie isn’t necessarily just rubbish that someone’s allowed to build up in their home – it can also be cheap and tacky tat people buy at a store (of course, you wouldn’t describe anything that had taken your own fancy as cianfrusaglie).

Curiosare fra le cianfrusaglie nei mercatini è una specie di hobby per lei.
Rummaging around for cheap tat in the second hand markets is a sort of hobby for her.

An alternative word which means something very similar to cianfrusaglie is robaccia (roh-BATCH-ah).

The etymology of this word is clear – roba is ‘stuff’ and ‘accia‘ is a suffix appended onto Italian nouns to give them a negative meaning, so una robaccia is a worthless thing.

Non immaginavo che avesse comprato così tanta robaccia.
I had no idea she had bought this much junk.

Max Greenfield Reaction GIF by CBS

As you prepare to go to your in-laws’ homes for Easter lunch, just be careful who you accuse of owning any cianfrusaglie.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ITALIAN WORD OF THE DAY

Italian expression of the day: ‘Hai presente?’

This is a useful Italian phrase to learn, you know?

Published: 30 March 2022 10:56 CEST
Italian expression of the day: 'Hai presente?'

When speaking to Italians, you’re likely to hear something mid-conversation for the first time that stops you in your linguistic tracks.

Of course, context can sometimes help you figure out what they must mean, but ‘hai presente?’ might give you reason to pause and wonder if they’re asking whether you’re present.

They’re not checking if you’re still listening per se – rather they’re seeking confirmation that you know what they’re talking about, a lot like you’d add on “you know?” to the end of a statement to include the other person in your thought process.

Voglio solo una macchina che funziona, hai presente?

I just want a car that works, you know?

Mi sento rigenerata, hai presente?

I feel energised, you know?

Other Italian phrases similar to this are hai capito? or hai inteso?

via GIPHY

Unlike the above the tag function of the phrase that only requires an encouraging sound or facial expression in response, it can also be a direct question that requires an answer.

In this case, the person is asking you if you remember something or that you’ve understood what or who the person is talking about.

Sono andato in quel nuovo ristorante in città, hai presente?

I went to that new restaurant in town, do you know it?

And it doesn’t always have to go at the end of a phrase, it can head up a question before they elaborate further.

Hai presente che a scuola devi seguire delle regole?

You know how in school there are rules you have to follow?

Hai presente che ti raccontavo del mio capo ieri?

You know I told you about my boss yesterday?

You might notice that hai presente is followed by che in these examples, as the questions ask you if you know or remember how something occurs or that something happened.

But it doesn’t always need the che in its conjunction form, it can also be followed directly by a noun – a place, person or thing. This is used to ask if you know or are familiar with something.

Hai presente quella bella casa vicino alla rotonda?

Do you know that beautiful house near the roundabout?

Francesco, hai presente questi regolamenti edilizi?

Francesco, are you familiar with these building regulations?

The phrase is also used in statements, not just questions, with the same idea of remembering or understanding something.

Since the hai part comes from avere, you conjugate it to ho when you want to use it from your perspective to say you understood something.

Non ho presente il libro di cui parli

I don’t know which book you’re talking about

It can also be put into the past tense using the verb fare to say you pointed something out or that you mentioned something previously.

Ho fatto presente che comunque mi rimettevo alla decisione

I pointed out that I accepted the decision anyway.

L’ho già fatto presente: il costo delle bollette non può continuare ad aumentare

I mentioned this already: the cost of bills cannot keep increasing

Give this phrase a try in your conversation this week. It could be really useful, you know?

Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy